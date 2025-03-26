K-dramas can be bangers from start to finish, but what would constitute that? We know K-dramas typically have filler content and scenes that prolong an episode's runtime and the show's overall length. This is likely because of the networks that aired them before, such as KBS, tvN, and similar South Korean broadcasters who would normally produce these series. For their sake, shows were long, episodes were long, and a lot of the content would sometimes feel forced because of it.

Today, we have streaming services to thank for giving K-drama a beloved revamp, with less filler, more storyline, and fewer episodes - though some dramas are so good, you never want them to end. It's rude to say, though, that only streaming service K-shows are worth the watch; that's not true. There were showrunners who pushed the limits of the standards of their time and made K-dramas that are bangers from start to finish both for national frequencies and streaming. These are the dramas to indulge in.

10 'The King of Pigs' (2022)

Crime Mystery Written by 'Train to Busan' Creator

Image via TVING

High school bullying is a theme tackled in numerous K-dramas and movies, with The Glory being a prime example of such matters being brought to light. While The Glory is great all-around, it does have some ups and downs in terms of tempo. If you like The Glory but don't want to immerse yourself in too many episodes, The King of Pigs is a similar show with even worse consequences for the bullies and the bullied. The author of the show is Yeon Sang-ho, who wrote Train to Busan - one of the best zombie movies ever made. The King of Pigs was initially an animated series, and it was adapted for a live-action series in 2022.

The King of Pigs follows two friends who, through flashbacks, are shown as victims of bullying in high school. One, later in life, succumbs to the darkness of his fate and becomes a serial killer; the other, a detective. The instances of school bullying depicted in the series are brutal, and it's still unsure whether these shows exaggerate it for dramatic purposes; it doesn't seem likely, considering the South Korean public often relates to the depictions of these crimes. Regardless, The King of Pigs is a bloody and thrilling series, maybe not for those with weak stomachs, but certainly for those who enjoyed Train to Busan.