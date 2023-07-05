With Netflix's Doona! releasing in the Fall of 2023, based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs, singer–and former Miss A member–Suzy Bae is set to return to the K-drama stage as the lead. While her acting career has grown, thanks to her roles in While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond, many other singer-turned-actors still have not had their breakout drama.

Though many fans of K-dramas are hesitant to welcome K-pop stars, plenty of K-pop stars have proved that singers can, too, become leads in popular K-dramas–and do so brilliantly. Here’s to the singers and songwriters who’ve made it big in K-dramas.

10 'Luna Del Hotel' (2019)

In Seoul, there is a hotel that is open for business to the dead, run by a woman named Lady Jang (IU), who is cursed to run the hotel due to crimes she committed. One day, a thief falls down a set of stairs and finds his way to this hotel, only to realize it's for the dead. He begs for his life, and Lady Jang makes an offer: she will spare his life, but when his son, Chan Sung, turns twenty, he will work at her hotel. In the meantime, Chan Sung (Yeo Jin-Goo) travels the world to escape his fate. But all is futile when Lady Jang finally comes for Chan Sung, and his fate is sealed.

Luna Del Hotelis a very fun K-drama starring IU, a famous solo artist in Korea. After becoming a successful musician, she transferred to acting and starred in favorites like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and My Mister. Luna Del Hotel is a fantastic K-drama where IU shows her versatility in acting, going from a doe-eyed damsel in distress in Scarlet Heart to a full-on malicious and cold CEO.

9 'Snowdrop' (2021)

Snowdrop takes place in Korea in the year 1987. It follows Lim Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-In), a North Korean agent in South Korea, to complete a mission, and Eun Young-Ro (Ji Soo) as they fall in love with each other. Young-Ro is a freshman college student. Upon discovering Soo-Ho bloodied, Young-Ro helps him by keeping him hidden from the government. As a political K-drama, Snowdrop is full of surprising twists that viewers will undoubtedly enjoy.

Snowdrop is primarily known due to the popularity of Blackpink. Ji-Soo, one of the vocalists of the Korean girl group, plays the lead role of Young-Ro, and even though this was her debut, she came off as a true natural, which can’t be said for all actors and actresses during their debut days. Those who love Blackpink and Ji Soo will love Snowdrop.

8 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Ha-Jin (IU) is a makeup artist wallowing in self-misery after her boyfriend took off with her friend. While she’s sitting alone on a pier, drinking away, a child starts to drown. Although hesitant at first, Ha-Jin jumps in to save him, and just as she swims to the surface, she is pulled back under by force. Then, as she pulls herself back to the surface, she finds that she is no longer in Korea but in the Goryeo Dynasty: she is no longer Ha-Jin, but is Hae-Soo. Stuck there for an indefinite amount of time, Hae-Soo must learn to live by the standards of the Goryeo Dynasty to stay alive.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is IU’s first big hit. But aside from IU, one other Korean artist has a large role. For Baekhyun, a member of the boyband Exo and a singer-songwriter, Scarlet Heart is his first breakout drama where he played the role of the 10th Prince, Wang Eun, who was very friendly with Ha-Jin’s character. Unfortunately, Baekhyun hasn’t acted since Scarlet Heart.

7 'Gu Family Book' (2013)

Gu Wol-Ryung (Choi Jin Hyuk) is a gumiho who saves the life of a noblewoman-turned-gisaeng, Seo-Hwa (Lee Yeon Hee), due to accusations thrown at her father. Due to her protests and refusal to sell her body, Seo Hwa is stripped down and tied to a tree as punishment. Eventually, she escapes to Wol-Ryung’s forest, where he promises to protect her. The two live out their days together, with Wol-Ryung planning to become a full-fledged human. However, things don’t go as planned, and Wol-Ryung is killed. Sometime after his death, Seo-Hwa gives birth to his son, who is promptly named Kangchi (Lee Seung Gi), who Gu Family Book follows.

Lee Seung Gi is a sing-songwriter as well as an actor. In Gu Family Book, he plays Kangchi, a half-gumiho, half-human, trying to learn to control his supernatural powers. Seung Gi has starred in other K-drama classics, such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Vagabond, and A Korean Odyssey. In Gu Family Book, Seung Gi has sung for the OST. Suzy Bae, another Korean singer, has a role in the K-drama, playing Yeo-Wool, the primary love interest of Kangchi.

6 'Full House' (2004)

Han Ji-Eun (Song Hye Kyo), an aspiring scriptwriter, is sent away on a holiday vacation by two close friends. While on the plane during her vacation, she runs into the famous actor Lee Young-Jae (Rain), growing acquainted with him — against his will — and embarrassing herself in the process. As soon as she returns home from her vacation, she learns that the two people she considered close friends sold her home, which her deceased father built. She learns that the person who bought her house was none other than Young Jae, who she offers to buy the house back from, though it comes at a cost. In return for her living in his house with him and buying it from him, she must clean up after him and do the chores. In the process, the two begin to fall in love.

