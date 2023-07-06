Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan follows the titular former Marine who now works as an analyst for the CIA and has returned for its fourth and final season on the last day of June. With more espionage and action, the program additionally marks John Krasinski's comeback in the lead role.

Despite the fact that Krasinski seems like he was born to play the part, it isn't one of his more well-known roles. With an endearing smile and genuine charms, Krasinski is a versatile actor who doesn't back down from a challenge which can easily be shown through his diverse list of movies and films that fans should watch while waiting for the next episode of Jack Ryan.

10 ‘Something Borrowed’ (2011)

Something Borrowed is a romantic comedy-drama film that follows Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin), a successful lawyer who is in love with her best friend, Dex (Colin Egglesfield), but has never acted on her feelings. However, when Dex and Rachel's best friend, Darcy (Kate Hudson), become engaged, Rachel must navigate her feelings while trying to be happy for the couple.

Krasinski played Ethan, Rachel’s confidante and friend. Despite having a minor role, Krasinski stole every scene he was in thanks to his charm and good-guy vibe. Many moviegoers were upset to learn that Rachel ended up with Dex despite the fact that Ethan always puts her first and is there for her.

9 ‘It’s Complicated’ (2009)

It's Complicated follows Jane (Meryl Streep), a successful bakery owner who is divorced from her ex-husband, Jake (Alec Baldwin), but begins an affair with him while also starting a new relationship with her architect, Adam (Steve Martin). As Jane navigates her complicated love life, she must also deal with her adult children and their own relationship problems.

Krasinski's performance in It's Complicated is a supporting role, but he brings a delightful charm and humor to the character of Harley, Jane's future son-in-law. Harley becomes a likable and engaging presence on the screen thanks to Krasinski’s natural charm and genuineness.

8 ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ (2016)

Based on the 2012 Benghazi attack in Libya, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is a war film directed by Michael Bay. It follows a group of six security contractors who work for the CIA and are tasked with defending a U.S. diplomatic compound and CIA annex in Benghazi from a terrorist attack

In 13 Hours, Krasinski plays Jack Silva, a former Navy SEAL and one of the security contractors, a role that differs from his regular ones. Krasinski brings physicality and intensity to the role, portraying a man who is skilled and trained in combat but also vulnerable and human which can easily remind fans of his role in Jack Ryan.

7 ‘The Wind Rises’ (2013)

The Wind Rises is an animated historical drama film that tells the fictionalized story of Jiro Horikoshi (voiced by Hideaki Anno in the Japanese version and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in English), a designer who created fighter planes for Japan during World War II. The film explores Jiro's passion for aviation and his relationships with the people in his life, including his wife, Naoko, and his mentor, Caproni.

Krasinski provides the voice for Honjo, a fellow designer who befriends Jiro in the English version. As he portrays Honjo's admiration of Jiro's talent and his worries about the war effort, Krasinski's voice acting is subtle and passionate. Moreover, unquestionably, The Wind Rises stands out as a movie with a ton of passion and vision behind it, bringing huge life to a narrative that fans remember and connect with on a very personal level.

6 ‘Away We Go’ (2009)

Away We Go follows a young couple, Burt (Krasinski) and Verona (Maya Rudolph), who are expecting their first child and decide to travel across the country to find the perfect place to settle down and raise their family. Along the way, they encounter many people who offer different perspectives on what it means to be a family and what it takes to create a home.

The camaraderie between Rudolph and Krasinski is undeniable which makes viewers cannot help but root for their relationship. Krasinski's comedic timing is also on full display, as he delivers witty one-liners and playful banter with Rudolph's character. However, it's the emotional depth that Krasinski brings to Burt that truly shines as a man who is struggling to find his place in the world and questioning his ability to be a good father with sensitivity and vulnerability.

5 ‘Promised Land’ (2012)

Promised Land follows Steve Butler (Matt Damon), a corporate salesman who travels to a rural town with his partner, Sue (Frances McDormand), to convince the locals to sell their land for natural gas drilling. However, their plans are complicated by an environmental activist (Krasinski) who opposes the drilling and begins to sway the opinions of the townspeople.

Krasinski's performance in Promised Land is a standout as he brilliantly conveys a sense of passion and conviction in his beliefs. He also has great chemistry with Damon, as their characters engage in a battle of wits and ideologies. With Krasinski's portrayal, the movie gains complexity and depth, moving it beyond a straightforward environmental message to a challenging examination of morality and corporate greed.

4 ‘Big Miracle’ (2012)

Based on a true story, Big Miracle follows a group of people who come together to save a family of grey whales that are trapped in the ice near a small town in Alaska. As news of the whales' plight spreads, a media frenzy ensues and people from all over the world come to help in the rescue efforts.

Krasinski played Adam Carlson, a news reporter who is the first to discover the trapped whales. As Adam, he brilliantly showcases the urgency and determination as the character becomes invested in the story and the fate of the whales over time. Additionally, Big Miracle demonstrates excellent craftsmanship and a sophisticated understanding of how politics, pragmatism, and idealism interact.

3 ‘Nobody Walks’ (2012)

Nobody Walks follows the story of Martine (Olivia Thirlby), a young artist who comes to Los Angeles to finish her film. She stays with a family, where the father, Peter (Krasinski), becomes increasingly drawn to her. Meanwhile, the mother, Julie (Rosemarie DeWitt), is struggling with her own desires and the impact they have on her family.

Nobody Walks is an emotionally deep, keenly observed, and sensual movie that is also full of humor and humanism. Krasinski's performance in the film is a departure from his usual roles, and he brings depth to a man who is torn between his commitment to his wife and attraction to Martine. Moreover, both sympathetic and frightening, he evokes a sense of longing and fragility.

2 ‘The Office’ (2005 - 2013)

The Office is a popular American mockumentary sitcom that is set in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and follows the everyday lives of the employees who work there, led by their boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

Krasinski's performance as Jim Halpert in The Office is one of his most iconic roles. Jim is a salesperson who is known for his sarcastic wit and pranks on his co-worker, Dwight (Rainn Wilson). With natural charm and likability, Krasinski quickly made Jim a fan favorite. He also has great chemistry with his co-star, Jenna Fischer, who plays his love interest, Pam.

1 ‘A Quiet Place Part I & II’ (2018 - 2020)

A Quiet Place is the first film Krasinski stepped out of his role as an actor to write and direct the film. The movies are set in a post-apocalyptic world where a family must remain silent to avoid being hunted by monsters with hypersensitive hearing. The first film follows the Abbott family's struggle to survive in silence, while the second film explores their journey to discover other survivors and find a way to defeat the monsters.

Krasinski plays Lee Abbott, a loving father who is determined to protect his family at all costs. He brings depth and vulnerability to his character that captivates the audience from start to finish. His facial expressions and body language convey the fear and desperation of a man trying to keep his family alive in a world where every sound could be their last. Krasinski's direction of the film also showcases his talent as a filmmaker, creating a visually stunning and emotionally engaging story that leaves a lasting impact on the viewer.

