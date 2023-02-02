One of the most successful and versatile actors in Hollywood, Jonah Hill has starred in a plethora of box-office hits and beloved movies such as Superbad. A powerhouse of a comedy actor, he has also shown his dramatic acting chops in multiple films like Django Unchained and The Wolf of Wall Street. This actor has starred in some highly-rated movies for the last two decades, and Rotten Tomatoes has ranked them all.

For those looking to watch a movie with this actor but don't know where to start, the Rotten Tomatoes actor page for Jonah Hill can provide some insight onto his highest and lowest-rated films. Within his top ten list of films, even the lowest rated are highly rated. There is no denying that this actor is a talented one who's good at what he does.

1 'This Is The End' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

The movie This Is The End follows the apocalyptic events at a Hollywood party thrown by the actor James Franco (as himself). Also in attendance at this star-studded party are the real actors Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Emma Watson, and of course, Jonah Hill. As the world ends around the rich and famous while a bunch of celebrities is trapped in Franco's mansion, hilarity and the end of the world ensues.

Holding a modest 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, this film is decently rated and has become somewhat of a satirical comedy classic since its release. Other stars in this film include Danny McBride, who produced and stars in The Righteous Gemstones, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling, whose shows Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls are garnering her much acclaim.

2 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Jonah Hill stars in a small role as a Turtle Bay waiter in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film follows Jason Segel's character Peter who is trying to get over his ex-girlfriend, the famous actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), who has recently and unexpectedly broken up with him. In his quest to move on, he travels to Hawaii but quickly finds that, to his horror, Sarah is staying at the same hotel with her new rock star boyfriend, played by Russell Brand.

This iconic rom-com has an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast also includes stars like Mila Kunis, who recently appeared in the new That '90s Show, as well as Bill Hader and Paul Rudd.

3 'Rocket Science' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

Rocket Science is a comedy-drama film that follows a struggling high-school student named Hal (Reece Daniel Thompson), whose life seems to be falling apart right before his eyes. He stutters, his brother picks on him, and worst of all, his parents aren't together anymore. However, his life changes when a classmate named Ginny (Anna Kendrick) asks him to join the debate team, leading to unexpected results when he decides to join because of his feelings for her. In this movie, Jonah Hill only appears in two scenes as the Junior Philosopher that meets Hal in the library.

Rocket Science received an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, showing how well critics received it. Other stars in this film include Vincent Piazza, Steve Park, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who stars on the CBS show Ghosts.

4 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

In this sequel to the highly popular original film, the action comedy 22 Jump Street follows the chaotic undercover officers Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) once again as they move up to investigating a local college. As the two men get pulled into different cliques during the course of their investigation, things get muddled, and they must focus on cracking the case while navigating their odd separation. The two begin acting increasingly immature as they begin to question themselves and their partnership.

With only one percent less than its predecessor, 22 Jump Street has 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. This successful sequel also stars Ice Cube, Nick Offerman, and Marc Evan Jackson.

5 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

A cult classic in its own right, the highly-popular action comedy film 21 Jump Streetfollows two cops, Jenko (Channing Tatum) and Schmidt (Jonah Hill), as they join the Jump Street unit and are tasked with going undercover at a high school to break up a drug ring. However, these two officers meet their match with the devious high-school students and are faced with teenage anxiety from their past that complicates their investigation. They soon realize that high school is not the same as it was when they attended.

With an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this is one of the actor's highest-rated and most beloved films. Rob Riggle, Dave Franco, and Brie Larson, who will be starring in AppleTV+'s upcoming show Lessons in Chemistry, are also on the cast.

6 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

Following the character Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) in the 1950s as he tries to solve problems for filmmakers and stars at the studio Capitol Pictures, the movie Hail, Caesar! features Jonah Hill in a small role as Joe Silverman, an agent who works at the studio. The main conflict in this film includes a character named Baird Whitlock getting kidnaped in costume for the upcoming film Hail, Caesar! and being held ransom for $100,000.

The film is highly rated, with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that it was a rather big success among critics. The cast includes megastars George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and Ralph Fiennes, who recently starred in The Menu.

7 'Django, Unchained' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

Jonah Hill makes a surprisingly small cameo in Quentin Tarantino's film Django Unchained. He is titled Bag Head #2 in this wild movie that follows a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) who begins to travel with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) on his mission to capture a set of brothers two years before the Civil War. After they succeed, Django is freed by the bounty hunter. The two continue to hunt down wanted criminals in the South, ultimately leading them to Calvin Candie's (Leonardo DiCaprio) plantation, where Django seeks to free his still enslaved wife, played by Kerry Washington.

Django Unchained has an impressive 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that even when Jonah Hill makes a cameo, he chooses a movie destined for high ratings. The cast of this star-studded Western drama film also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Don Johnson, and Walton Goggins, who also stars in The Righteous Gemstones.

8 'Superbad' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Michael Cera and Jonah Hill play seniors in high school, Evan and Seth, in the film Superbad, and the two characters are looking forward to an upcoming graduation party. They believe this party will change their lives and help them break into the in-crowd to enjoy a night filled with booze and women, but their plans ultimately get interrupted by two bored cops, Officer Slater (Bill Hader) and Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen). Many consider this film a modern comedy classic.

With an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Superbad is the third-highest-rated film starring Jonah Hill. This film also stars Christopher Mintz-Plasse as well as Emma Stone and Joe Lo Truglio.

9 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

Katherine Heigl starsin the romantic comedy Knocked Up as Alison, a rising journalist whose life gets majorly disrupted when she gets pregnant from a one-night stand with a man named Ben (Seth Rogen), who is by all definitions lazy and undependable. When she tells him the news, he is hesitant about the idea of becoming a father, and the two of them contemplate their potential future together as parents and life partners. In this film, Jonah Hill plays a supporting character Jonah, one of Ben's friends.

This is Jonah Hill's second-highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 89% score. The cast of this film also includes Jason Segel,Leslie Mann, Kristen Wiig, and Ken Jeong, who stars in AppleTV+'s The Afterparty upcoming second season.

10 'Moneyball' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Based on the book by Michael Lewis, Moneyball is a sports drama film that follows the general manager of the Oakland A's, Billy (Brad Pitt), who is attempting to reinvent his team after he has an inspiring revelation. He plans to outsmart other ball clubs and lead his team to success. As part of his plan, he hires an Ivy League graduate named Peter, played by Jonah Hill, and the two of them begin to challenge old baseball traditions together. They start to hire unconventional and unwanted players, having faith in their talents despite their reputations.

Moneyball is undoubtedly Jonah Hill's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, with its impressive 94%. The cast of this film also includes Philip Seymour Hoffman and Robin Wright.

