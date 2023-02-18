Joey King has been acting professionally since the age of seven. It started with brief appearances as extras on hit sitcoms such as Malcolm in the Middle and Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. As she grew older, she started gaining more prominent roles, such as playing the main character, Ramona Quimby, alongside Selena Gomez on Ramona and Beezus.

More and more films and television series have since been credited to King’s name, including, The Conjuring, White House Down, The Kissing Booth film series, The Act, and most recently, Bullet Train, alongside notable stars such as Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Two films that will star Joey King, A Family Affair and Uglies are currently in the works and will be released this year. Some of the other stars in the upcoming A Family Affair will include the likes of Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

10 ‘Bullet Train’ (2022)

American operative by the codename of “Ladybug” (Brad Pitt) is assigned a task: retrieve a briefcase full of cash from a bullet train headed for Kyoto. However, "Ladybug" is suddenly faced with Yakuza members (Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada), a young assassin (Joey King), British assassins (Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and a Mexican assassin (Benito A. Martínez Ocasio), who are also chasing after the same briefcase.

Though Joey King has starred in many films and television shows throughout her acting career, Bullet Train was a step-up in her acting capabilities. Not only is her role as a young assassin vastly different from other roles she has done, but the film is also packed with pure thrill and action sequences, which as we know, are never an easy task.

9 'The Princess’ (2022)

The Princess is a period-action thriller set in a medieval kingdom ruled by the King (Ed Stoppard) and the Queen (Alex Reid), whose two daughters are the Princess (Joey King) and her younger sister Violet. Since the royal couple did not bear any sons who could take over and rule their kingdom, the King decided to wed his eldest daughter, the Princess, to the callous son of a diplomat, Julius (Dominic Cooper).

While awaiting her forced wedding with Julius, the Princess is locked at the highest tower of her castle. But when the Princess realizes that her soon-to-be husband is trying to overthrow her father’s reign and take over the whole kingdom, she must protect and save her family.

8 ‘The Kissing Booth’ Film Series (2018, 2020, 2021)

It all started in a kissing booth. When a never-been-kissed high schooler, Elle (Joey King), sets up a kissing booth at her school’s Spring Carnival, she finds herself locking lips with the school’s bad boy, who also happens to be her crush, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). The only problem is that Noah happens to be her best friend Lee’s (Joel Courtney) brother, and their friendship pact means he is off limits. Elle, however, decides to follow her heart and goes for Noah.

While the following sequel centers on their adjustment to a long-distance relationship as Noah leaves for college, the third installment focuses on Elle’s ultimate bucket list before leaving for college herself. Following the success of playing the role of Elle in The Kissing Booth film series, Joey King has since garnered wider recognition and even signed a deal with Netflix.

7 ‘The Act’ (2019)

In this true crime drama limited series, Joey King plays Gypsy Blanchard, the daughter of Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette). Dee Dee was accused of abusing Gypsy and fabricating disabilities to make her appear a sick child. The series uncovers the toxic relationship between Dee Dee and Gypsy, for instance, convincing Gypsy and her friends and family that she had cancer until she discovers that she wasn’t, and how, ultimately, things came to a tragic end as a result of their relationship.

The Act is the first project in which Joey King received nominations for a role in a film or a television series. Although she didn’t win, she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and more.

6 'Radium Girls’ (2018)

Two sisters Bessie (Joey King) and Josephine “Jo” Cavallo (Abby Quinn), work at American Radium, where they paint watch dials. However, things take a turn when Jo falls ill, and Bessie later discovers that the cause of her illness was similar to the cause of death of their eldest sister Jo: being exposed to radium and therefore contaminated with radiation poisoning at their workplace and diagnosed with syphilis.

Based on a true story, Radium Girls follows the story of the Cavallo sisters’ legal battle against American Radium for not creating a safer work environment for their employees.

5 ‘Going in Style’ (2017)

Going in Style is a heist drama comedy film that follows three lifelong buddies: Willie (Morgan Freeman), Joe (Michael Caine), and Albert (Alan Arkin), whose pensions become non-existent after the company they worked for got bought out. The situation worsens when Willie finds out he needs a transplant due to kidney failure, and Joe discovers that he, his daughter Rachel (Maria Dizzia), and granddaughter Brooklyn (Joey King) will be homeless in less than a month.

After witnessing a robbery at the bank, Joe becomes inspired and convinces Willie and Albert to perform the same robbery to pull them out of their financial burdens. Though the Going in Style remake did not necessarily live up to its original 1979 film of the same name, it was a step-up for a young Joey King, as she shared a screen with some of the most notable names in Hollywood: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin.

4 ‘Fargo’ Season 1 (2014)

Based on the 1996 film of the same name, the first season of Fargo focuses on a set of characters, namely the relationship between manipulative hitman Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton) and Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman), who met at a hospital and became involved in a series of crimes; police deputy Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman) who is after Malvo and Nygaard; and the kind Officer Gus Grimly (Colin Hanks) and his daughter, Greta (Joey King).

Although King has had many television roles credited to her name, Fargo was one of the first projects where she had a more prominent role in a television series. She also appeared as a special guest star in the second season of Fargo.

3 ‘White House Down’ (2013)

To impress his daughter, Emily (Joey King), veteran John Cale (Channing Tatum) decides to interview for the Secret Service and buys them a pair of tickets for a tour of the White House, where the interview is conducted. Although the interviewer tells Cale he is unqualified for the job, he doesn’t let it ruin his day and brings Emily for the tour. But when a man disguised as a janitor sets off a bomb in the Capitol, an organized military group seizes the White House. Now, Cale must save his daughter, the president, and the country.

Though White House Down starred the likes of Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film received mixed reviews as some pointed out its narrative clichés, and others praised the highly entertaining aspects of the film.

2 ‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor) and their five children (including Joey King, who played the role of Christine Perron) move to a secluded farmhouse in Rhode Island. When the family dog Sadie was initially reluctant to step into the house, it marked the first sign of what was to come for the Perrons. What started as a blissful isolated home quickly turned into a house of horrors. To subdue the situation, the Perrons bring in renowned paranormal investigators Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson).

Although Joey King did not play that big of a role in it, The Conjuring serves as King’s first acting role in a horror film. The Conjuring was highly successful upon its release and has become a well-known film franchise since becoming its own universe. It has produced other films, such as Annabelle and The Nun, under its belt.

1 ‘Ramona and Beezus’ (2010)

In one of Joey King’s earliest acting roles in a feature film, she stars alongside pop star and actor Selena Gomez in the family adventure comedy film Ramona and Beezus. Ramona Quimby (Joey King) is an adventurous and eccentric third-grader who gets herself in trouble for her shenanigans, often leaving her elder sister, Beezus, worried. When their father, Robert (John Corbett), loses his job as a company executive, Ramona's repeated attempts to ease her family’s financial burdens fail as her bold personality frequently gets in the way.

At only 11 years old at the time of the film’s release, the young actress made an impression as one of the top rising actors during that period. Since then, Joey King has starred in many notable roles and is one of the most recognized young actors in the industry.

