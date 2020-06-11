The 20 Greatest Movies Released in June, Ranked

Ok, so we’re not getting a summer movie season this year, and while that’s absolutely the least important thing going on in the world right now, it’s still kind of a bummer. Summer is my favorite time of year to go to the movies, and only partially because I don’t like the beach. It’s when Hollywood takes its biggest, flashiest swings, and whether they hit or miss, I love watching million-dollar bats get flailed around.

Because we can’t go to the movies this June, I mustered up every ounce of my considerable selflessness and created a ranked list of the greatest June releases going all the way back to 1975, the year the summer blockbuster season was born. This way, you can create your very own Couch and/or Floor Film Festival of summer movies based entirely around my personal taste, which is immaculate and beyond reproach. Please note these rankings are legally binding, so don’t bother @ing me.