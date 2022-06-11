Jonathan Bailey is enjoying a much-deserved moment in the sun, thanks to his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the critically acclaimed and uber-popular Netflix series Bridgerton. Season 2’s leading man put up a stellar performance that inducted him into superstardom and cemented his place as the show’s new fan-favorite following the departure of the Duke of Hastings, Rege-Jean Page. Bailey might have just gained international stardom, but this new achievement was not sudden, nor did it happen from a place of obscurity. Think of his success as a mini-marathon rather than a quick sprint.

Bailey, who began his career as a child actor cut his teeth in the theater, performing in productions of the Royal Shakespeare Company and West End. Bailey had secured an acting agent by his teens and transitioned to the screens where he quickly established himself as a talent to watch. Unlike most of his Bridgerton co-stars, Bailey arrived on the set of the Regency-era period drama with an impressive resume. An experienced and accomplished thespian, he won the 2019 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his role in Company. Here are Bailey’s pre-Bridgerton performances where he proved he had the stardust to someday enchant us all.

Sam in Crashing (2016)

Image via Netflix

Before her massive break with Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge flexed her comic muscles with Crashing — a 6-episode comedy series that initially aired on Channel 4. Crashing is focused on a group of millennial housemates resident in a disused hospital under property guardianship. With no particular focus on any of its characters, Crashing gives room for each of the characters to flourish, and Bailey shines through as Sam. Sam is a rich kid who’s become at odds with his dad and seeks independence by moving into his own apartment, thus becoming one of the residents at the hospital. A self-proclaimed straight sex addict, Sam soon finds himself grappling with confused sexuality after he encounters Fred (Amit Shah), a shy gay man.

Bailey’s ability to create steamy scenes with palpable chemistry was in full swing in the second season of Bridgerton, in Crashing, he showcases a toned-down yet equally breathtaking version. There is a scene where Bailey quickly flips a heated exchange with Colin (Adrian Scarborough) to a sexually tensed moment just by using his eyes, leaving Colin seemingly torn between falling for his attempted seduction or punching him in the face. It’s safe to say that creating on-screen chemistry is right up Bailey’s alley. Crashing is now available to stream on Netflix.

Olly Stevens in Broadchurch (2013 - 2015)

Image via ITV

ITV crime drama Broadchurch was an instant success with critics and viewers alike, giving Bailey the perfect platform to showcase his range. The crime thriller is primarily focused on two detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they investigate the mysterious murder of an 11-year-old boy in the fictional town of Broadchurch. Throughout its 3-season run, both Tennant and Colman received resounding praise for believable performance, but make no mistake, Bailey equally holds his own as the ambitious journalist Olly Stevens, a cousin to detective Miller.

Bailey’s portrayal of a curious reporter so eager to uncover the truth adds more intrigue to an already suspenseful series. His ambition frequently sees him clash with his boss Maggie Radcliffe (Carolyn Pickles) who would rather have him stick to a more orthodox approach to journalism. Broadchurch also features Bailey’s Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley, however, they don’t cross paths as Bailey’s role ended in Season 2 while Ashley entered in the third season. Prime Video has included Broadchurch in its catalog.

Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo (2011 - 2012)

Image via CBBC

Bailey scored his first on-screen leading role in Leonardo playing the teenage version of the revered Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci. Leonardo explores the adventures of a teenage da Vinci as he feeds his curiosity by trying his hands at novel inventions. When da Vinci isn’t forging friendships with his co-apprentices at painter Andrea del Verrochio’s workshop, he’s exploring other interests on the streets of 15th-century Florence. Leonardo’s historical inaccuracies notwithstanding, Bailey’s believable acting seduces the viewer into imagining what the great da Vinci’s early years could have been like. Leonardo aired for two seasons on CBBC and received an Ivor Novello nomination for Best Television Soundtrack.

Jack Patterson in W1A (2014 - 2017)

Image via BBC

A follow-up to the BAFTA-winning comedy Twelve Twelve, W1A is a hilarious satire of the behind-the-scenes happenings at the BBC. Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville) who was the head of the Olympic Deliverance Commission in Twelve Twelve, returns to reprise his role — but this time, he is the Head of Values at the BBC. W1A’s realistic yet quirky characters are employees that any classic corporate worker can recognize. Bailey is Jack Patterson, a self-serving character who viewers love to hate. Much like his Broadchurch character, Bailey yet again embodies an overly ambitious employee who constantly seeks ways to manipulate his co-workers and boss to get ahead. While he easily exploits dim-witted colleague Will (Hugh Skinner), he has it tougher with his inscrutable boss, Head of Output Anna Rampton (Sarah Parish). W1A is another vehicle in which Bailey rode to gain increased visibility as his effort in an initial recurring role was rewarded with an upgrade to a series regular in the second season.

Danny Gordon in Off the Hook (2009)

Image via BBC

Bailey’s career trajectory is reflective of one who started out as a child actor, and this entry is proof of that. Off the Hook was that show that introduced him as a potential teen idol, and though he didn’t exactly go ahead to accomplish that feat (to the industry’s loss), Bailey eventually made his way to become a TV darling. The BBC 3 sitcom follows Bailey’s Danny Gordon as a university fresher with high anticipations about what school life could bring, from girls to parties and everything in between, but then, an old friendly foe unexpectedly appears to intrude on his activities from day one. For one who ditched uni himself to instead focus on acting, Bailey deserves praise for impeccably portraying the eccentricities of student life. He evokes nostalgia in everyone who has ever been at school, refreshing fun memories as well as the cringeworthy moments you’d wish to forget for life. As a true protagonist, Bailey lifts the show on his shoulders in moments when the often stereotypical plotline fails to impress.

Alfie in Me and Mrs. Jones (2012)

Image via BBC

Me and Mrs. Jones is a feel-good lighthearted romantic comedy series that follows the love life of single mom Gemma (Sarah Alexander) who, like most moms, prioritizes everyone else’s needs above hers. Her life increasingly gets complex as she not only has mommy duties to attend to but is faced with the decision of choosing who might be right for her. Will it be Tom (Nathaniel Parker), dad to one of her young daughter’s friends, or Billy (Robert Sheehan), her son’s 20-year younger friend? Bailey plays Alfie, Gemma’s son and oldest of her three children. Alfie is proudly carefree, fun-loving, and charming, a sharp contrast to the domineering and emotionless big brother we saw in Bridgerton, yet Bailey equally does justice to the role. Talk about range.

Josh in Baddiel’s Syndrome (2001)

Image via Sky One

Baddiel’s Syndrome follows the titular character David Baddiel’s complex life and his attempts at using therapy to manage his woes. Among his many troubles includes his worrying suspicion that his young son might be gay judging by his delicate and sensitive personality as well as his effeminate interests. Bailey plays David’s son, Josh in what was his first major role on the small screen. At just 13 years old at the time, Bailey exudes such confidence when delivering his lines and his obvious innocence adds a heartwarming effect to his performance. Given that Bailey is gay in real life and struggled during his early years to remain closeted so that he could book gigs, it must have at least been relieving to play a character that shared similarities with his true self. Bailey is now proudly openly gay and en route to accomplishing even greater things.