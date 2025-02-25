K-Dramas have come a long way since its emergence. From its OGs like Boys Over Flowers and Secret Garden to the 2010s contemporaries like The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun, this generation of K-Dramas continues to break the barriers of genre. From a Friends meets Grey’s Anatomy type of medical comedy-drama, to a surreal, vivid portrayal of between life and death, K-Dramas are both comfort watches with their familiar tropes, but remain refreshing with unique themes and storylines.

From slice-of-life to thrillers, the supernatural to romances, the possibilities are endless in the realm of television. Without further ado, here are 10 must-watch K-Dramas, ranked.

10 ‘Light Shop’ (2024)

Starring: Bae Sung-woo, Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young

image via Disney+

In Light Shop, the light in people’s lives isn’t just a metaphorical concept — it’s physically attainable. A group of strangers, each carrying their own emotional baggage, are all brought together to a mysterious lighting store perched in a dimly lit alley. But this is no ordinary shop — it’s a bridge between the living and the dead. Fronted by a shopkeeper who knows far more than he lets on, each customer has no other choice but to confront their past wounds.

Combining an eerie, supernatural atmosphere with heart-wrenching storytelling, Light Shop is the ideal pick for someone who wants mellow drama but with a unique setting. The emotional depth that comes from lost loved ones and the possibility of redemption leaves audiences grabbing for tissues. Though the show is laced with horror, it has the right amount of heart that lingers long after the final episode.