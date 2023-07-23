With his compelling screen presence and undeniable talent, John Boyega, a British actor has rapidly risen to become a Hollywood phenomenon. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, instantly becoming a fan favorite. Boyega's ground-breaking performance demonstrated his adaptability and charisma, which paved the way for a number of high-profile ventures.

Most recently, Boyega has returned to the screen in a comedic mystery film about human cloning called They Cloned Tyrone, in which he played the title role. Boyega typically played characters that were intensely psychological or action-oriented, but the new movie might provide him with more opportunities to experiment with comedic roles.

10 ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 51%

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Half of a Yellow Sun is set in the 1960s, against the backdrop of post-colonial Nigeria. It revolves around the intertwined lives of twin sisters Olanna (Thandie Newton) and Kainene (Anika Noni Rose), their romantic partners Odenigbo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Richard (Joseph Mawle), and their experiences during the Nigerian-Biafran War.

In the film, Boyega portrays the character of Ugwu, the houseboy of Odenigbo. He offers a tremendous dimension to the role of Ugwu, skillfully conveying the character's transformation from a little boy with wide eyes and naiveté to a strong and brave person. Many critics and fans also praised his portrayal for his ability to vividly depict Ugwu’s challenges and development, paving his way to more difficult roles.

9 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52%

Serves as the ninth and final installment in the main SkywalkerSaga of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follows the Resistance's ongoing conflict against the tyrannical First Order led by Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The story revolves around Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who embark on a mission to uncover a way to defeat the First Order and ultimately bring balance to the Force.

Boyega’s performance as Finn is widely regarded as commendable. He gives his character a strong sense of resolve, loyalty, and development as he transforms from a former stormtrooper looking for his own way to a vital player in the Resistance, displaying his bravery and dedication to the cause throughout the movie.

8 ‘Watership Down’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

Watership Downis a four-part animated miniseries based on Richard Adams' novel of the same name. It depicts the journey of a group of rabbits as they leave their warren due to a vision of destruction, led by a brave rabbit named Hazel (James McAvoy). They navigate through unfriendly territories, face threats from predators, and even deal with conflicting societies of rabbits and search for a new home, referred to as the Watership Down.

Even with its mediocre animation, Watership Down is a faithful translation that will appeal to viewers of all ages, especially with the outstanding ensemble that brings the little, defeated creatures and their tales to life. Boyega provided the voice for Bigwig, and by accurately portraying the character's traits and beliefs through voice acting, Boyega demonstrated his prowess in the field.

7 ‘Breaking’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Based on the real-life events of Brian Brown-Easley, which Aaron Gell wrote about in his 2018 article "They Didn't Have to Kill Him" for Task & Purpose, Breaking follows Brian Brown-Easley (Boyega), a former Marine who is having financial problems. Thus, to get the money he is owed from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Easley has threatened to blow up a Wells Fargo bank.

Breaking gives Boyega a strong leading part in a movie that, however, falls short of going beyond its place as a worthwhile message piece. Additionally, a lot of critics think Boyega is the movie's standout since he effortlessly brings out the tormented soul of a veteran just by looking at him, making it a crucial movie to see.

6 ‘Detroit’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

Based on true events that occurred during the 1967 Detroit riots, specifically focusing on the Algiers Motel incident, Detroit follows a group of African American men who seek refuge from the chaos at the Algiers Motel However, police and National Guard officers raid the motel, suspecting a sniper threat. This leads to a harrowing and unjust interrogation, during which the officers use violent and coercive methods to extract information and maintain control.

Boyega played Melvin Dismukes, a security guard who becomes involved in the Algiers Motel incident. He effectively conveys the inner turmoil and moral dilemma that his character experiences throughout the movie as he attempts to maintain composure and manage the tense and perilous scenario. Additionally, critics praised Boyega for his ability to convey the emotional depth and vulnerability of his character while navigating complex themes of race, power, and justice.

5 ‘Attack the Block’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Attack the Block centers around a teenage street gang in South London who find themselves defending their block from an alien invasion one night while carrying out criminal activities. They quickly realize that their neighborhood is under attack by a swarm of aggressive extraterrestrial creatures.

Boyega played Moses, the leader of the gang, in his debut role which helped launch his career and earned him praise for his onscreen presence and ability to connect with the audience. Moreover, the film’s original and creative take on the alien invasion scenario uses humor and terror to tell the story of misfit youngsters and evil monsters, making it a must-watch of the genre.

4 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues the story from The Force Awakens and follows the struggles of the Resistance against the First Order. It revolves around three central storylines including Rey seeking the guidance of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the remote planet of Ahch-To; the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), facing dwindling resources and relentless pursuit from the First Order; and Kylo Ren, conflicted between the light and dark sides, seeks to prove himself to Supreme Leader Snoke.

Boyega can explore a variety of emotions in The Last Jedi thanks to Finn's storyline, which ranges from frantic action scenes to self-reflective and self-doubting scenes. He also brings depth, charisma, and vitality while expressing both his moments of bravery and tenderness, showcasing his ability and versatility.

3 ‘Imperial Dreams (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

Imperial Dreams follows Bambi (Boyega), a young ex-convict and aspiring writer, who returns to his crime-ridden neighborhood in Watts, Los Angeles, after being released from prison. Upon his return, Bambi faces numerous challenges as he tries to rebuild his life and provide for his young son. However, he finds himself caught in a web of familial and societal pressures that make it difficult to break free.

In contrast to most Los Angeles stories, Imperial Dreams does not have booming beats or flashing lights and because of this, its characters seem more genuine, and its conclusions are compelling. Boyega once again excels as the anti-hero in the film, showcasing a lot of his potential in playing this kind of role.

2 ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Set approximately 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi and introducing a new generation of heroes and villains, Star Wars: The Force Awakens follows Rey, a scavenger on the desert planet Jakku, who discovers a droid named BB-8 carrying vital information sought by the First Order, a successor to the Galactic Empire. Along with Finn, a disillusioned stormtrooper turned hero, and Poe Dameron, a skilled Resistance pilot, they embark on an adventure to protect BB-8 and deliver the information to the Resistance.

The Force Awakens is the ideal homage to the original trilogy and a proper welcome installment to the franchise for new fans. Moreover, Boyega makes an outstanding debut in the series, where he would go on to play an iconic role and have access to further opportunities.

1 ‘The Woman King’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Set in the 1820s,The Woman King is about the Agojie, a group of all-female warriors who guarded the Dahomey kingdom in West Africa. The movie chronicles General Nanisca's (Viola Davis) incredibly moving journey as she prepares the newest recruits for combat with an adversary out to destroy their way of life. There are some causes worth pursuing.

Boyega portrayed the troubled young King Ghezo, whose country had benefited from its own involvement in the slave trade. Boyega doesn't back down despite sharing screen time with a star like Davis; instead, he skillfully conveys the allure of the young monarch as well as his tormented thoughts.

