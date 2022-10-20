Movies in the adventure and suspense genre tend to get our hearts racing with the fast-paced action and the mysterious wilderness setting. No one knows what will pop up on the screen from which direction to startle their senses. Whether it’s a quest to unearth lost treasures, or a journey to find the center of the earth, the best jungle movies always have loads of entertainment for the audiences in store.

Some might think this genre is a little over-explored with various movies finding their own jungle to get lost in, but the charm of having an unknown wild adventure never ceases to amuse. It’s always fun to see filmmakers come up with an engaging backstory and hilarious characters to make the jungle adventure movie one heck of a ride. Fans of this genre find comfort in such forest movies and strive to live vicariously through them. There's no shortage of the best adventure movies that heavily use the jungle setting to tell their fun and exciting stories. Which are the ones worth seeing at least once?

17 'Anaconda' (1997)

Directed by Luis Llosa

In Anaconda, documentary filmmaker Terri Flores, played by Jennifer Lopez, leads a crew on a perilous mission to find a lost tribe. Their journey takes a deadly turn when they encounter the enigmatic Paul Serone (Jon Voight), who harbors a sinister secret — he's hunting a monstrous, legendary anaconda. As the crew ventures deeper into the jungle, they become unwitting prey for the giant snake.

Viewers should prepare for heart-stopping moments when the anaconda's terrifying power is unleashed, coiling around unsuspecting victims and launching a relentless attack. Despite the mixed reviews, Anaconda is a jungle adventure classic for a good reason. This campy gem offers a unique blend of suspense and humor, garnering a devoted following. With a gripping plot, memorable (if slightly cheesy) performances, and a truly unforgettable serpent, Anaconda is a must-watch for fans of both adventure and horror movies who appreciate a good dose of camp. – Jom Elauria

16 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' (2001)

Directed by Simon West

Based on the best-selling video game franchise, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider sees the titular hero discovering a mysterious clock in her family mansion. This propels her to go on a global treasure hunt, leading her to search for two halves of an ancient artifact called the Triangle of Light, which is rumored to grant control over time.

Lara must decipher cryptic clues and navigate booby-trapped tombs to find the missing pieces. But a powerful secret society, the Illuminati, led by the cunning Manfred Powell, seeks the Triangle for their own nefarious purposes. Angelina Jolie entrances audiences as Lara, showcasing her acting skills as an action star. While there’s a lot left to be desired with the generic plot, the impressive stunts and incredible performances are more than enough to entice viewers. – Jom Elauria

15 ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ (2019)

Directed by James Bobin

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a heartwarming coming-of-age adventure focusing on the beloved children’s cartoon character. In it, Dora (Isabela Merced) is a bright and adventurous teenager who finds herself out of her element in high school. When news arrives that her parents are missing in the Amazon, Dora jumps at the chance to rescue them. Joined by her tech-savvy cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) and a group of classmates who soon become unlikely allies, Dora embarks on a dangerous journey of self-discovery.

The fun recent Nickelodeon movie is more than just a kids' film as it’s a worthy live-action adaptation of the iconic character. It’s entertaining to both young viewers and nostalgic adults, with Moner fully embodying the character of Dora. The movie’s vibrant visuals, engaging storyline, and witty humor create a fun and memorable experience for audiences of all ages. – Jom Elauria

14 'Rugrats Go Wild' (2003)

Directed by John Eng and Norton Virgien

Rugrats Go Wild is an animated crossover movie that brings together the beloved babies of Rugrats and the adventurous Thornberry family of The Wild Thornberrys. When the Pickles family vacation goes awry, their shipwreck on a deserted island leads to an unlikely friendship between the Rugrats and Eliza Thornberry. Together, they use their unique talents (talking to animals, diaper-clad ingenuity) to navigate the dangers of the jungle.

From a mischievous leopard on the prowl to a volcanic eruption threatening their survival, the group faces challenges that test their courage and resourcefulness. While the plot of Rugrats Go Wild may not be the most complex, the true charm lies in the individual charm of the characters. It’s a heartwarming movie about friendship and family, all wrapped up in a thrilling jungle adventure. – Jom Elauria