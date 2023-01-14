'Kaiju' moves have been all the rage in Hollywood recently, but many American fans may not be aware of the classics.

Kaiju movies (meaning "strange beasts") are a genre that emerged in Japan in the early '50s. They center on giant monsters battling humans, machines, or other beasts. These films often reflect social issues in postwar Japan, especially the danger of nuclear weapons. Kaiju movies became popular in the West in the '50s and '60s but fell out of favor toward the end of the 20th century. However, the last decade has seen a resurgence of interest in the kaiju.

The genre got a boost in 2013 with Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim. In addition, the Godzilla franchise was rebooted several times in the 2010s, with another entry set to be released later this year. All this suggests that city-crushing lizards and mutant entities will continue to stomp across our screens for years to come.

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Shin Godzilla is a reboot of the Godzilla franchise directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno. Redditor u/Chaos20X6 says it's "in the spirit of the original Gojira (Godzilla), with Goji being more of a disaster than a villain." Like the original, Shin Godzilla tells the story of a giant monster that emerges from the ocean's depths and begins rampaging through Japan. Its unique take on the Godzilla mythos sets it apart from its predecessors.

For example, the monster's design and abilities differ vastly from previous iterations. The film also incorporates elements of political satire, with the Japanese government's ineffective response to the crisis serving as a commentary on real-world politics. Indeed, it seems that Anno drew from the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant the same way Ishirō Honda drew upon the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

'The War of the Gargantuas' (1966)

User u/Bobinct ranked this film as one of his three all-time favorite kaiju flicks, calling it "solid" but "slightly weird." The War of the Gargantuas centers on two giant monsters, one brown and one green, created from a scientific experiment gone wrong. The two become locked in an epic battle with devastating consequences for the humans.

Notably, the film is an early example of "suitmation." Rather than using puppets, this technique involves the actors wearing suits to portray the monsters. Del Toro named it one of the five best kaiju films ever, and Quentin Tarantinosaid it inspired a fight scene between The Bride (Uma Thurman) and Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Kill Bill.

'The Beast from 20, 000 Fathoms' (1953)

u/JC-Ice called The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms one of "the founding fathers of kaiju movies," despite being American rather than Japanese. It was produced by Warner Bros and directed by Eugène Lourié. Ray Harryhausen, famous for his work on The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Jason and the Argonauts, created the film's practical special effects, which were groundbreaking at the time.

It features a typical kaiju plot: a giant creature emerges from the Arctic Circle and opens a can of whoop-ass on a human city. However, it's notable for being the first movie to feature a monster awakened by nuclear testing, a plot device that would become a staple of the genre.

'Rodan' (1956)

u/ThaNotoriousNIC chose this early kaiju flick as one of their favorites. It takes place on a Japanese island where several miners have gone missing. As the heroes investigate further, they discover strange sights deep in the mine, including giant insects. However, they quickly surmise that the real threat is a flying dinosaur, a Pteranodon, which has somehow survived on the island for millennia.

Rodan might not look much now, but its special effects were innovative for their time, especially the use of miniatures. As a result, the titular dinosaur became one of the genre's defining monsters and has appeared in many movies.

'Mothra' (1961)

Mothra is another kaiju classic that introduced the titular giant moth. Rapacious businesspeople discover a secluded island inhabited by fairies and take two of them prisoner. Mothra, the island's protector, sets out to rescue them. Mothra might look more friendly than the other monsters, but it's still deadly, capable of shooting energy beams from its antennae and hatching offspring if threatened.

The film's themes of environmentalism and the dangers of greed have made it a beloved entry in the genre. Not to mention, Mothra's distinctive design quickly became iconic. u/Chaos20X6 describes it as "a good standalone kaiju movie in the vein of Gojira."

'Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster' (1964)

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster is the fifth entry in the Godzilla franchise. It introduced the golden draconic beast, which has since appeared in many films. The movie also features Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan, three of the most popular kaiju. The inclusion of multiple monsters would inspire the all-out monster mash of Destroy All Monsters four years later.

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monsteralso stands out by depicting Godzilla as a hero rather than a villain, as in the original film. u/Chaos20X6 said, "it gives you all the fun action of a Godzilla movie, but still maintain[s] high quality in terms of writing and filmmaking. Just make sure to watch the subs."

'Destroy All Monsters' (1968)

u/kyrgrat08 says you should check out Destroy All Monsters "if you're looking for goofy, cheesier monster battles." It's a particularly memorable entry in the genre, as it features an all-star cast of monsters including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and many others.

The film centers on an alien invasion of Earth, with the monsters teaming up to defend the planet from the invading forces. Seeing all the big kaiju together onscreen made it a special treat, and it has since become a fan favorite.

'Gamera: Guardian of the Universe' (1995)

"Gamera [is] the flying, fire-breathing turtle who acts as the guardian of the universe," u/Chaos20X6 explains. "He had a trilogy of movies throughout the '90s that stand alongside Gojira as some of the greatest examples of kaiju movies being legitimately good, even great."

In the first film, Gamera is tasked with defending the Earth from an ancient alien force that has resurfaced after thousands of years. The film's action and impressive special effects (for their time) helped to rejuvenate the kaiju genre and bring it to a new generation of fans.

'Big Man Japan' (2007)

For a different take on the kaiju story, u/stanthebat recommends Big Man Japan, which u/UltimateD123 also called "wildly underrated." It's a satirical take on the genre about Masaru (Hitoshi Matsumoto), a man who can transform into a giant monster to defend Japan from other giant monsters. His battles are aired on television, but the public begins ridiculing him, suggesting that he is not as great as heroes from Japan's past.

At the same time, Masaru struggles with personal issues, especially his strained relationship with his wife and child. Big Man Japan has been interpreted as a commentary on the state of modern Japan, and especially its relationship with its history. It has gained a cult following for its unique, humorous approach and its mockumentary style.

'Godzilla' (1954)

The original Godzilla (or Gojira) is Reddit's runaway consensus pick as the best kaiju movie ever made. "The [Godzilla] franchise is the most historically significant to the genre," u/Chaos20X6 says, "like Superman and Batman are to comic books." The original Godzilla film laid the foundations of the genre, which continue to influence kaiju movies today.

The Japanese version is better than the American recut, which includes a lot of unnecessary exposition. On top of being action-packed, the film also explores themes of the dangers of nuclear weapons and the destruction of the natural world. Specifically, it has been interpreted as a response to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki just nine years earlier. Thanks to the memorable monster design and its simple, powerful plot, Godzilla quickly became a cultural touchstone.

