Jukebox musicals have quickly become quite popular in the last few years. Whether they are stage musicals on Broadway or feature films, creating a story with songs by some of the world’s most famous music artists. The business model sells well—why not craft an ultra-fun plotline that can incorporate the top hits of the past few decades into the characterization and storyline?

RELATED: 15 of the Most Unique Musicals of All Time

There are a few jukebox musicals that stand out amongst the rest, however. If anyone is looking for a fun-filled movie that features some of the greatest songs of all time (and usually a fantastical element or two), there are some phenomenal jukebox films worth the watch.

10 ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008)

Image via Universal Studios

By far one of the most well-loved jukebox musicals (if not the most well-loved) is Mamma Mia! The classic story follows a bride-to-be as she invites three of her mother’s ex-lovers to her wedding in the hopes of finding her real father.

RELATED: From 'Shotgun Wedding' to 'Mamma Mia!': 10 of the Best Wedding-Themed Rom Coms

The movie is based on the music of Swedish pop band ABBA, covering songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS,” and more. Mamma Mia! was actually a Broadway and West End musical before being adapted into a film. The film is heartfelt, hilarious, and celebrates the power of love and family.

9 ‘Sing’ (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

Sing is a jukebox musical set in the world of animated anthropomorphic animals, and focuses on a down-on-his-luck Koala named Buster Moon who operates a theater that is in need of financial support. He decides to hold a singing competition in order to save the venue, and tons of animals show up to sing their little hearts out!

The cast is filled with stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Kroll, and Seth MacFarlane. The movie has an uplifting message while also whipping out some of the best hits (and covers) from a children’s jukebox movie musical.

8 ‘Sing 2’ (2021)

The sequel to Sing is…drumroll...Sing 2! Sing 2 finds Buster Moon and his animal friends back for yet another round of musical competition, except this time there is an international tour on the table!

As Moon works with his group, he attempts to impress an entertainment mogul and enlist a rock star. There are new characters, new song covers, and an even more intriguing and exciting plotline. Sing 2 is a must-see for fans of the first film!

7 ‘Pitch Perfect’ (2012)

Pitch Perfect is the best movie to watch for recovering choir or acapella kids. The comedy film follows a group of misfit college students who join an all-female acapella group called “The Bellas.” Pitch Perfect is such a hilarious film, utilizing elements of satire to their fullest potential.

RELATED: 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Cast Having Fun in Germany [Exclusive]

The movie includes some great comedic characters and features mashups of popular songs made for acapella singers. A star-studded cast acts in the movie as well, including Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

6 ‘Trolls’ (2016)

Trolls is another animated family film that is based on retro children’s toys of the same name. The film follows the colorful, playful, and cheerful trolls as they sing and dance on a quest to save their friends from evil monsters known as Bergens.

The soundtrack features songs like “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “True Colors,” and “September.” Trolls is such a fun musical movie that will gain the whole family’s attention. The characters are so lovable, and the movie was so popular that they’ve even had a sequel (and another in production).

5 ‘Moulin Rouge!’

Image via 20th Century Fox

Moulin Rouge! is a glamorous, decadent romance movie set in Paris in 1899. The musical spectacular tells the tale of a young writer who falls in love with the star of the French city’s most famous cabaret—the Moulin Rouge—Satine. The movie includes a ton of musical numbers, including “Material Girl,” “Your Song,” and “Lady Marmalade.”

The movie was also adapted into a hit Broadway musical that is still running today! Moulin Rouge! is a classic jukebox musical that is so worth watching for fans of some of the biggest pop stars of all time.

4 ‘Across the Universe’ (2007)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Across the Universe is a musical movie that explores the social and political landscape of the 1960s in NYC through the lens of classic Beatles songs. The movie follows a young British worker named Jude as he sets sail for the US in order to find his father. Instead, he meets a college student named Max and falls in love with his sister, Lucy.

The movie includes songs like “Let It Be,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “It Won’t Be Long.” The film does a wonderful job of showing the power of music to bring people together.

3 ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (2018)

The Freddie Mercury biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody tells the story of the legendary rock band Queen. The movie chronicles their formation in the 1970s to their live performance at Live Aid in 1985. Rami Malek plays the lead singer Freddie Mercury.

RELATED: 10 Must-See Movie Musical Biopics to Watch Before 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Malek does such a beautiful job at portraying such a loved and missed man, as well as his own unique trials and tribulations. The movie is a true celebration of rock music and does the all-star band some justice. Any Queen fans should check outBohemian Rhapsody and give it a watch.

2 ‘Rocketman’ (2019)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another extremely famous and worth-the-watch biopic is Rocketman. The 2019 film explores the life and music of British singer-songwriter Elton John, from his early days in the business as a struggling musician to become easily one of the greatest pop icons of all time.

Taron Egerton becomes the Rocketman himself as he tells Elton’s life story, both personal and public. The film is an ode to the singer’s legacy as well as his greatest hits (many featured in the movie).

1 ‘Cinderella’ (2021)

Amazon Prime Video’s live-action retelling of the classic fairytale was reborn in 2021 with Cinderella. The classic story of a young woman who is transformed from an abused maid into a princess with the help of the Fairy GodMother (or, in this film, the Fab G) was brought to life by singer Camila Cabello as she portrayed the titular character.

Stars like Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and more also were a part of the cast and sang popular tunes set to the story of Cinderella. This film received mixed reviews but still is a creative family watch.

NEXT: 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far