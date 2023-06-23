Director John Carpenter has left his mark on cinematic history as one of the most talented and creative filmmakers in the horror and science fiction genres. With the release of 2010's The Ward, Carpenter has since taken a hiatus from directing to pursue other projects. However, recently he announced his return to the director's seat with the upcoming horror series Suburban Screams, where his skills could once again craft unique and engaging content that any fan of the genre could enjoy.

To celebrate his triumphant return, Redditors on r/movies decided to pick their favorite characters from Carpenter's collection of fantastic and versatile films the brilliant director has made over the years. Whether they're from horror, action, or comedy films, these characters best represent Carpenter's amazing talents and strengths as a storyteller.

10 John Trent - 'In the Mouth of Madness' (1994)

Insurance investigator John Trent (Sam Neill) was working on the case to solve the odd disappearance of the best-selling horror author Sutter Cane (Jürgen Prochnow). Once Trent eventually tracked Canes' whereabouts to a mysterious small town, he soon found himself in a bizarre environment full of monsters and Lovecraftian horrors that slowly chipped away his stable mind.

Audiences couldn't help but follow along Trent's journey as he became a guide into a strange and mind-bending world that made both the character and the viewer question their own reality. "I have great memories of Sam Neill in Mouth of Madness," Redditor ExoticPumpkin 237 said.

9 Sergeant Pinback - 'Dark Star' (1974)

Sergeant Pinback (Dan O'Bannon) was among the small crew of the deteriorating spaceship Dark Star as it was tasked with destroying unstable planets orbiting the solar system. Enduring the long and isolating years on the ship, he soon had to fight rogue artificially intelligent bombs and even a mischievous beach-ball-shaped extraterrestrial organism.

"Sergeant Pinback from Dark Star, his backstory is hilarious," said one Redditor. Pinback, whose true identity was Bill Froug, disliked his position on the increasingly dull starship, especially since he wasn't supposed to be on it in the first place. As such, he became the laid-back, practical jokester of the crew and never seemed to get along with anyone.

8 Napoleon Wilson - 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

The sardonic convicted murderer Napoleon Wilson (Darwin Joston) was just casually waiting and asking for smokes while being transferred to a death row prison. However, when the mostly decommissioned precinct his bus stopped at became under siege by a marauding street gang, he reluctantly allied with his captors in a desperate fight for survival.

"Napoleon Wilson. Can't argue with a confident man," said one Redditor. "The prisoner who always says 'have you gotta smoke' in Assault on Precinct 13," tinlet also mentioned. Death seemed to follow Napoleon wherever he went and his attitude, and bad luck always got him into bad situations. However, by using his sharp wits, ingenuity, and ability to hold his own in a fight, he made it out of his ordeal alive, along with a lucky few.

7 Jack Crow - 'Vampires' (1998)

After vampires killed his parents at an early age, professional vampire slayer Jack Crow (James Woods) dedicated his life to hunting down and eliminating the members of the undead. With the support of the Vatican Church, he led a ruthless team of hunters across the country on a mission to destroy any bloodsuckers they found.

"Outside of the obvious. Jack Crow from Vampires," said WolfofOldNorth. Reportedly, Woods and Carpenter had a strong working relationship while making this film, considering Wood's reputation for being somewhat tricky to work with. The results of the two's partnership created a cool, unflinching anti-hero who's just as cunning and ruthless as the monsters he hunts.

6 Dr. Sam Loomis - 'Halloween' (1978)

The relentless doctor Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence) spent the latter half of his career making sure the violent masked serial killer Michael Myers was locked away forever. When his patient eventually escaped custody and started a killing spree in his old hometown, Sam followed right behind, ready to stop Michael once and for all.

"Special shoutout to Dr. Loomis," said jdixon76. Pleasence's brilliant performance and Carpenter's directing helped make Loomis one of the more exciting and heroic horror movie heroes as he became very determined to not let Michael's bloodlust continue.

5 George Nada - 'They Live' (1988)

After acquiring a pair of mysterious sunglasses one day, the lone drifter George Nada (Roddy Piper) awoke to the realization that humanity had unknowingly become enslaved by an intelligent race of aliens living among them. Not willing to let his species become nothing more than cattle, he waged an all-out war against the alien threat.

With a few allies and some great one-liners, Nada was determined to warn humanity of its extraterrestrial threat, even if it meant sacrificing his life. "Gotta offer some love for George Nada in They Live. Because sometimes you run out of bubblegum," said estine1979. " "Nada!! Put on these glasses or get ready to eat that trash can," said HomeIsButADream.

4 Michael Myers - 'Halloween' (1978)

Michael Myers (Nick Castle) was an unstoppable force of evil who terrorized the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois. With a frightening presence and a chilling backstory, this classic Carpenter character has cemented himself as one of the scariest characters in the horror genre.

"Obviously, Michael Myers is the most popular," CPolland12 mentioned. Everything about this menacing killer has become recognizable by fans of the Halloween series and the horror genre in general. From his terrifying mask to how he stalks babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends, there's no doubt that Michael Myers has become a true horror icon.

3 R.J. MacReady - 'The Thing' (1982)

Kurt Russell and Carpenter collaborate on what is undoubtedly their best film together, The Thing. Russell plays Outpost 31 helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady, the reluctant leader of a group of scientists in a fight for survival after a hostile alien parasite starts picking off the outpost's occupants one by one.

Carpenter and Russell would go on to make five films together over the years. The character of MacReady encompasses the strengths of both men, as Russell's acting talents and Carpenter's abilities as a filmmaker help make this iconic horror film one of the greats. "R.J. MacReady, Snake Plissken, Jack Burton - The Holy Trinity of Kurt Russell," Redditor AMJ_004 said.

2 Snake Plissken - 'Escape from New York' (1981)

In a dystopian future, a former war hero turned convicted felon named Snake Plissken (Russell) became tasked with a one-man mission to save the US president (Pleasence) after his plane crash-landed in Manhattan, New York, which has since turned into a maximum security prison.

"Snake Plissken...I saw the trailer for Escape from New York when I was a little kid and I begged my dad to see it. It was my first R rated movie, and we saw it in a double feature at the drive-in with Xanadu," said ConcernedCitizen1776.

1 Jack Burton - 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Ol' Jack Burton (Russell) always had a quick one-liner and some fast reflexes while trying to save the world from the forces of evil. When his beloved truck, The Pork Chop Express, got stolen by an immortal and sinister sorcerer, Jack and a few colorful friends involved themselves in an ancient war between good and evil to save an innocent girl and get Jack's precious truck back.

"For me, it is Kurt Russell's Jack Burton in Big Trouble in Little China," said slbain9000. "Jack Burton is easily his best character," TheCosmicFailure mentioned. "This is Jack Burton in the Pork Chop Express, and I'm talking to whoever's listening out there..." said RDCK78.