Rain, also known as Jung Ji-Hoon, is a singer-songwriter and actor. Although his debut began with Sam Doo! Let’s Go to School; he became increasingly popular as an actor thanks to his role in Full House. He’s appeared in dramas such as My Lovely Girl and Ghost Doctor.

5 'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

Hong Joo (Suzy Bae) is a journalist who has premonitions through her dreams, which are often frightening and realistic. The morning she wakes up, she finds out that she and her mother have new neighbors across the street, and to her surprise, one of the neighbors — Jae Chan (Lee Jong-Suk) — is the one who has been showing up in her dreams. Soon after meeting Hong Joo, Jae-Chan also starts to see premonitions in his dreams, his first one including Hong Joo falling to her death. Together–with a fellow police officer they befriend–they try to prevent

While You Were Sleeping is a popular K-drama starring singer Suzy Bae who plays Hong Joo, a spunky, prideful journalist. She had starred previously in other beloved K-dramas, such as Uncontrollably Fond, Gu Family Book, and Dream High. Before acting, Suzy Bae debuted in the Korean girl group Miss A before its disbandment in 2017. After the disbandment, Suzy has focused on solo projects, having released two solo albums and starred in several K-dramas.

4 '100 Days My Prince' (2018)

After a traumatic event where he believes he lost the love of his life, Yi Seo (Nam Ji-Hyun), Lee Yul (Doh Kyung-Soo) is the target of an assassination attempt by the crown princess. Previously, Lee Yul became the crown prince in the Joseon era due to a coup staged by his father and his father’s friend, which oversaw the former King’s assassination and the murder of Yi Seo’s family. But as Lee Yul manages to escape the attempt on his life, his close friend, Dong-Joo, is assassinated in his place. During his escape, Lee Yul hits his head and loses all his memories. That is when he meets the woman he loves, Hong Shim (formerly Yi Seo), and they get married, though they don’t realize who the other is.

Doh Kyung-Soo (D.O.) is a singer from the popular Korean group known as Exo. He has starred in a variety of K-dramas, such as My Annoying Brotherand Unforgettable, though he is mostly known for his role as Lee Yul in the historical drama100 Days My Prince. He continues to work on solo projects and TV shows.

3 'You’re Beautiful' (2009)

Go Mi Nyu (Park Shin Hye) has dreams of becoming a nun. Her brother, Go Mi Nam, has dreams of becoming an idol, which is fulfilled when he is taken in as a singer by the boy group A.N.Jell. However, when Mi Nam has to return to the United States, Mi Nyu is asked to step in as his replacement until he returns. The only problem is that no one but her brother’s manager is aware that she is replacing him temporarily, so Mi Nyu has to keep her identity hidden from the other band members.

While You’re Beautiful is a K-drama about K-pop stars, it also features two well-known singers. Jung Yong-Hwa from CN Blue plays the reserved and kind-hearted Shin Woo, another band member who has fallen for Mi Nyu. On the other hand, Lee Hong-Gi from F.T. Island plays the lighthearted character of Jeremy, who has also fallen for Mi Nyu. Both are fun additions to the show who’ve starred in plenty of other K-dramas.

2 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016)

Hwarang focuses on a group of young, beautiful men serving the king as a group of youthful warriors in the Kingdom of Silla, the smallest of the three kingdoms. The King’s mother, Regent Jiso, has maintained power over the throne in her son’s stead, and she decides to gather together young men to make this warrior group. Little do the warriors know the King has joined their ranks under the disguise of Kim Ji-Dwi (Park Hyung-Sik).

Hwarang is a K-drama that is full of popular actors, similar to Scarlet Heart. One noticeable actor that stands out is V — a member of the popular boy group BTS — who plays Han-Sung, one of the younger members of the Hwarang group. Hwarang was his debut in the acting world.

1 'The K2' (2016)

Je-Ha (Ji Chang Wook) is a former mercenary who served in Iraq before fleeing to Korea after being framed for murder. Eventually, he is hired by Yoo-Jin (Song Yoon-Ah) to protect her stepdaughter, Go An-Na, and keep her safely hidden. The reason is An-Na (Im Yoon-Ah) is the illegitimate daughter of Presidential candidate Se-Joon. Her existence — if discovered — could cost him the election.

Im Yoon-Ah, also known as Yoona, is the female lead of The K2. She started in the K-pop industry with the popular girl group Girl’s Generation. After The K2, Yoona has appeared in various K-dramas, including The King in Love, King the Land, and Big Mouth. In The K2, she played An-Na, who ultimately falls in love with her bodyguard, Je-Ha.

