It's time to ask a very important question: is it even a hit if Judy Greer doesn't make an appearance? She has been a part of many ensemble casts, including Halloween Ends and the hit comedy Reboot. She has also played the best friend in several beloved romantic comedies. So many, in fact, she co-starred in a comedy short dubbed Judy Greer is the Best Friend.

With dozens of memorable appearances in box office hits and Emmy Award-winning shows, it's no wonder her face and voice are so recognizable. Between her live actions roles, she does voice work too: she's the voice of Cheryl in Archer, and on Family Guy, she has been nine different characters. With the number of roles she's taken, it's safe to say she won't be out of work soon.

Fern Mayo in 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Judy Greer doesn't pop up first in the credits in this 1999 teen comedy, but she definitely creates some major drama. As mousy and invisible Fern Mayo, she overhears the most popular girls in school discussing a murder they were involved in. As a way to keep Fern quiet, the girls promise to give her a new look that will change her life and make her a teen queen.

The way Judy Greer can transform from Fern to the seductive and over-confident Vylette is quite mesmerizing. Greer knows how to play sweet and sassy. She truly is the cat's meow.

Penny in 'The Wedding Planner' (2001)

This might not be the first time Judy Greer plays the best friend of the romantic female lead, but it gets her noticed as a sarcastic but loving sidekick. In this flick, Greer's character, Penny, is a friend and fellow wedding planner pushing Mary (Jennifer Lopez) to focus on things besides work.

Then she changes her mind and tells Mary to ignore her feelings. Mary's career will be ruined if she puts love first. Later in the film, Penny changes her tune once more, telling Mary's love interest to go after her. This may sound confusing out of context, but Greer somehow helps it all make sense.

Kitty in 'Arrested Development' (2003-2018)

Appearing in 13 episodes throughout Arrested Development's run, Greer's character, Kitty, becomes a major player in the freaky (and illegal) Bluth games. What starts as an innocent secretary-boss relationship between Kitty and George (the family patriarch) turns into a full-on love affair. Despite the age difference and the fact that George spends some time in prison, she can't stay away.

Once George and Kitty escape to Mexico, Kitty can't handle the fact George ends things. She is scorned by love and out for blood. The way Greer's character evolves is terrifying yet impressive. She takes a small role and does enough with it to get written into some major stories throughout the series.

Lucy in '13 Going on 30' (2004)

In 13 Going on 30, Greer plays Lucy; a best friend turned foe. To be fair, the protagonist, Jenna (Jennifer Garner), gets "wishing dust" sprinkled on her as a teen and magically becomes a fairly shady 30-year-old herself. The two seem meant for each other.

As Jenna tries to figure out why 17 years have passed overnight, she also wonders what made her go from a sweet and friendly girl to a lying and manipulative adult. Lucy isn't as concerned about evolving. Jenna tries to make things right while Lucy takes advantage of less competition. Although their characters part ways as friends, Garner's naturally bouncy and positive vibe is balanced nicely by Greer's more mature and sarcastic tone.

Ingrid "Fatty Magoo" Nelson in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005- )

It seems Judy Greer's dry wit would fit perfectly with the tone of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This is proven when she appears as Dee's friend from high school. Greer's character, Ingrid Nelson, appears in two episodes.

Since high school, Ingrid has lost a lot of weight (hence the mean nickname) and owns a successful clothing store. Dee and Dennis should be happy for their old pal, but both are jealous that Ingrid is successful and beautiful, while they haven't seemed to grow as much. Looks like the Aluminum Monster and Fatty Magoo won't be best friends forever.

Trixie in 'Californication' (2007 - 2014)

A departure from Judy Greer's more comedic roles, she plays a sex worker named Trixie in Californication. Hank Moody (played by David Duchovny) always enjoys seeing her and spends most of their time together talking to her about his life and problems.

Hank seeks Trixie's company when he wants to avoid dealing with his father's death and funeral. He even paints her nails during one of their gab sessions. Although a different type of role for her, Judy Greer must be seen as someone who can play a friend no matter the circumstances.

Bridget Schmidt in 'Two and a Half Men' (2003 - 2015)

In the long-running show, Judy Greer comes in as Bridget Schmidt, Waldon's ex-wife. Played by Ashton Kutcher, Waldon is distraught after Bridget leaves him. There's a lot of back and forth about whether the couple will get back together or continue with their divorce.

When Waldon finally calls things off, Greer seamlessly takes Bridget from a lonely ex-wife to a woman looking for revenge. She crashes her car into the beach house, tries to take down Waldon's business, stalks him with the help of Rose (the true professional), and begins dating his ex-best friend. Fun Fact: Greer appeared as Myra, Herb's sister, in an earlier season.

Casey in '27 Dresses' (2008)

In another supporting role, Greer plays Casey, the tell-it-like-it-is best friend. Like Jane (Katherine Heigl), Casey is always a bridesmaid and never a bride. Greer plays this role perfectly with sarcastic one-liners and a feisty, revved-up attitude.

At one point in the movie, Casey is disappointed that she (usually more prone to making bad decisions) is the moral compass in a situation Jane created. Despite the blunt delivery, Greer ensures viewers can see Casey's love and loyalty for her best friend.

Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton in 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007 - 2019)

The Big Bang Theory has had many memorable guests over its long run. Judy Greer comes in with a bang as the smart and sexy Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton in the third season. Her character is highly respected in the physics world, and she may just leave Princeton if she gets the job at the California Institute of Technology.

While Science is her passion, she's also just passionate in general. After putting Leonard, Raj, and Howard in an uncomfortable situation, it's discovered that her confidence and sexual appetite may be too much for these shy guys. While playing a female at the top of her field, Greer shows that women can have many strengths and areas of expertise.

Royce in 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

Ted Mosby has had many girlfriends throughout the years on How I Met Your Mother. Greer doesn't last long in Ted's life. While some fans think she should be revealed as the "mother" at the end of the series, others are glad Ted dodges this bullet.

Ted and the guys often have theories when it comes to dating. The idea of one person in the relationship bringing baggage makes Ted think he might be the one in this situation with more to deal with. Judy Greer reveals that her character is the one with some red flags. Even as a gambling addict who shares an apartment and bed with her brother, Judy Greer is lovable as Royce...and in every other role she takes on.

