Luckily for fans of the action franchise, a new adrenaline-fueled John Wick installment starring the universally beloved Keanu Reeves premiered very recently, and it has, for good reason, received nothing but continuous praise. Although the film series has always been quite successful in delivering compelling storylines, part of what makes its incredible world-building stand out so much is also its intriguing characters.

John Wick's crime scene counts on a generous, increasing amount of interesting personalities. While the characters presented to viewers are usually all captivating for different reasons, some fictional people are more observant, strategic, and calculating than others. Though there are different types of intelligence — and all of these characters fit the bill in their own way — it is undoubtedly a prized trait in the treasured underground world of assassins. From the Bowery King to John Wick himself, we rank the very best characters of the bunch by intelligence.

This article contains spoilers for the new installment of the franchise, John Wick: Chapter Four.

12 Cassian

An important character in the second installment of the John Wick franchise, hip-hop rapper Common's Cassian was the bodyguard of Gianna D'Antonio (Claudia Gerini) as well as an old colleague of Reeves' John Wick who planned revenge.

A skilled hitman and expert combatant that could almost match Wick's extraordinary abilities — which clearly has to mean that he was a very smart fella at least when it comes to bodily-kinesthetic intelligence — Cassian was a stone-faced character with whom it wasn't hard for viewers to sympathize.

11 Marcus

Many may not remember that the legendary Willem Dafoe played a part in the John Wick franchise since he had a minor — but pivotal — role. Marcus was a guard turned high-class assassin who mentored Wick and other hitmen. Apart from being tutored by the character, Wick also developed a strong friendship with Dafoe's (or should we say Dafriend?) fictional hitman.

Not much is known about Marcus, but the fact that he mentored Reeves' badass counterpart pretty much speaks for itself. He clearly also went with his own rules, which just showcases how much of an interesting character he was.

10 Sofia Al-Azwar

Parabellum introduced viewers to Halle Berry's Sofia Al-Azwar, the manager of the Casablanca Continental Hotel and a close friend of John Wick. With a beautiful home in Morocco and two badass Belgian Malinois expertly trained for combat, the intriguing character was the one to lend Wick a helping hand when he was declared incommunicado (though, actually, she had no other choice).

While more is still yet to know about the character's personality, she is clearly a clever and skilled firearms combatant as well as an expert assassin. Berry's tough cookie Sofia is a captivating character that makes for a good addition to the franchise and is undoubtedly one of the best female characters in the movies.

9 Zero

In his own words, a "huge fan" of John Wick (it is pretty clear from the beginning that Zero has great respect for Wick's abilities and work), Zero (Mark Dacascos) first appeared in the third movie of the film series as the secondary antagonist. Just like Marcus, he was a leader and mentor of his own group of hitmen.

Zero comes off as a determined person who takes great pleasure in fighting and has no trouble separating his work from his personal life. A teacher to many students, the multi-talented fan-favorite character was bilingual, a skilled chef, and a master at martial arts.

8 Akira Shimazu

The daughter of Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada) and concierge of the Osaka Continental Hotel, Rina Sawayama's newcomer character made her first appearance in the new installment of the franchise. This fierce young woman appears to hold great potential and is surely a notable addition to the predominantly male-led film series (though an exciting spinoff starring Ana de Armas is also on the way).

It is apparent that Akira is not one to be messed with (especially after her father was taken away from her right in front of her eyes), and the post-credits scene in the film is proof. A martial arts and markswoman expert, Sawayama's ferocious character is often seen with a bow and arrows.

7 Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody, or Tracker (however you'd like to call him), is played by Shamier Anderson. The character, who also first appears in the new John Wick installment, is a gifted bounty hunter. Much like Sofia, Mr. Nobody has a Belgian Malinois who is trained for combat and will not tolerate any slander.

From what audiences have seen, Anderson's character is a fierce, purposeful fighter who will not give up until he gets what he wants (and has no problem dealing with those who step in his way). In addition to being smart and able to track like no other, Mr. Nobody is an avid animal lover who loves his dog deeply.

6 John Wick

The greatest to ever do it, Reeves' legendary hitman character has managed to capture many hearts ever since he stepped on screen in the first movie back in 2014, and for good reason. John Wick was (or is, for those who suspect he might still be alive) a forceful fighter, but most importantly a good person despite what everyone incited him to think.

Personality-wise, Wick was a stoic, serious person, most likely due to everything he went through from childhood up until adulthood. Although John's intelligence was mostly bodily-kinesthetic, he was far from being a futile character — on top of being incredibly strong and fast (which is impressive, considering his age), John also possessed a significant intellect that abled him to always be one step ahead of his adversaries and outsmart them even under stress.

5 Charon

Played by the unforgettable late Lance Reddick, Charon was a poignant character in the John Wick franchise. Winston's right-hand man (Ian McShane) was one of the most loyal, calm, and collected characters of the captivating underground world, as well as one of Continental's most valuable and trusted members.

Aside from being acquainted with various weapons and proficient with shotguns and pistoles, Charon excelled as a highly efficient receptionist with many years of experience. There is no doubt that Reddick's character was a well-spoken, sharp, and highly intelligent individual.

4 Caine

Donnie Yen's on-screen counterpart was perhaps the most pleasant surprise to come out of the new John Wick film. Despite his inability to see, Wick's old friend is a wildly skilled professional assassin who is evidently a master marksman, swordsman, and martial artist.

Caine has awed many viewers with his combat skills, quickly becoming a fan favorite. No doubt, the intriguing character has, thanks to his enhanced senses, proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the series as well as one of the most intelligent.

3 Winston

Ian McShane's witty character Winston has been around since the very beginning. He was the owner of the New York Continental Hotel, which will now be rebuilt. Undoubtedly a high-ranking member of the Continental, Winston is also a dear friend to Charon and John Wick, though he was also one of Wick's adversaries in the third film.

Winston is wise, plays by the rules, and clearly has a respectable amount of power in the assassin underworld. Apart from being an intellectual and expert networker, he is also emotionally intelligent; just like many people who share this trait, McShane's character is a skilled manipulator who can persuade almost anyone into doing what he wants.

2 Koji Shimazu

A new exciting character who, unfortunately, did not last long on screen, Hiroyuki Sanada's Koji Shimazu was Akira's father and the manager of the Continental Hotel in Osak. A good friend of John Wick — almost like a brother, in a way — Koji valued his relationships and proved himself to be a very empathetic character.

Like Winston, Koji also presented himself as a very wise man. It is clear that he was willing to break the rules if it meant protecting those he loved — though he died at the hands of Caine (Donnie Yen), he knew exactly what he was doing: buying time so that both John and his daughter could escape from the Table. A master martial arts artist and swordsman despite his advanced age, Koji was always one step ahead.

1 The Bowery King

Played by Laurence Fishburne, the Bowery King is a mysterious individual and one of the most important personalities in the saga though his name is yet to be known. Bowery is the face behind an underworld intelligent network in New York which is disguised to look like a homeless shelter.

Fishburne's character has to take the first place on this list as he is, just like Winston, a master networker. As they say, knowledge is power, and Bowery has most of his men placed in strategic spots in the city serving as eyes and ears. Always informed, this humorous character is also able to travel discreetly across Manhattan.

