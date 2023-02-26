Within the vast history of comic book characters, there is no superhero whose rogue’s gallery rivals Batman’s; the Dark Knight certainly has a wild collection of antagonists, but there aren’t any that are quite as iconic as the Joker. One of the most dynamic characters in comic book history, the Joker has been reinterpreted in many different adaptations that explore different facets of his personality. Cesar Romero brought out his wicked sense-of-humor, Jack Nicholson explored his incredible showmanship, Mark Hamill explored his endless scheming, Heath Ledger explored his obsessive nature, Joaquin Phoenix examined his demented spirit, and fans can’t wait to see if Barry Keoghan might appear again in the sequels to The Batman. However, no actor has quite been able to explore his desire to be acknowledged quite like Zach Galifianakis in The LEGO Batman Movie.

The first spin-off to the critically beloved surprise hit The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie follows Batman’s (Will Arnett) adoption of Robin (Michael Cera) as his sidekick as he attempts to stop the Joker from unleashing villains from many different franchises. It’s not just the denizens of Arkham Asylum that the Joker is recruiting; he manages to recruit everyone from King Kong (Seth Green) and Lord Voldemort (Eddie Izzard) to Sauron (Jemaine Clement) and the Wicked Witch of the West (Riki Lindhome). The Joker is willing to literally burst Gotham City in half, spreading chaos within the LEGO multiverse, all in order for Batman to recognize him as his “greatest villain.”

Make no mistake about The LEGO Batman Movie; while there are certainly a lot of colorful set pieces and goofy one-liners, the film is hardly a cheap parody of the Batman mythos aimed purely at children. It’s a film about Batman’s loneliness that understands how ego, appreciation, and fear drive him to neglect those closest to him, and shows how important “family” is at the end of the day. Strangely, the Joker is also part of that family, and both characters have to acknowledge that. Galifianakis’ performance showed the motivations of the Joker better than any of his live-action counterparts ever could.

Zach Galifianakis' Joker Is a Showman With a Goal in 'The Lego Batman Movie'

Strangely, The LEGO Batman Movie shares a lot of its themes with The Dark Knight, as both films explore the radicalization of conflict that continues over time when two lifelong enemies are perpetually drawn to face off against each other. This is explored in a more comical sense in the opening scene of the film, where Batman goes on a solo mission to defeat and embarrass all the villains that have teamed up with the Joker to attack Gotham City. It’s as if both are trying to prove something; Batman literally sings a rap song about how awesome he is, and the Joker begs for him to acknowledge that he is single-handedly responsible for the crime.

What’s interesting is that Galifianakis shows how easily the Joker would sacrifice the other villains for the sake of Batman’s approval. His plans, which grow more elaborate by each day, are all in an attempt for Batman to notice his superiority. Batman’s resistance comes out of a similar sense of pride; he doesn’t want to even reference the Joker is special at the risk of encouraging him. Rather than showing the Joker as an obsessive maniac, Galifianakis’ performance has more in common with a troublesome child getting into mischief. Although Phoenix’s unique version of the character in Joker may have made some fans empathetic to him, Galifianakis actually generates genuine heartbreak when he’s moved to tears by Batman’s insults.

Zach Galifianakis' Joker Is Desperate to be Loved

Image via Warner Bros.

Many comic book analysts have explored the homosexual tension throughout the history of Batman comics, and it’s possible that The LEGO Batman Movie is the fullest examination of that idea. The Joker seems to want Batman’s attention so strongly that after being rejected, he simply surrenders with all of his accomplices. Galifianakis plays him like a defiant, spurned child; his plan is to prove to Batman what he’s missing when his time isn’t dedicated to stopping him. However, the Joker gets no satisfaction from this isolation, and Galifianakis’ casual disinterest in Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) shows how largely Batman dominates his thoughts.

However, this doesn’t mean that Galifianakis is playing things completely seriously, as he shows how the Joker’s desire to win approval only motivates his prankster quality. By turning Arkham Asylum into his personal base of operations, the Joker is able to communicate his goals to all the other landmark villains from other franchises; Medusa (Lauren White) and the Daleks (Nicholas Briggs) also show up. As Galifianakis explains hilariously, all of them are tired of losing and then being ignored by their respective nemesis. Perhaps, teaming up to create one cataclysmic event will allow them to finally get closure.

Will Arnett's Batman and Zach Galifianakis' Joker Understand Each Other

Image via Warner Bros.

Interestingly, both Batman and the Joker understand at the end of the film how much their obsession with each other has wreaked havoc on their lives. Batman is so selfishly determined to be the only hero that he nearly loses Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) in the battle; similarly, the Joker’s desire to be the only true villain leads the other bad guys to feel neglected by him. When the Joker’s bomb nearly breaks Gotham in half, Batman and Joker are forced to have a heart-to-heart. The humorous implications of Arnett and Galifianakis’ performances show that them each saying “I hate you” as they save the city is their way of preserving the relationship that they have, as they will be drawn once more into this same cycle of fighting each other.

It would have been easy for Galifianakis to simply parody the history of the Joker and poke fun at the other interpretations, but ironically his more comical approach reveals more about the Clown Prince of Crime’s actual motivations much better than some of the darker interpretations. Despite the expectations that some audiences may have had, none of The LEGO Movie installments have been easy cash grabs made to sell toys, and The LEGO Batman Movie showed that the Joker was a lot more relatable than anyone ever imagined. While sadly we won’t get a continuation of the DC LEGO universe now that the rights have reverted from Warner Brothers to Universal Studios, fans can rest easy knowing that Galifianakis and The LEGO Batman Movie delivered one of the greatest Joker stories of all-time.

Looking ahead, we still have more versions of the Joker to look forward to. The sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Joker: Folie À Deux, will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. Read up on everything we know about the highly anticipated sequel here.