There are so many great Korean dramas that have flooded streaming services, plenty of which fall into a few fan-favorite genres, such as historical, comedy, melodrama, romance, and fantasy. Many of these Korean dramas have spiked in popularity due to their endearing romances, high-stakes plots, and emotional rides. Then there are the classics, where the hype for Korean dramas initially started.

But of all the Korean dramas that are being produced, the market has been completely flooded and overrun. This is a good thing, of course. This means more variety, more uniqueness, and more dramas to fall in love with. But this can also be intimidating for new viewers (and even casual ones). Where does one start or begin? Which K-dramas have the right romance? Which ones are actually worth the watch, since they rely on similar tropes? No worries, we've got you covered. Here are the best Korean dramas to date that are definitely worth the watch.

10 'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

Created by Park Hye-ryun

Journalist Hong-joo (Suzy Bae) has premonitions in her dreams. Then one day, she wakes up to discover she has new neighbors across the street. Her new neighbor is none other than the man she has been seeing in her dreams: Jae-chan (Lee Jong Suk). After meeting Hong-joo, Jae-chan also begins having odd premonitions, with his first one involving Hong-joo falling to her death. Together, with Han Woo-tak (Jung Hae-in), they try to prevent these premonitions from becoming reality.

While You Were Sleeping was popular at its initial release, and for good reason. It starred the successful musical artist Suzy Bae, known for her other roles (Uncontrollably Fond, Dream High, Gu Family Book), and Jong Suk, another popular actor known for his spectacular performances in various dramas (Doctor Stranger, W, The Hymn of Death). Both actors are known for their versatile performances and often on-screen chemistry with the other leads. Romantic, suspenseful, and heartbreaking all at once, While You Were Sleeping is the drama to watch at least once in your life; it has gorgeous cinematography, a heartfelt soundtrack, and wonderful on-screen chemistry between the two biggest heartbreakers of the situation.

Watch on Kocowa

9 'Fated to Love You' (2014)

Directed by Lee Dong-yoon and Kim Hee-won

After being mysteriously intoxicated, both successor Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk) and secretary Mi-young (Jang Nara) wake up in bed with each other the next morning. Shortly after this encounter, Mi-young finds out she is pregnant, with the child being Lee Gun's. Both must deal with the consequences and decide to get married. However, marriage is not as easy as it seems, especially when other people are added to the equation.

Fated to Love You is a real heartbreaker of a drama; it will bring viewers to tears. Though it is filled with common TV tropes (accidental pregnancy, car accident, rivals to lovers), it executes these successfully, creating an emotionally tense drama. Not to mention, with a charming second male lead (Choi Jin Hyuk), it's hard not to feel torn at the romance and on-screen chemistry between the main cast of characters. Prepare to start sobbing and dying of laughter as you watch Fated to Love You.

Watch on Kocowa

8 'Full House' (2004)

Directed by Pyo Min-soo

Due to her awful, sketchy friends, Han Ji-eun (Song Hye-kyo) loses her father's house to famous actor Lee Young-jae (Rain). The two strike a deal, and Ji-eun ends up in a contract marriage with Young-jae, though things prove to be difficult as the two fall for each other.

Full House is an instant classic; it stars Song Hye-kyo who is well-known in the K-drama world. After all, she has starred in plenty of fan favorites, such as Descendants of the Sun, Autumn in My Heart, The Glory, and That Winter, The Wind Blows. It's a straight rivals-to-lovers love story, where viewers can't help but laugh at the performances between Hye-kyo and Rain as they run into trouble when with each other. Through the misunderstandings and heartache, viewers will love watching one of Hye-kyo's best performances.

Watch on Kocowa

7 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009)

Directed by Jeon Ki-sang

After saving a student from suicide, poverty-stricken Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) is invited to attend Shinhwa High, a prestigious school meant for the wealthy and successful. However, Jan-di quickly learns about the F4, the top four prestigious men in the school whose job is to make students' lives hell. Due to her determined and resilient nature, Jan Di faces off against F4’s arrogant leader, Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho), and their lives become interlinked as they fall for one another.

Though a bit outdated for its time, Boys Over Flowers is the go-to series for new fans and casual viewers looking for an easy Korean drama to rewatch. It has everything a typical K-drama fan enjoys, including second lead syndrome, amnesia, heartache, rags to riches, and the evil mother-in-law. Not to mention, the love triangle is one of the best seen in K-dramas, featuring the charming Kim Hyun-joong and Lee Min-ho as the respective leads in this title. With an engaging storyline, this is the beginning of most K-drama fans.

Boys Over Flowers Release Date January 6, 2009 Cast Ku Hye-Sun , Lee Min-ho , Kim Hyun-joong , Kim Bum Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

6 'Healer' (2014-2015)

Directed by Lee Jung-sub and Kim Jin-woo

Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook), also known as Healer, is an illegal night courier who has been assigned a new job: to protect Young-shin (Park Min-young), a young internet reporter. However, while protecting her, Jung-hoo also falls for her, which creates a difficult situation of hidden identity.

