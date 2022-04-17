Can't you just picture that silhouette of a businessman free-falling alongside a skyscraper, accompanied by a jazzy tune in the background? Can't you still smell the bourbon and cigarettes? Well, if you don't at this moment, there's a good chance you will once you see Don Draper himself suddenly show up in your favorite show. It's been a while since Jon Hamm flashed his careless smirk in AMC's Mad Men, and when the series ended, plenty of people figured he'd transition nicely into multiple leading-man roles up on the big screen. Or, at the very least, the lead in his own new TV series. And although he's dipped his toes in the film world, like The Town and Bridesmaids, John Hamm pretty much went from being Don Draper to, well, being Jon Hamm. That's because, over the years since Mad Men, Jon Hamm has popped up in plenty of your favorite TV series with a cameo appearance.

We have seen Jon jump on the small screen as minor, yet, important characters, many times providing a perfectly placed comedic moment or the much-needed dramatic oomph. And sometimes, John Hamm is just there, being Jon Hamm. Whatever the reason, we love it when Mr. Draper comes back into our lives, even if it's just for a short time. And with that, let's take a look at the best Jon Hamm cameos:

Ed in Parks and Recreation

As bad as Don Draper was with his personal life, the character was the exact opposite when it came to his job. Therefore, it must've been a nice change of pace for Jon Hamm when he took the role of Ed on Parks and Recreations. Ed works for the City Council of Pawnee and is as bad at his job as anyone can be. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who was recently promoted to the Director of National Park Services, Midwest Region speaks of Ed as a "nice guy, but the most incompetent person she's ever worked with." And that includes Jerry (Jim O'Heir)! Hamm plays this character as the type of office employee you really don't want to fire because he's way too much of a good person to do it. But that doesn't stop Leslie, as she fires him merely moments after Ed's first appearance on screen.

Jon Hamm in Barry

No matter how good John Hamm is at taking on a role and embodying a character, playing himself in a cameo feels like the job he was born to do. Here, in HBO's Barry, he does just that. When Barry (Bill Hader) is driving, he daydreams about what life would be like as a normal, successful actor, rather than a trained killing machine. In this daydream, Barry is hosting a barbecue at his large home, clearly enjoying life as he flips burgers over a grill. There, he overhears his "daydream wife," Sally (Sarah Goldberg), telling her friends how amazing her life with Barry is. But, no daydreams are complete without a John Hamm cameo. And that's exactly when Jon, as himself, asks Barry for cheese on his burger. Acting as if this is a normal thing, Barry gladly abides. Hamm then, just after complementing Barry on his necklace, asks if it is OK for him to, uh, make room for that burger in a bathroom inside Barry's house. Who can say no to that?

President Lincoln in I Love You, America

This cameo in Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America on Hulu makes you wish that it was mandatory for every sketch comedy show to include a Jon Hamm pop-up at least once a season. Here, Sarah plays a character that's visiting the "Hall of Presidents," which is an old-school, educational experience that features mechanical characters who play different presidents from history. Playing like a parody of Night At The Museum, Sarah is alone at this show, after-hours, and these robot-presidents suddenly come to life. First, it's Abraham Lincoln, played by Hamm, who happens to look just like the 16th president. Right off the bat, Lincoln addresses Sarah by her real name, proving her theory that these presidents come to life after closing time. The sketch is hilarious, and so is Hamm, as they prove that this nation's history may not be something we all should be completely proud of.

Jon Hamm in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Once again, John Hamm proves that no one is better at playing John Hamm than John Hamm. In this episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hamm has begun shadowing Larry David in order to research a character he's basing on him for an upcoming role. With Larry's permission, Hamm tries to be his best "fly on the wall" self which, clearly, he's not very good at. The shadowing begins with him sitting in on a debate that Larry is having with Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), arguing how he should be allowed to sleep with her sister after he's learned that she's slept with his best friend, Ted Danson (a normal Larry-ish request). As the episode continues, Hamm hilariously researches Larry by even copycatting his mannerisms, going as far as to squeeze lime into his water the same way he does. The best part of Hamm's cameo comes during this same dinner scene when, at first, it seems as if he's interjecting in the conversation between Larry and Richard Lewis. However, to Richard Lewis' horror, he realizes that Hamm has become a "second Larry," as he complains identically about how much Richard is taking from a shared appetizer.

Darrell in The Last Man On Earth

For those of you who haven't seen this series, there's a running gag that's lightly peppered throughout the multiple seasons. Despite the title "The Last Man On Earth," it's pretty clear in the pilot episode that Phil (Will Forte) is not actually the last man on Earth. In fact, he runs into what he thinks is the last woman on Earth. But as episodes go on, his clan continues to grow, as survivors from the virus that killed the majority of the planet's population continue to show up. The running gag for viewers at home is that every now and again a newly-found person happens to be a cameo from a famous actor; a cameo that never lasts very long. For example, in one episode, we meet a character played by Will Ferrell who dies from a heart attack moments after he's introduced. Another time is when Jack Black enters the cast list, only to be killed off almost immediately. And Jon Hamm's cameo comes and goes, as he is shot by Melissa (January Jones), mistaking him for a threat. He gets to say only one line, informing Melissa of her mistake before he passes on.

Don Grouper in SpongeBob SquarePants

There have been plenty of celebrity-guest cameos on SpongeBob SquarePants and Jon Hamm couldn't have played his go at it more perfectly. Well, when it came to playing Don Grouper, no one on Earth, including the oceans, could have done it better. Pretty much reprising the exact same role he played in Mad Men, Don Grouper has been hired by Mr. Crabs (Clancy Brown) to help boost his Crabby Patty sales. Don gives Crabs the choice: he can stick with his own current commercial and make zero money, or shut his mouth and listen to what this advertising genius has to say. Don't worry Jon Hamm, we are listening. Always listening.

