Over a film career that spans more than three decades, Julianne Moore has cemented herself as one of the best and most prolific actors in the world. From blockbusters to indie hits, starring roles to supporting ones, Moore has established herself as one of the major stars of the silver screen, racking up numerous awards along the way including five Oscar nominations (and a win, for Still Alice)

RELATED: Tom Hanks' 10 Best Film Performances to Date

Best known for her portrayals of emotionally complex women, Moore's stature sees no sign of declining. To mark Moore's upcoming film Sharper, a psychological thriller directed by Benjamin Caron, now seems an ideal time to look back on the performances that have defined Moore's illustrious career so far.

1 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' (1992)

After appearing in the critically dismissed horror anthology Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, Julianne Moore first gained mainstream attention in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Although a supporting role, the film would be a big hit, grossing $140 million at the box office. Led by Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra, the film follows a woman who plots to destroy the family she believes is responsible for her husband's death.

Moore would be praised for her performance by critics, with Gene Siskel calling her character "much more believable" than the film's others. Although the character is somewhat bland, a friend of the protagonist couple, Moore makes her vivid. Whether it was her cool disposition or even the way she smoked a cigarette, from the start, Moore stood out on screen.

2 'Vanya on 42nd Street' (1994)

Initiated by Andre Gregory, Vanya on 42nd Street was a long time in the making. What started out as a group of actors voluntarily coming together to better understand Chekhov's opus, eventually turned into one of the most acclaimed films of 1994. The filmed version of Chekhov's play was adapted by David Mamet and was the last directorial effort of Louis Malle.

Alongside longtime Malle and Gregory collaborators Wallace Shawn and Larry Pine, Moore stars as Yelena, the young and beautiful second wife. Moore certainly stands out, with her bright red hair glistening against the dry backdrop. Described by Time Out as "simply outstanding", Vanya on 42nd Street is one of Moore's most captivating turns.

3 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Ask anyone who was a movie fan in the late 90s, and they can almost certainly remember the first time they saw Boogie Nights in the theater. With Boogie Nights, the first watch is never the last as the film is one of the most rewatchable flicks of all time. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the comedy-drama-tragedy is set around the rise and fall of a would-be porn star during the 1970s through to the 80s.

RELATED: Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movies Ranked from, uh, "Least Best" to "Most Best"

Moore had already been an established star before being cast in Boogie Nights. However, the film would propel her star to an even greater stratosphere, highlighting her emotional vulnerability as an actor. Noted as "wonderful" by The New York Times critic Janet Maslin, Boogie Nights would earn Moore her first Oscar nomination.

4 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

The Big Lebowski has surpassed the notion of being a cult film and has now cemented its status as one of the defining films of the 1990s. A zany mystery-comedy that received tepid reception upon release, the film was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2014. The plot loosely surrounds a slacker who gets involved in an elaborate mystery after a case of mistaken identity.

The film would allow Julianne Moore to go back to her roots as a character actress, appearing as the eccentric artist Maude Lebowski, based on real-life artists Carolee Schneemann and Yoko Ono. In what seemed like a fun but insubstantial choice for Moore, The Big Lebowski has gone on to become one of her most enduring films.

5 'An Ideal Husband' (1999)

One of Julianne Moore's most underrated projects, An Ideal Husband is a flawless adaptation of the Oscar Wilde play. Featuring an outstanding cast who are in the midst of or on the precipice of stardom, the film stars Moore alongside Rupert Everett, Cate Blanchett, and Minnie Driver, and surrounds a bureaucrat whose life is complicated after the arrival of an old acquaintance.

Moore is both radiant and icy in her performance as the film's Victorian antagonist, her sharp teeth offset by her genial mien. An Ideal Husband offers a side of Moore that is not often seen, that being detached. Nominated for a Golden Satellite Award and Golden Globe for her performance, perhaps Moore should go back to roles like this one more often.

6 'Magnolia' (1999)

Image via New Line Cinema

With Magnolia, Moore further proved she could not only stand out as a lead actor but also among an ensemble. As she did with Short Cuts, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson's mentor Robert Altman, Moore is a key piece in Anderson's puzzle Magnolia. The film is a tragic mosaic of various characters dealing with grief and loss in the San Fernando Valley.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies That Are Over Three Hours Long, Ranked

After working with her onBoogie Nights, Anderson wrote the part of Linda Partridge particularly for Moore. Allowing her to be big, culminating in a hysterical climax in a pharmacy, the movie would earn Moore the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress. Anderson stated his goal was to "see (Moore) explode", and in Magnolia, she did just that.

7 'Far from Heaven' (2002)

Image via Focus Features

Any of Julianne Moore's collaborations with director Todd Haynes could easily qualify as some of her best work, however, Far From Heaven marks the pinnacle of their tandem. The film, about a suburban 1950s housewife whose life starts to fall apart, has only grown in reputation since release, with The Guardian naming it the 13th best film of the 21st century.

The film would earn Moore her second Best Actress nomination at the Oscars and, alongside The Hours, her second of that year, becoming only the ninth-ever performer to do so. Moore's performance was universally lauded, with the Los Angeles Times's Manohla Dargis going as far as to say that "what Moore does with her role is so beyond the parameters of what we call great acting that it nearly defies categorization."

8 'Children of Men' (2006)

Another extolled addition to Julianne Moore's filmography, Children of Men is an uncommonly thoughtful dystopian thriller. Named by multiple critics as one of the best films of 2006, others, such as Peter Travers, have gone on to call it one of the best films of the 2000s. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the film surrounds an everyman who must protect the first woman to get pregnant in 18 years.

Although a supporting part, Moore's role is integral to the film. Cuarón cited Moore as an enjoyable colleague on the film, stating that "she is just so much fun to work with." With Children of Men, Moore proves her instincts are second to none when it comes to choosing compelling projects to give herself over to.

9 'The Kids Are All Right' (2010)

An observant and caring comedy-drama with a bit of bite, few 2010 films were more acclaimed that The Kids Are All Right. Being first worked on as far back as 2004, the film would gain steam after multiple high-profile actors came on board. Nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, the film surrounds a lesbian couple whose teenage kids locate their sperm donor.

Julianne Moore's naturalist approach and deftness for both comedy and drama shine in a role that was written with her in mind, a theme seen throughout her career. The film features some phenomenal acting, with Moore's role being no exception. Nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, critic Betsy Sharkey notes Moore "plays every note perfectly" in what is a keen and warm film.

10 'Maps to the Stars' (2014)

Image via Focus World

Maps to the Stars proves Julianne Moore is willing to stretch her emotional limits when it comes to a role. Written by Bruce Wagner, known for his dark projection of Hollywood, the film bears similarities to other apocalyptic Hollywood movies like The Day of the Locust. Directed by David Cronenberg, the film follows multiple characters within the entertainment industry who comment on its downfall.

RELATED: The 10 Best Films of David Cronenberg, Ranked

Described as "fearless" by Variety critic Peter DeBruge, Moore became only the second-ever performer to win Best Actress at the "Big Three" film festivals, that being Berlin, Venice, and Cannes. In the film, which is as grotesque and sadistic as satires come, Moore bears it all in what is perhaps her most internally unguarded performance since Boogie Nights.

NEXT: 9 Must-See Kate Winslet Performances That Aren't 'Titanic'