Healer is a one-of-a-kind drama; it plays off the hidden identity trope exceptionally well, creating not only a thrilling drama, but also a suspenseful one. While romance is a key feature, it also focuses a lot on the story it is trying to tell and the secrets that begin to unfold with each passing episode. Though Park Min-young and Ji Chang-Wook have grown considerably as actors, their performances and on-screen chemistry will make viewers laugh and fall in love with their charismatic characters.

Healer Release Date December 8, 2014 Cast Ji Chang-Wook , Park Min-young , Tae-Mi , Yoo Ji-tae , Kim Mi-kyung , Woo Hee-Jin , Oh Gwang-Rok , Park Won-sang Seasons 1

Watch on Kocowa

5 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000)

Directed by Yoon Seok-ho

After an accident that switches Eun-suh (Song Hye-kyo) and Shin-ae (Han Chae-young) at birth, Eun-suh and Joon-suh (Song Seung-heon) grow up together as siblings. Years later, when the two are teenagers, both families learn that Shin-ae and Eun-suh were switched at birth when Eun-suh needed a blood transfusion due to an accident. After this realization, both girls return to their biological families, and their lives are reversed. Eun-suh and Joon-suh meet again down the road, this time falling in love with each other, though Eun-suh soon learns that she has leukemia.

Autumn in My Heart is an emotionally devastating K-drama. While a lot of K-dramas tend to lean on the emotional side, nothing competes with the emotional intensity that Autumn in My Heart has. The power this drama has over viewers can also be attributed to its beautiful OST, which reminds viewers of the tragic story that is unfolding. Be prepared to be immersed in a beautifully tragic love story, where there is no happy ending.

Watch on Kocowa

4 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Directed by Kim Kyu-tae

Image via SBS TV

Ha-jin (IU) is just starting to get over a breakup when she attempts to save a drowning kid. While he is pulled aboard, Ha-jin sinks, drowning, when she comes to the surface for air. Only this time, as she takes in her surroundings, she realizes she is no longer in the modern era. Rather, she is now a woman named Hae-soo, and she has woken up in the Goryeo era. There, she is surrounded by the princes of Goryeo, some of which develop feelings for her, including that of the 4th Prince, Wang So (Lee Joon-gi).

While being a time travel K-drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is another tragic love story taking place during the Goryeo period. While most historical dramas are complex, Moon Lovers is a bit different; sure, there are the complexities of the various princes, but it is still a complex and tragic love story at heart. Featuring tough, dark, and scarred characters like Wang So, it's hard not to enjoy the rivals-to-lovers romance between Hae-soo and Wang So. Viewers will hope for a happy ending, but unfortunately, this drama explores the tragedy inside a competitive kingdom.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Release Date August 29, 2016 Creator(s) Hua Tong Cast Lee Joon-Gi , IU , Kang Ha-neul , Nam Joo-hyuk , Ji Soo , Yoon Sun-woo Seasons 1

3 'Goblin' (2016-2017)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok and Kwon Hyuk-chan

Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin who helps others. Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) is a nineteen-year-old who can see spirits and summon the goblin at will. Though they lead very different lives, Kim Shin starts to unravel the mystery behind Eun-tak, who might just be the one to save his soul from eternal damnation.

Goblin is one of the best K-dramas to come out in recent years. It has everything from comedy, bromance, historical fantasy, romance, and of course, tragedy. The comedic duo of Dong-wook and Gong Yoo will make viewers laugh at every scene, while Gong Yoo and Go-eun's chemistry is one to swoon over. With mesmerizing cinematography and a beautiful soundtrack, Goblin is an unforgettable drama that will lead viewers to tears.

Watch on Viki

2 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok and Baek Sang-hoon

After capturing and hospitalizing a thief, Yoo Si-Jin (Song Joong-ki) meets Doctor Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo). Hitting it off immediately, the two try to date, but realize that their differences are far too great, so they go their separate ways. Then one day, they meet again in a country ravaged by war.

Descendants of the Sun was wildly popular when it was first released, with many immediately hailing it among the best K-dramas of the 21st century. Fans would not stop talking about it, and for good reason; it's a drama that has high stakes, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The combination of suspense and romance makes for an entertaining and drama, with an unforgettable romance.

Descendants of the Sun Debut Date February 24, 2016 Number of Seasons 1 Genre K-Drama Studio KBS, Next Entertainment World

Watch on Kocowa

1 'Crash Landing on You' (2019-2020)

Directed by Lee Jung-hyo

Image via Netflix

After a paragliding accident, South Korean heiress Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) finds herself on the Northern border. Captain Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) is stationed at the border, and he chases Se-ri; with her life in his hands, he promises to help her hide.

One of the best love stories in recent years, Crash Landing on You is based loosely on a true story. It’s a beautiful story of two people from opposite sides of a border falling in love despite the politics and differences. It's heartwarming, it's thrilling, and it's a sad story that highlights the tragedy of leading two very different lives. Crash Landing on You is the story of true love in its purest form, one that is worth the sacrifice and courage. It's a love story that will change viewers emotionally.

Crash Landing On You (2019) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 14, 2019 Cast Hyun Bin , Son Ye-jin , Seo Ji-hye , Kim Jung-hyun Seasons 1

NEXT: The Most Romantic K-Dramas of All Time, Ranked