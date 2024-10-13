John Ford is known as a Western legend who was an essential pioneer of the genre, directing masterpieces such as The Searchers, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Fort Apache. While the Oscar-winning director successfully ventured into other genres, such as romantic dramas and comedy, he made his initial cinematic mark in Westerns during the Silent Era and is universally recognized for his immense contributions to the Western genre.

The director cultivated and defined the traditional Western film and only accepted the best of the best to be a part of Ford's notable stock company, which included big names such as John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, and Henry Fonda. The director's eye for talent and potential is a main element of his films' success and even though he has an extensive list of pictures set in the Wild West, there are some, like She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and 3 Godfathers, that feature exceptional performances that can't be denied.

11 'Drums Along the Mohawk' (1939)

Starring: Henry Fonda, Claudette Colbert, and Edna May Oliver

Close

Set during the American Revolutionary War, a young married couple, Lana (Claudette Colbert) and Gil (Henry Fonda) Martin, settle down along the New York frontier and fight to defend their new home against Loyalists and Native Americans. As the couple stand together, their determination and courage help them survive as well as strengthen their bond.

Drums Along the Mohawk is a gripping Western and historical drama based on the 1936 novel of the same name written by Walter D. Edmonds. The movie marked Ford's first film in Technicolor and earned generally positive reviews, many commending the performances by the overall stellar cast, notably Edna May Oliver, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Rent on Amazon Prime

10

9 'Rio Grande' (1950)

Starring: John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, and Ben Johnson

Image via Republic Pictures

John Wayne stars in Rio Grande as Lieutenant Colonel Kirby Yorke, who is the head of a cavalry post on the Texas side of the Rio Grande. As Yorke and his men fight to defend the settlers against the Native Americans, Yorke's 16-year-old son, Jeff (Claude Jarman Jr.), who he hasn't seen since he was an infant, is among the recent new recruits. To add more trouble, Yorke's estranged wife and Jeff's mother, Kathleen (Maureen O'Hara), shows up to take Jeff back home.

Rio Grande is the third and final installment of Ford's Calvary Trilogy and one of the best films starring frequent co-stars, Wayne and O'Hara. Wayne and O'Hara starred in five films together, each conveying their uncanny chemistry, which is partially due to their genuine off-screen friendship that lasted until Wayne's death. The iconic duo give another poetic performance together in the movie and are also accompanied by a highly capable supporting cast, deeming Rio Grande as one of Ford's best films with stellar performances.

Rio Grande A cavalry officer posted on the Rio Grande is confronted with murderous raiding Apaches, a son who's a risk-taking recruit and his wife from whom he has been separated for many years. Release Date November 15, 1950 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Maureen O'Hara Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Western Writers James Kevin McGuinness Studio(s) Republic Pictures , Argosy Pictures Expand

Watch on Pluto TV

8 'She Wore a Yellow Ribbon' (1949)

Starring: John Wayne, Ben Johnson, and Joanne Dru

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

As Captain Nathan Brittles (John Wayne) approaches retirement, he must first try to smooth things over between two Native American tribes after Custard's last stand while also transporting his commanding officer's wife (Mildred Natwick) and niece (Joanne Dru) to a safe location. When Brittle's tasks are met with complications and derailed, he attempts to meet with a highly respected Native American chief in the hopes of fending off a potential war.

Ford's second Technicolor film, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, is a stunning visual spectacle and a noteworthy Western with all around top-notch performances by the entire cast. The movie was a major success, earning immense praise for its vivid characters, the authentic backdrop of Monument Valley along the Arizona-Utah border, as well as its impeccable cinematography by Winton C. Hoch, who went on to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

She Wore A Yellow Ribbon Captain Nathan Brittles, a veteran cavalry officer nearing retirement, embarks on one last mission to thwart an imminent Indian uprising. Accompanied by his dedicated men and tasked with safeguarding civilians, he traverses the treacherous terrain of the American West. Release Date October 22, 1949 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Joanne Dru , John Agar , Ben Johnson , Harry Carey Jr. , Victor McLaglen , Mildred Natwick , George O'Brien , Arthur Shields , Michael Dugan Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Western Writers James Warner Bellah , Frank S. Nugent , Laurence Stallings Expand

Rent on Amazon Prime

7 '3 Godfathers' (1948)

Starring: John Wayne, Harry Carey Jr., and Pedro Armendáriz

Image via MGM

After three outlaws, Robert Hightower (John Wayne), Pete Fuerte (Pedro Armendáriz), and The Abilene Kid (Harry Carey Jr.) rob a small bank in Arizona, they're pursued across the desert by local authorities. When the trio finds a pregnant woman stranded in the wilderness, they help her deliver her baby and in her dying last breath, she makes them promise her that they will get her child to safety.

