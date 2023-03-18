Fans of Ted Lasso will be thrilled to know that the third and final season returns on March 15. The series was created by Jason Sudeikis and stars Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and many more amazingly talented actors. One of these talented actors is Juno Temple, who has been acting since 1997, with her first role in the film Vigo: Passion for Life.

In the critically-acclaimed and highly-beloved Ted Lasso series, Temple plays Keeley Jones, a model who eventually becomes the public relations and marketing manager for the AFC Richmond Club. She has a close friendship with the club's owner, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and also finds romance with one of the players. While fans wait impatiently for this series to return, they can check out one of the many high-rated films Juno Temple has starred in to hold them over.

10 'Len and Company' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%

In the film Len and Company, a music producer from New York named Len (Rhys Ifans) quits his job and moves upstate for peace and quiet. His plans are disrupted, however, by the unexpected arrival of his son Max (Jack Kilmer) and his girlfriend Zoe (Juno Temple), who also happens to be one of Len’s former protégé.

Juno Temple’s character Zoe is a pop star who owes her rise to fame to the reclusive music producer who used to mentor her, and on the other hand, his son Max has been estranged from him prior to the events of the film. The two are an oddball pair who do nothing but upset Len’s plans for isolation.

9 'Palmer' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

The movie Palmer stars Justin Timberlake as Eddie Palmer, a former high school football star turned former convicted felon who returns to his hometown after 12 years of imprisonment. There he moves back in with his grandmother Vivian (June Squibb) and soon after gets to know his neighbor Shelley (Juno Temple), a troubled drug addict who often leaves her son Sam (Ryder Allen) in Palmer’s care when she disappears for days.

Viewers watch as the reluctant Palmer develops a real relationship with the young Sam when he finds out that the child is facing bullying and the two bond over being made to feel different. Juno Temple’s performance as Sam’s mother is both memorable and heart-breaking, showing the hard truth of addiction and how it can cause you to make reckless decisions that affect the people you love.

8 'Black Mass' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

Black Mass depicts the real story of the infamous James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), an Irish crime boss who ran the Winter Hill Gang in Massachusetts during the 1970s. Whitey is contacted by an FBI agent, played by Joel Edgerton, who requests his help taking down the Italian mob. However, this only inspires the gangster to feel invincible, leading Whitey to seek more power and infamy.

In the film, Juno Temple plays a prostitute named Deborah Hussey, whose connection to the dangerous Whitey Bulger lies in her threatening to expose some of his crimes. Deborah is truly a fearless woman for going up against one of the most notorious gangsters in the history of the United States, and for that alone, fans of Juno should watch this movie.

7 'Greenberg' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

Greenberg is a dramedy film with a touch of romance that stars Ben Stiller as stagnant musician Roger Greenberg, who moves from New York to Los Angeles to watch his brother Phillip’s (Chris Messina) house after being hospitalized for a nervous breakdown. There, he meets a woman named Florence (Greta Gerwig), who he is very drawn to. The two of them develop a close relationship throughout the film.

Juno Temple plays a small role in this film, appearing as a character named Muriel, the friend of Roger’s niece Sara (Brie Larson), who throws a party in Phillip’s house while her uncle Roger is conveniently house-sitting. Larson and Temple give memorable and hilarious performances on-screen, and fans of the two actresses should check out the film. Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie has fans excitedly waiting for its release.

6 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Killer Joe is a black comedy film that stars Matthew McConaughey as a part-time cop, part-time hitman Joe Cooper, who is hired to kill the mother of the Smith family in exchange for a portion of her life insurance payout. However, things go awry, and Joe ends up settling for the young Dottie Smith instead of the money, who is played by Juno Temple. Dottie and Joe start up a relationship, to the dismay of the Smith family, and things go awry as they scramble with the consequence of their choices.

Juno Temple’s character Dottie is the youngest member of the Smith family, who willingly enters a relationship with Joe, allowing him to seduce her. Their chemistry seems genuine as if they will marry and stay together. Fans will have to watch until the end to find out what happens to killer Joe and the Smith family, though! This is another must-see performance from the talented actress.

5 'Unsane' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

The psychological horror film Unsane follows the main character Sawyer (Claire Foy), who is forced to move away from her home after being stalked by a man named David (Joshua Leonard). However, she still feels unsafe upon moving, so she has a meeting with someone at the local Behavioral Center. Unfortunately for her, she unwittingly signs an admission form at this meeting and finds herself trapped in a psychiatric hospital. Once admitted, she realizes her stalker is there too.

In the film, Juno Temple plays Violet; another person stuck at the psychiatric hospital. After threatening Sawyer, she finds herself wrapped up in the violence and tension between Sawyer and her stalker, David. This role shows just how well Juno can act, as she plays a mentally unwell psychiatric patient potentially as dangerous as David. This film is a must-see for fans of the genre.

4 'Atonement' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

The World War II era drama Atonement follows Cecilia (Kiera Knightley) and Robbie (James McAvoy), a pair of young lovers torn apart by a lie resulting in Robbie’s imprisonment. The lie was constructed by Cecilia’s younger sister Briony (Saoirse Ronan), who was jealous of her sister and blinded by her feelings for Robbie. However, as the years go on, the potential for Cecilia and Robbie to reunite and rekindle their love returns.

A key part of the lie is Cecilia and Briony’s cousin Lola, played by Juno Temple. An assault she faces leads to everyone accusing Robbie of the crime, leading to his arrest. It is an accusation that the disoriented and traumatized Lola cannot even positively agree with. Viewers watch the subsequent events unfold as everyone deals with the consequences of Robbie’s arrest.

3 'Far From the Madding Crowd' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Similar to beloved stories like Emma andPride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, the film Far From the Madding Crowd focuses on a Victorian-era woman named Bathsheba (Carey Mulligan) who continues to refuse the proposals from her many male suitors, among them including the actors Michael Sheen and Tom Sturridge. Though it is a love story, her refusal to get married keeps viewers guessing throughout the movie.

Juno Temple plays Fanny Robbin in this film, an ill-fated character who sets off a tragic and unfortunate chain of events for herself after she misses her own wedding by showing up at the wrong church. This causes her to hurt her one true love and leads to far worse for her. As always, the actress puts on an unforgettable performance even within a relatively small role. She certainly gives truth to the saying, “there are no small roles, only small actors.”

2 'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Notes on a Scandal follows the events at St. George’s when a veteran teacher named Barbara Covett (Judi Dench) meets and befriends the new art teacher Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett). Their friendship changes completely when Barbara learns about Sheba’s illegal relationship with an underage student, who struggles to keep the secret to herself due to her desire to be with Sheba.

In this film, Juno Temple plays the daughter of Sheba, Polly Hart. Her character is a rebel who is often shown smoking, drinking, and being skeptical of her mother’s actions. However, Polly, for the most part, is just craving attention from her parents, who devote most of theirs to her brother Ben (Max Lewis), who has Down Syndrome. Naturally, Sheba’s relationship with the student drastically upsets their complicated family dynamics.

1 'Meadowland' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

After a pit stop during a family road trip leads to the abduction of their son, married couple Sarah (Olivia Wilde) and her policeman husband Phil (Luke Wilson) end up on a downward spiral caused by their grief in the film Meadowland. Sarah begins making increasingly reckless decisions, and Phil sets aside his morals.

Juno Temple appears in a scene with Scott Mescudi, being visited by Phil in their apartment due to a noise complaint called in by their neighbors. The officer witnesses Temple’s character Mackenzie fighting with Mescudi’s character Jason over the loud music and other things. Though it’s a small role, Juno makes it memorable by putting her all into her acting, as usual.

