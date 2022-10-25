Thanks in part to the resounding success of Squid Game last year, Korean dramas have become more widely watched amongst Western audiences. Streaming services like Netflix are offering more and more K-Dramas thanks to these recent successes. But if you’re new to the K-Dramas, where's the best place to begin watching content in this genre filled with such a wide variety of shows?

These eight K-Dramas are great choices for newbies for a variety of different reasons. Despite long episode lengths (oftentimes, K-Drama episodes can run the length of an entire feature film) and other storytelling differences, these shows are enjoyable, captivating, and definitely bingable.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

If you love small-town romances, you'll love Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. When dentist Hye-jin Yoon (Min-a Shin) is let go from her job in the big city, she finds herself with little direction. In an effort to think things through in a nostalgic place, she takes a short road trip to Gongjin, a small seaside town, where she decides to start her own dental office. New to the town and struggling to act friendly with her colorful cast of quirky new neighbors, Hye-jin is also challenged by the resident handyman, Du-sik (Chief) Hong (Seon-ho Kim).

Hye-jin and Du-sik, both with very different personalities, try to peacefully coexist, though there might be more to their relationship than meets the eye. While Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's episodes are long, the show uses its ensemble cast effectively by including a wide variety of personalities and storylines that showcase how Hye-jin’s arrival in Gongjin changes their lives (especially Du-sik’s) in ways big and small.

Hotel del Luna

Whimsical supernatural fantasy lovers should check out Hotel del Luna. Ever since he was a boy, Chang-sun Gu (Jin-goo Yeon) has been living in fear: after a fatal fall, his father bought his life back by trading Chang-sun’s to the Guest House of the Moon, a hotel where spirits can stay until they are ready to go to the afterlife. Now that he is of age, Chang-sun is forcefully recruited to be the hotel’s manager by the Hotel del Luna’s owner Man-wol Jang (Ji-eun Lee), a greedy and extremely powerful woman who is neither alive nor dead.

Chang-sun must do his best to manage the Hotel del Luna, or else the ghosts (and other supernatural beings) might become restless. But there are plenty of spirits out there who need guidance to the Guest House of the Moon, and Chang-sun begins to see them not just as frightening specters but as humans in need of help. From its colorful and energetic intro credits sequence to the creative shots and direction to the engrossing story that spans hundreds of years, Hotel del Luna is just the spooky series to get your supernatural fix, with plenty of heart (and romance) to boot.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Finding a job is difficult for Young-woo Woo (Eun-bin Park) because she is on the autism spectrum. The people around her stigmatize her behavior as strange and off-putting. But thanks to her father’s connections, Young-woo is able to enroll in law school; due to her own intelligence and creative approaches to problem solving, she excels. Young-woo approaches law with a plethora of strengths, including a photographic memory, and she is eventually recognized by her peers through the cases she works.

If you have a love for silly takes on law shows (and if you love whales), Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a great place to start. The show portrays its protagonist as a character who just happens to be on the autism spectrum, rather than focusing too much on the tropes that are often attributed to characters with autism. Young-woo is a fun and quirky character to follow, making the show enjoyable in many different ways.

Bring It On, Ghost

Bong-pal Park (Taec-yeon Ok) has a very specific skill set: he can see ghosts. Plagued with the ability to see malevolent spirits, Bong-pal works as an exorcist to pay the bills, until he meets high school student Hyun-ji Kim (So-hyun Kim) who happens to be a wandering spirit. Hyun-ji convinces Bong-pal to let her stay with him until she can figure out how she lost her life; in the meantime, they become ghost-busting buddies, fighting evil spirits together—discovering that not all spirits are vengeful. What neither of them realize is that a dangerous ghost lurks nearby in the shadows, one who is responsible for both Bong-pal and Hyun-ji’s afflictions.

As a lighter supernatural series than Hotel del Luna, Bring It On, Ghost is a fun supernatural crime-fighting adventure that appeals more to younger viewers, starring two lovable opposites who become the perfect partners—in more ways than one.

The King's Affection

Set during the Joseon Dynasty in Korea, The King’s Affection is somewhat of a misleading title. In this time period, having twins is considered to be a terrible omen, so when the queen gives birth to male and female twins, the girl, Dam-yi (Eun-bin Park), is ordered to be executed. To save her life, she is sent away and only returns to pose as the palace’s maid years later. Her life falls into even more chaos when her royal twin brother, Lee Hwi (Myung-bin Choi), is killed and she must assume his identity as the crown prince. In addition to her royal duties and the secret duty of keeping her true identity hidden, she must also ignore her budding feelings for her first love, Ji-woon Jung (Rowoon).

Dam-yi gets stuck in a tricky situation not unlike the tale of Mulan, both of which involve hidden gender-swapped identities and life-or-death stakes. Where The King’s Affection stands out is its ability to weave heartfelt romance and tense action beats together to create a truly immersive show that you never want to end.

Happiness

As opposed to what this truly misleading title suggests, the near future is anything but happy. A failed testing of a new drug has caused a worldwide pandemic of the Lytta Virus, aka “mad person disease,” which turns humans into zombie-like versions of themselves that thirst for human blood and flesh. Sae-bom Yoom (Hyo-joo Han), her “husband” Yi-hyun Jung (Hyung-sik Park), and the other residents of their apartment building must work together to survive the zombie outbreak.

Following a pandemic plotline might sound a little too close to real life in a world that still hasn’t gotten over our own real-life pandemic, but Happiness has the benefit of being released right in the middle of the quarantine days, in 2021, for maximum fright. Though the plot has been done before (which may actually draw in new viewers who want something a bit more familiar as they expand their horizons to K-Dramas), the characters are strong enough to make the show a worthwhile watch.

Mr. Sunshine

Years after his escape to the United States in 1871, slave-turned-marine Eugene Choi (Byung-hun Lee) returns to Korea on an international mission. He couldn’t have imagined that his return would come with colonizers, samurai, and noblemen as adversaries—or that he would fall in love with a member of the militia, Ae-shin Go (Tae-ri Kim), who fights for the Righteous Army. As he faces enemies on all sides, Eugene must also face the differences in class between him and Ae-shin.

Featuring several characters straight from Korea’s history, Mr. Sunshine takes place against the backdrop of Joseon’s fight for freedom, creating high stakes and plenty of emotional tension. If you crave romantic melodrama with a foundation in history, this show is exactly what you need.

Crash Landing on You

The last thing South Korean heiress Se-ri Yoon (Ye-jin Son) expects (or wants) to happen during a paragliding trip is to get caught up in strong winds and dropped down miles away—ending up in North Korea. Stranded and completely vulnerable, Se-ri is fortunate enough to meet special officer Captain Jeong-hyeok Ri (Hyun Bin), who is willing to hide and protect her from the North Korean authorities. Despite the friction between their countries, Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok start to fall for each other, transcending borders and barriers in the process.

Crash Landing on You is a fun and wild ride for anyone even remotely interested in the Romeo-Juliet dynamic with a much lighter tone. While the summary sounds highly dramatic (and it does hit those intense moments), the funny and romantic moments are just as strong, making the show a great transition series for Western audiences to explore the realm of rom-coms in Korea.