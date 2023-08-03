Judy Garland is among the most recognizable and acclaimed figures in 20th-century entertainment. An icon of the silver screen with one of the most celebrated voices in Hollywood history, Garland rose to prominence as a child star before achieving international success with the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Although her career was full of ups and downs, Garland has remained an undisputed legend and LGBTQ+ icon. Her filmography is rich and varied, including musicals, dramas, and romantic comedies that confirm her range and versatility. Indeed, Garland starred in several critical and commercial hits, many of which have become classics in American cinema.

10 'Love Finds Andy Hardy' (1938)

Garland made three Andy Hardy movies opposite Mickey Rooney; however, their first collaboration, Love Finds Andy Hardy, remains the best. The plot concerns the titular character, who unexpectedly attracts three girls - his girlfriend, his friend's girlfriend, and his neighbor — during the holidays.

Love Finds Andy Hardy is a sweet, albeit overly-sanitized, portrayal of middle America. The film is a charming and hilarious showcase of Rooney and Garland's unbeatable chemistry. Add in a young Lana Turner and a witty and pleasant screenplay, and the result is magic, a wholesome family movie that has stood the test of time.

9 'Babes in Arms' (1939)

Rooney and Garland re-teamed for Busby Berkeley's 1939 comedy Babes in Arms. The film follows Mickey and Patsy, the children of vaudevillian parents attempting to mount an ambitious Broadway show to prove to their parents they can also have a career on the stage.

Like Love Finds Andy Hardy, Babes in Arms thrives on the strength of Garland and Rooney's chemistry. The then-17-year-old Garland shines as the enthusiastic Patsy; Rooney might be the film's star, delivering a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination, but Garland is the film's heart, lighting up the screen with her voice and gumption.

8 'Summer Stock (1950)

Charles Walton's 1950 musical Summer Stock stars Garland opposite her close friend, Gene Kelly. The film centers on Abigail, a country girl whose performing sister returns with plans to turn the family's farm into a venue for her acting troupe. Despite initial hesitance, Abigail softens thanks to Joe, her sister's boyfriend, and her unexpected attraction to performing.

Garland struggled during the shooting for Summer Stock, and the well-documented difficulties led to her exit from MGM after fifteen years as a contract player. However, Garland is brilliant in Summer Stock, sharing several songs with Kelly and performing one of her most memorable musical sequences, the now-iconic "Get Happy." The performance has become a major part of modern pop culture and remains one of Garland's finest on-screen moments.

7 'The Harvey Girls (1946)

Based on the 1942 eponymous novel, The Harvey Girls stars Garland leading an ensemble, including Angela Lansbury and Ray Bolger. The plot follows Susan, a young woman arriving in a small New Mexico town after responding to an ad for a mail-order bride. Discovering her husband is a good-for-nothing cowhand, she takes a singing job at the local Harvey House restaurant, working alongside the other girls to earn the town's respect.

A classic musical from Hollywood's Golden Age, The Harvey Girls is a unique take on the Western genre. Garland is her usual fantastic self, confidently anchoring the movie and commanding the screen at every turn. She has some friendly fire from a scene-stealing Lansbury, but Garland remains the film's heart, delivering a confident and surprisingly exuberant performance that stands out in her acclaimed resumé.

6 'Easter Parade' (1948)

Fred Astaire — one of classic Hollywood's best actors — joined Garland for the 1948 musical Easter Parade. The film tells the story of Don Hewes, who sets out to turn young singer and dancer Hannah into a stage star after being abandoned by his former dancing partner.

There were few pairings as effective or unforgettable as Garland and Astaire, and Easter Parade proves it. The film includes some of their most memorable songs, including "We're a Couple of Swells" and the titular number. Astaire is an ideal partner for Garland, creating a unique partnership elevated by her voice and his dance moves. Easter Parade is the only film Garland and Astaire made together, and it's a shame; a couple like this could've ruled Hollywood.

5 'The Pirate' (1948)

A charming comedy of circumstances, The Pirate stars Garland and Gene Kelly opposite Walter Slezak. The plot centers on Manuela, a young woman unhappily engaged to her town's cruel mayor, secretly a pirate in disguise. Things change when a circus arrives in town, and Manuela becomes instantly smitten with the dashing Serafin.

The Pirate showcases Gene Kelly's now-iconic dance talents and Garland's gorgeous voice in service of a classic Hollywood romance. The film features one of Garland's most assured performances, expertly accompanied by Kelly at his sexiest to craft a passionate love story. The plot isn't groundbreaking, but Garland and Kelly elevate it, as does Vincente Minnelli's inspired and creative direction.

4 'Judgment At Nuremberg' (1961)

Judgment at Nuremberg stars a large ensemble, including Maximilian Schell, Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Marlene Dietrich, Montgomery Clift, and Garland. The plot presents a fictionalized version of the infamous Judges' Trial of 1947, where four German judges face a military tribune on charges of crimes against humanity. Garland stuns as Irene Hoffman, a reluctant witness.

Rising on the strength of its outstanding cast, Judgment at Nuremberg is a thought-provoking look at a pivotal moment in history. Garland is gut-wrenching as Irene, crafting a brilliant depiction of regret, fear, and trauma; the actress is sobering and haunting in the film, receiving her third and last Oscar nomination. Judgment at Nuremberg is among the all-time best courtroom dramas, a star-studded epic that's as challenging as it is rewarding.

3 'Meet Me In St. Louis' (1944)

Garland received her first "grown up" role in Vincente Minnelli's 1944 musical Meet Me in St. Louis. The film follows the Smith family, especially the eldest daughter Esther, as they navigate a year in the life leading to the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meet Me in St. Louis includes some of Garland's best-known songs, including the now-iconic "The Trolley Song" and the Christmas standard "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." A critical and commercial success, Meet Me in St. Louis cemented Garland among MGM's leading players and one of Hollywood's defining voices. The actress is a dream in the film, delivering a sweet yet anxious performance that endeared her to an entire nation.

2 'A Star is Born (1954)

George Cukor's 1954 romantic drama A Star Is Born stars Garland opposite James Mason. The story chronicles the romance between waning actor Norman Maine and promising but inexperienced singer Esther Blodgett. As her career rises, his slowly fades, leading to a tragic finale. Following her much-publicized departure from MGM in 1950, Garland hadn't appeared in a motion picture; thus, A Star Is Born was heavily publicized as her return to the big screen.

It's not an overstatement to say Judy Garland delivers one of the all-time best performances in American cinema in A Star Is Born. Time Magazine famously claimed she gave "the greatest one-woman show in modern movie history." The film introduced the standard "The Man That Got Away" and cemented Garland as a titan of the silver screen. Groucho Marx named her loss at the 1955 Oscars against Grace Kelly "the greatest robbery since Brink's." Garland is heart-wrenching in A Star Is Born, a tornado of feeling, capturing every emotion on the spectrum and leaving her heart on the screen.

1 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

The best film from Hollywood's Golden Year, The Wizard of Oz is a timeless fantasy classic movie and one of American cinema's greatest achievements. The plot centers on Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas who is taken to the magical land of Oz via a tornado. Teaming with a group of ragtag outcasts, Dorothy follows the yellow brick road to the Emerald City, hoping to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Garland embodies innocence and wonder in The Wizard of Oz. The film wouldn't work without her wide-eyed, buoyant performance and angelic voice. Garland is The Wizard of Oz's heart, taking an already dazzling film and elevating it to new heights through sheer charisma. The film is a certified classic, largely thanks to Garland, who cemented her place among the all-time greats with this winning performance.

