John Hurt was one of the most beloved and revered English actors of all time, having given stunning lead performances in films such as The Elephant Man, 1984, and Scandal. To some, he's known for his role as Ollivander in the Harry Potter series. To others, he'll always be the guy who had an alien burst out of his stomach in Alien. His career was anything but predictable. Hurt was known for his distinctive gravelly English voice, and he radiated a sense of intelligence and mystery that was utterly magnetic to watch. Over the course of a lengthy career, Hurt excelled in a wide variety of leading and supporting roles. The following are just 15 of the many fantastic film roles that Hurt gave us.

Professor Oxley in Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the fourth outing for cinema’s most beloved archeologist. The film saw Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) on a rescue mission to free his old friend, Professor Oxley (Hurt), who has been captured by the Russians. Oxley has been left in a permanent daze after staring into the crystal skull. Hurt brings an almost childlike quality to Oxley’s character, as he feverishly repeats cryptic riddles and phrases. But there’s something humorous about Ox’s disarray, like when he accidentally leads the Russians to Indy. Without a doubt, Hurt’s performance notably adds a real touch of comedy and compassion to this Spielbergian adventure.

Trevor “Broom” Bruttenholm in Hellboy (2004)

Hellboy was Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the acclaimed comic book. It featured Ron Perlman as the titular character who gets embroiled in a mission to save the world. Del Toro expertly cast Hurt as Broom, a German scientist who leads a secret government agency and is a father figure to Hellboy. Hurt brings a scholarly and rebellious zeal to Bruttenholm that makes him perfect casting for the part. Hurt’s Broom is a radical who strives to protect the world at all costs. Underneath the backhanded humor and tensions between Hellboy and Bruttenholm, there is the guidance of a caring father. But on a gut level, there’s something timelessly cool about Hurt’s gravelly voice which oddly seems naturally suited to a German accent.

Gilliam in Snowpiercer (2013)

Snowpiercer was the English language debut of visionary Korean director Bong Joon-ho. It’s a post-apocalyptic tale about how civilization survives a new ice age on a high-speed train. The train is segregated economically and those at the back barely survive and are oppressed by their wealthy leaders at the front. Curtis (Chris Evans) starts a revolution to take control of the train. Gilliam (Hurt) is a mentor-like figure who guides Curtis on a path to revolution. Hurt is near prophetic and portrays Gilliam as a morally embattled humanitarian, whose motives may not be as straightforward as they appear to be. The wrinkles on Hurt’s face give Gilliam a powerful sense of intelligence, and his cagey restrained tone suggests he might have something to hide.

Adam Sutler in V for Vendetta (2005)

V for Vendetta saw James McTiegue reunite with The Wachowskis again after The Matrix, this time with him in the director's chair and the sisters as producers. It’s an adaptation of the graphic novel by the infamous writer Alan Moore, and stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving. The film is set in a dystopian future where England has become a one-party fascist regime led by High Chancellor Alan Sutler (Hurt). Political opponents and undesirables are imprisoned and sent to concentration camps or executed. Any fan of Hurt's Nineteen Eighty-Four can enjoy seeing him play a role similar to the character of O'Brien (Richard Burton). Hurt’s performance as Sutler is as unsettling as it gets, he’s a remorseless fascist who casts a spell of terror with every word he speaks.

Christopher Marlowe in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Jim Jarmusch wrote and directed this tragic drama about the renewed relationship between two vampires Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton). Throughout the film, Eve turns to her old friend, Christopher Marlowe (Hurt). Marlowe is based on the English playwright, and in the film, he is said to have written the collected works of Shakespeare. Hurt brings a sense of wisdom, decadence and eccentricity to Marlowe. He portrays Marlowe as an endearing and supportive ally who really helps Eve emotionally in her hour of need. Hurt opens up the film with his performance and gives his character a real sense of loyalty and compassion.

Contact is the 1997 sci-fi directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on a book by the celebrated scientist Carl Sagan. This film charts the story of Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster), a scientist who discovers a repeating radio transmission from a distant star system. Ellie and her team, with the help of S.R Hadden (Hurt), decrypt a code in the transmission and find plans for a machine. Hadden is a billionaire tycoon in the film who’s nearing the end of his life. Hurt makes Hadden a powerful and enigmatic figure to watch on screen, and there’s a real sense of mystery and eccentricity to him. Any time Hadden appears on-screen your eyes are glued because you just know something unexpected is about to happen.

