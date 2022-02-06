John Cena burst onto the scene as a professional wrestler in the early 2000s. As a superstar for the WWE, Cena made it clear from the start that he had the personality to cross over into other mediums. After performing a few rap singles for WWE compilations, he released his first rap album in 2005, which was subsequently certified platinum. Cena is also beloved for his endless work with the Make-A-Wish foundation. He currently holds the record for the most wishes ever granted. The term "national treasure" is thrown around a lot, but Cena may qualify. In 2021, Cena appeared as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker in the film Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn. Peacemaker appeared to die in the film, but in the end credits, he was revived.

The limited series Peacemaker is the story of his recruitment into a Black Ops team who left their former boss, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). His new team includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. The hit show has gained a lot of praise, if only for the choreographed opening credits sequence. But Cena is the standout and has thoroughly proved himself to be a leading man. His history in the WWE more than likely had a lot to do with his seamless transition into acting as is his fearlessness in trying any genre. And with his skill and his charm, he seems to have conquered all of them.

Here are seven of his best roles prior to Peacemaker.

Psych (2006-2014)/Psych: The Movie (2017)

Back in 2010, we got our first glimpse at Cena’s comedic chops. On the USA hit show, Psych, Cena plays Ewan, the older brother of Juliet (Maggie Lawson). He’s more Black Ops than Black Ops and Juliet knows he’s one shady dude. She is eventually forced to arrest him, but when it’s time to go to prison, he’s nowhere to be found. He doesn’t appear again until the very end of 2017's Psych: The Movie. He recruits Sean (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) for a secret mission and that’s the last it’s ever spoken of. Although Ewan is a militant and protective older brother, he is right on pace with Roday Rodriguez and Hill, and it is abundantly clear that Cena’s comedic future is a bright one.

Trainwreck (2015)

In one of his first true comedic roles, Cena appears as Steven in the 2015 hit comedy, Trainwreck. Steven is a boyfriend of Amy (Amy Schumer) who winds up being discarded by Amy as she is not all that interested in monogamy. Cena’s role in Trainwreck is small, but it did showcase his ability for comedy. He is not only able to keep up with Schumer, but he manages to steal the few scenes they have together. It is fun to watch Cena clearly having a sense of humor about himself in this role.

Sisters (2015)

Continuing his comedy success in 2015, Cena appears in the film, Sisters with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ike Barinholtz. He stars as Pazuzu, a weed dealer who shows up at the sisters’ party to do some business with Dave (John Leguizamo). Another situation where Cena doesn’t have a lot of screen time, but in a room with some of the best comedians of the past 30 years, he gives a memorable and hilarious performance that is indicative of the comedic roles he will have down the road.

Ferdinand (2017)

Cena had done some voice work in previous films, however, he always played himself or a heightened version of himself. But it was in 2017’s Ferdinand, where he got to show off his talent. The film is based on The Story of Ferdinand, a children’s book from 1936. The story features a soft-hearted bull who doesn’t want to get into the ring until he is forced to. There are few things Cena does better than a brute with a heart of gold which makes Ferdinand the ideal project for him. Using his talents, Cena shows his many levels and makes him a beloved protagonist for all ages.

Blockers (2018)

In 2018, Cena finally had his first comedy starring role in the hit film, Blockers. Starring alongside Ike Barinholtz and Leslie Mann, Cena stars as Mitch, a strict father who is desperate to stop his daughter Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan) from losing her virginity on prom night. This comedy could easily go off the rails, but in the hands of these three comedic savants, it goes from wildly inappropriate to sweet almost instantly. It’s the kids who wind up teaching their parents lessons as they so often do. And at the end of the day, the parents are just scared of watching their kids become adults which is a theme that anyone with children can relate to.

Bumblebee (2018)

In 2018, Bumblebee was a prequel/reboot of the Transformers franchise. Set in the late 1980s, Cena stars as Agent Jack Burns who turns out to be an ally of Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) and the car’s young owner, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). Cena easily passes for law enforcement given his past in wrestling, but he also has an air of authority that seems genuine to the character. After many successful turns in comedies, this film brought him back to the headlines as one of the biggest action stars in modern cinema.

F9 (2021)

The Fast and the Furious franchise juggernaut continued in 2021, with F9, the ninth film in the series. In the latest outing, Cena appears as Jakob, the estranged brother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) Toretto. After reconciling with his siblings, Jakob managed to escape alive at the end, so don’t rule out appearances in future films. This franchise has a devoted following and the addition of Cena only added to the lore. It’s not always easy to be inserted into an established franchise with ease, but Cena pulls it off seamlessly. This franchise is infamous for stunt casting, but with Cena’s prowess, he fits in seamlessly.

Peacemaker is currently airing on HBO Max. The season finale airs on February 17th.

