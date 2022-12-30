Hailed as one of the best modern western shows of all time, Justified ran on FX for six seasons, and packed everything fans could possibly expect from a neo-Western crime drama television series. Based on Elmore Leonard's character, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who has been featured in a number of novels and the well-known short story, Fire in the Hole, Justified is full of morally-gray archetypes, mind-racking showdowns, and award-winning performances, making for one of the most entertaining modern western television shows to stream.

Justified also found the perfect balance between the authentic style of Leonard and the necessary shift required in the transfer from the page to the screen. Though the series is not as big of a blockbuster as it deserves to be, those who streamed the show back in 2010 still cannot seem to get enough of it. Here are eight, unanimously-loved episodes of the crime drama series:

Related: 'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series

Season 1, Episode 1: "Fire in the Hole"

Image via FX

Pilot episodes usually set the tone for the rest of the series, and if the debut is not an absolute hook, fans rarely feel inclined to binge the rest of the series. The first episode of Justified, as might be expected, was an undeniable hit. Timothy Olyphant, Natalie Zea, and Walton Goggins are featured in one of the most thrilling episodes of Season 1, with Raylan Givens moving from Miami to his hometown in Kentucky where he has to encounter Boyd Crowder – a ruthless white supremacist. In the original story by Leonard, Boyd dies at the end of the grand confrontation, but in the series, Boyd becomes an important character, surviving a gunshot wound courtesy of Raylanh himself and driving the theme of discord and enmity in the show.

Season 2, Episode 7: "Save My Love"

Image via FX

"Save My Love" is one of the best episodes featured in Season 2 if there ever was one. In this episode, Winona (Natalie Zea), Raylan's ex-wife, drops a particularly explosive bombshell on Raylan after he fails to recover her counterfeit $100 bill from the elaborate bank robbery. Not only does this episode highlight the very quality the dramatic television show is renowned for (intensity of action and the idea of dodging one roadblock after another), but it also tests Raylan’s patience as he does his best to save the supposed love of his life. The moment Raylan discovers that the Secret Service and FBI are trying to figure out why a bill that collected proverbial dust for almost two decades is suddenly out in circulation is the moment things go insanely downhill for him and Winona, making for one heck of a race against the dreaded ticking of the clock.

Season 2, Episode 9: "Brother's Keeper"

Image via FX

The 22nd episode in Justified was so full of action and drama that it reminded fans why this neo-Western crime drama television is one of Elmore Leonard's best TV and cinema adaptations. In this episode, coal mine executive Carol Johnson (Rebecca Creskoff) tries, once again, to reach a suitable negotiation with the Bennets. Meanwhile, Loretta (Kaitlyn Dever) figures out what the Bennet clan did to her father. This episode in the series was dedicated to U.S. Marshals Derek Hotsinpiller (1986 - 2011) and John Perry (1962 - 2011). The former was murdered in West Virginia on February 16, while the latter was killed on March 8 in St. Louis.

Season 2, Episode 13: "Bloody Harlan"

Image via FX

"Bloody Harlan," thanks to the bad blood between the Bennetts and the Crowders, made for one of the most action-packed, heart-stopping, and mind-boggling episodes of Season 2 of Justified. In Episode 13, we follow Raylan as he is sent to Lexington, Kentucky on a mission to investigate the whereabouts of Boyd Crowder. The enemy clans wage a war against each other over Harlan, resulting in devastating consequences for everyone involved.

All in all, this episode allows viewers to perceive the Bennets in a new, in-depth light and gives Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale) the spotlight she so deserved to fully explore the profundity of her role. She also won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her incredible performance.

Season 3, Episode 1: "The Gunfighter"

Image via FX

Another fascinating episode full of action and drama, "The Gunfighter" premiered the third season of Justified. This episode finds Raylan Givens recovering from the gunshot wound he sustained in the shootout with Doyle Bennett (Joseph Lyle Taylor). We also see Raylan developing feelings for his ex-wife Winona Hawkins, who is now carrying his child. This episode also rebuilds the tension and conflict brought to life in Season 2, and it’s fun to watch the bad blood between Raylan and Boyd reach its boiling point.

Season 3, Episode 8: "Watching the Detectives"

Image via FX

Season 3 of Justified had a number of great episodes, and "Watching the Detectives" was one of them. We don’t always get to see Raylan drop the high, brooding profile he seems to have built around himself, and it’s really something to see such a calm and collected man confronting his past mistakes and coming to terms with them. Raylan’s natural gift for gunplay is also highlighted in this episode, proving him every bit the dark, uncompromising fellow the showrunners intended him to be

Season 3, Episode 13: "Slaughterhouse"

Image via FX

Episode 13 of Season 3 makes for one of the best season endings ever in Justified. After the "unjustified" murder of "Devil" Lennox (Kevin Rankin), Raylan, driven by the fire of vengeance, goes after anyone he deems remotely responsible — which leads him to Boyd's doorstep. "Slaughterhouse" also allows Raylan to be more than just a man on fire. His troubled past is hinted at as his voice, despite the stoic disposition he usually endeavors to maintain, wavers with pain when he learns that his father Arlo (Raymond J. Barry) tried to kill him.

Season 6, Episode 13: "The Promise"

Image via FX

In the thirteenth and final episode of Season 6, we follow Raylan, Boyd, and Ava (Joelle Carter) as they fight one last battle over Harlan. One of the best scenes in "The Promise" is the one where Raylan and Boyd Crowder simply have a talk; they are, after all, two similar people who used to dig coal together but ended up as enemies for choosing different sides of the same coin. "The Promise" also allows Raylan to fully explore the diverse and various dimensions of his character. While he can pull off the bad, brooding guy vibe better than anyone, there is also a soft side to his character that people don’t usually get to see, and it emerges in a spectacularly beautiful way.