Loosely based on the Biblical tale of the Three Wisemen, 3 Godfathers is a sentimental Western with heartfelt performances by all three lead actors. While some critics felt the film had some far-fetched moments, specifically the ending, Wayne, Armendáriz, and Carey Jr. convey their own rendition of wry but likable outlaws. Their unforgettable performances are not only the saving grace of the film but also the main attraction of this endearing Ford Western classic.

3 Godfathers Three outlaws on the run risk their freedom and their lives to return a newborn to civilization. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date Director Cast Runtime Writers

6 'Fort Apache' (1948)

Starring: John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Shirley Temple

Image via RKO Pictures

Henry Fonda stars as an arrogant Civil War hero, Lieutenant Colonel Owen Thursday, who arrives with his daughter (Shirley Temple) in Arizona where he has been assigned as the head of a cavalry command post. Thursday quickly clashes with the men at the post, specifically Captain Kirby York (John Wayne), who has successfully run the post since Thursday's arrival and also established a civil relationship with the Native Americans. In an effort to reclaim his glory days, Thursday antagonizes the Native Americans in hopes that they will engage in combat, but Thursday's misguided ambition comes at the cost of many innocent lives and bloodshed.

Fort Apache is the first film in Ford's Calvary Trilogy and features excellent performances from Fonda and Wayne, who are the epitome of good versus evil. While the overall cast is exceptional, Fort Apache is also noted for its complex plot and rare sympathetic viewpoint towards Native Americans, making it one of the first of its kind. Wayne gives a flawless performance but Fonda, who is known for his heroic, good ole' boy roles, takes on a sinister and ignorant role, which he executes with immense tenacity.

Fort Apache At Fort Apache, an honorable and veteran war captain finds conflict when his regime is placed under the command of a young, glory hungry lieutenant colonel with no respect for the local Indian tribe. Release Date March 27, 1948 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Henry Fonda , Shirley Temple , John Agar , Ward Bond , Irene Rich , Anna Lee , George O'Brien Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Western Writers Frank S. Nugent Studio(s) Argosy Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon Prime

5 'Stagecoach' (1939)

Starring: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, and Thomas Mitchell

Image via United Artists

When a group of people travel in a stagecoach to New Mexico, they are accompanied by marshal Curly Wilcox (George Bancroft), who is searching for an escaped outlaw known as the Ringo Kid (John Wayne). When they cross paths with Ringo, the outlaw decides to help the travelers navigate their way through the harsh wilderness and Native Americans who are on the war path, proving to Wilcox there's more to the outlaw than he initially thought.

Stagecoach is Ford's landmark Western, starring Wayne in his breakthrough role as well as an all-star cast, which also includes Claire Trevor, Thomas Mitchell, and John Carradine. Even though the whole cast is superb and convey their characters with effective detail, Wayne inevitably runs away with the picture in his signature performance as a heroic outlaw with a heart of gold. Stagecoach is considered to be one of the most influential films of all time and essentially transcended the Western genre to new heights as well as established Wayne as a major box office draw.

Stagecoach Stagecoach follows a diverse group of passengers traveling through dangerous territory under the looming threat of attack. As they face external perils on their way to Lordsburg, each character's personal story unfolds, revealing hidden depths and forging unexpected connections, ultimately shaping their shared journey and individual destinies. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 3, 1939 Director John Ford Cast Claire Trevor , John Wayne , George Bancroft , Andy Devine , Thomas Mitchell , John Carradine , Donald Meek , Berton Churchill , Louise Platt , Tim Holt , Tom Tyler , Chief John Big Tree , Yakima Canutt , Francis Ford , William Hopper , Chris-Pin Martin , Paul McVey , Jack Pennick , Harry Tenbrook , Whitehorse Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Western Writers Dudley Nichols Studio Expand

4 'My Darling Clementine' (1946)

Starring: Henry Fonda, Victor Mature, and Linda Darnell