Bird ‘O’ Donnell in The Field (1990)

Directed by Jim Sheridan and based on the play by John B Keane, The Field is a tragedy about a farmer, Bull McCabe (Richard Harris), and his battle to claim ownership of a field being pursued by a wealthy American. Bird O’ Donnell (Hurt) is Bull's friend and supporter and a seasoned drinker in the local pub. While Bird’s role in the film is minor, Hurt takes ownership of the character and creates an honest drunkard with an unshakeable loyalty to his friends and the community. Hurt turns this otherwise trivial role into a Shakespearean clown that really helps the film exceed the sum of its parts.

Jellon Lamb in The Proposition (2005)

The Proposition is a gothic western set in the outback in the 19th century, written by musician Nick Cave. In order to save his younger brother from hanging, Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce) is tasked with finding and killing his older brother who’s a notorious criminal. Hurt plays a degenerate English drunkard/bounty hunter named Jellon Lamb who has a total loathing for Australia and the aboriginals. He is a highly verbose and manipulative scoundrel. Hurt has an exceptional monologue in a scene with Charlie that’s nothing short of haunting. But seeing Hurt play the part of a barbarous villain like Jellon Lamb is nothing less than gold to watch, and Hurt seems to truly relish the explosive dialogue.

Max in Midnight Express (1978)

Midnight Express is based on a true story about Billy Hayes (Brad Davis) an American tourist who gets caught smuggling drugs out of Turkey and is imprisoned. Hurt earned his first Oscar nomination for the role of Max, a prisoner addicted to heroin who dreams of freedom and escape. Hurt’s electric performance brings the audience into the presence of a character whose sanity is teetering over an emotional clifftop. All in all, Max is one of the greatest and most compelling characters Hurt has ever played.

Ollivander in Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone was the first film in the wizarding franchise that took the world by storm. Hurt memorably plays Mr. Ollivander, the owner of the wand shop who sells Harry his first wand. Hurt brings a grandfatherly warmth and wisdom to the role that helps make him a fan favorite for Potter fans. Hurt imbues Ollivander with a philosophical sensibility and a keen sense of honor and responsibility for his job. The nature of wands has always been intricate and mysterious to most, and Hurt brings a professionalism to Ollivander that enhances his understanding of the esoteric nature of wands.

Control in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

John Le Carré is the master novelist of espionage fiction, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is one of his most lauded and celebrated books. This tasteful and eloquent adaptation is faithful to the heart of the material while still taking artistic and narrative risks. George Smiley (Gary Oldman) is brought out of retirement to help identify a soviet mole in the British Secret Service. Hurt plays a mentor figure (yet again) to Smiley who led the service when he worked there. Hurt portrays Control as a man torn apart by paranoia as he struggles to protect England and the Secret Service. He gives a sense of charisma and the waning power to his character which can be witnessed when he ruthlessly dismisses colleagues from his office. Control has the embitterment and rage of King Lear as he struggles to cling onto power and protect his legacy. This performance is nothing short of jaw-dropping and perhaps one of the greatest roles in the last act of his career.

Kane in Alien (1979)

Alien is the horror sci-fi masterpiece directed by Ridley Scott. The film is set on the Nostromo a space vessel shipping cargo back to earth. When the Crew are awoken early from hypersleep, they are forced to attend to a mysterious distress call on an unknown planet. Hurt plays a member of the crew Kane, who is tragically attacked while exploring an alien spacecraft. This performance is a must simply to see the alien burst out of Kane’s chest. It’s a truly iconic moment that has stood the test of time and is still as horrific and shocking now as it was back in 1979.

John Merrick in The Elephant Man (1980)

Stephen Ward in Scandal (1989)

Directed by Michael Canton Jones, Scandal is an overlooked English historical drama about the Profumo scandal in which the Minister for War John Profumo (Ian McKellen) is caught having an affair with Christine Keeler (Joanne Whalley). Hurt plays Stephen Ward, a doctor with a very promiscuous lifestyle who becomes infatuated with an exotic dancer. He becomes her mentor and teaches her to appreciate his hedonistic lifestyle, and it's this friendship that leads to the Keeler and Profumo scandal. Hurt brings a real sincerity and passion to Ward, which makes him more than just some reckless playboy, and all the more tragic a figure.

Winston Smith in Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984)

This stunning adaptation of George Orwell's infamous novel Nineteen Eighty-Four is set in a totalitarian reality and follows the struggle of Winston Smith as he starts to revolt by falling in love. Hurt beautifully plays him as a cautious and resilient man. There’s real deep intelligence and longing in Hurt’s eyes as Winston desperately tries to cling to his humanity. One striking moment is the scene where Smith is being tortured by O’Brien, this is John Hurt at his absolute best. Winston’s head is trapped in a cage with hungry rats and threatened if he doesn’t submit to the authoritarian rules. Hurt’s inspirational performance potently evokes the need to protect humanity and individuality. Hurt's dedication makes Nineteen Eighty-Four a timeless classic that’s as relevant today as it ever was.

