The Top 10 Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies Ranked

Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s new movie 7500 is now available on Amazon, and the hijacking thriller finds the actor playing a pilot facing an impossible situation when terrorists threaten to kill passengers if he doesn’t open the door to the cockpit, where all the action takes place. Gordon-Levitt delivers a typically strong performance, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it stands the test of time.

Yes, that old thing is why you won’t see 7500 on the list of the best Joseph Gordon-Levitt movies below. It was a close call, but it’s simply too soon to rank 7500 above some of the titles on this list. There was considerable debate for the last three slots, and the final cut was Looper, which finished at #10 on my list of the best Bruce Willis movies. Gordon-Levitt is good in Looper, but ultimately, I found his facial prosthetics a bit too distracting. He reportedly spent three hours in the makeup chair each day, but as impressive as that work was, it wasn’t enough to take my mind off his “fake face.”

We watched Gordon-Levitt grow up in front of our very eyes on shows like 3rd Rock from the Sun and Roseanne, as well as the movie Angels in the Outfield. By age 11, he’d worked with Robert Redford, playing a younger version of Craig Sheffer‘s character in A River Runs Through It. Other early roles saw him play Demi Moore‘s son in the 1996 thriller The Juror, and one of Michael Myers‘ early victims in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

In 2001, Gordon-Levitt bid farewell to 3rd Rock from the Sun and began embracing edgy roles in indies like Manic and Havoc, while the one-two punch of Mysterious Skin and Brick cemented him as a rising star. Steady work followed that paired him with talented filmmakers such as Scott Frank (The Lookout), Kimberly Peirce (Stop-Loss) and Spike Lee (Miracle at St. Anna), though none of those movies made much of a dent at the box office.

Gordon-Levitt took the next leap in his career with 2009’s 500 Days of Summer, which preceded a pair of Christopher Nolan films between Inception and The Dark Knight Rises. After working with Nolan twice and Steven Spielberg on Lincoln, Gordon-Levitt felt prepared to direct, and he knocked it out of the park with his debut film Don Jon, a surprisingly mature comedy that tackled porn addiction head on.

Since working with legendary directors Robert Zemeckis and Oliver Stone on The Walk and Snowden, both of which saw him playing real life figures, Gordon-Levitt has retreaded from the spotlight. He has been focused on his family as well as his creative portal HitRECord, but a resurgence is on the horizon between 7500, the Netflix movie Project Power, coming in August, and a key role in Aaron Sorkin‘s awards hopeful The Trial of the Chicago 7, all of which will arrive before a new Apple series called Mr. Corman.

Without further ado, take a look at our list of the top 10 Gordon-Levitt movies below