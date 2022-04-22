Anybody who’s seen Kate Berlant and John Early perform together knows it’s like watching two athletes at the top of their game. Their teamwork, stemming back from their UCB days, is contagious, and their appreciation for the many comedy teams that have come before them, such as Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, shines through in each of their projects. They can anticipate the other’s next move and aren’t afraid to share the spotlight. In fact, Berlant and Early seem just as eager as the audience to find out what the other is going to say or do next with whatever specific situation just spilled out of their mouth. That’s why when it was recently announced that Berlant and Early would be starring in their first comedy special together, it was less of a surprise and more of a “what took so long?”

The aforementioned comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, directed by Andrew DeYoung (who’s directed a number of their videos) is set to premiere this summer on Peacock and will showcase Berlant and Early doing what they do best: playing exaggerated versions of themselves. While they can both easily play–and nail–an assortment of bizarre characters with elaborate costumes (as evident in both of their episodes of Netflix Presents: The Characters and their comedy series 555) these two thrive when they play themselves, leaning into the quirks and specificities that make them stand out from the pack. Early for example can tell an entire story with a sharp head tilt or a sudden catch in his throat, while Berlant can do the same with an unexpected cross of the eyes or a sweeping hand gesture.

The comedy powerhouse grew up on opposite ends of the country (Early in Nashville and Berlant in Los Angeles) but luckily both made the move to New York to pursue their comedy dreams. Oddly enough, they studied at NYU at the same time, but really didn’t know each other until 2012 when they were booked on the same comedy show. That same year, they gifted us with one of their hyper-aware satires of communal gatherings in “Family Dinner” which they filmed while on a road trip in North Carolina. They’ve been sneakily dominating the comedy landscape with their quick wit and spoofs of everyday situations for the last ten years.

They are able to get away with the absurdity they infuse into their work, like their enormous face tattoos in “Santa Monica,” or their stream-of-consciousness style dialogue filled with contradicting statements, because they aren’t going for the obvious laugh. If you watched any number of their videos, or their beautifully cringey short film Rachel (which is based on a bizarrely true story) without sound, you’d likely mistake them for art house dramas. Everything from the thoughtful set design and wardrobe to the slightest mannerism proves that Berlant and Early are the masters of subtlety. They don’t force-feed you the laugh: either you find it and appreciate it or you miss out.

The two comedy titans have appeared together on television a handful of times before. In addition to doing stand-up together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a “surreal Zoom call” for the Peacock At-Home Variety Show, they’ve teamed up in the cult-comedy hit series Search Party in which Berlant played the publisher of Early’s unhinged narcissistic character Elliot, as well as in the opening scene of Amy Schumer’s new series Life & Beth, where they play hard-to-please wine tasters. But now it’s time to revisit the early days. Let’s take a look at some of Kate Berlant and John Early’s hidden comedy gems!

Santa Monica

You never know where you’ll meet your soulmate. At work, school, or perhaps, the farmer’s market? Directed by Andrew DeYoung, who, like Early and Berlant, always handles their specific premises and characters with delicacy, “Santa Monica” tells the romantic rise and fall of two strangers, who meet at a farmer’s market and just so happen to have the same face tattoo. If you were unfamiliar with their work, it would be easy for someone to assume that this would be a wild and silly adventure. But Early and Berlant play their parts so earnestly that it feels closer to a Sundance Film Festival darling than a comedy video. And most genius of all, they never acknowledge their tattoos.

Family Dinner

Family dinner can make or break your position in the family hierarchy. John and Kate lean into the tension and expectations that come with the obligatory bonding with your parents and siblings after a long day. These parents are bursting with hostility and resentment and are weighed down by the pressures of parenting. Do they really care how their child’s day was? Are they really interested in praying, or are they just following the stereotypical family dinner formula? Kate and John manage to say so much while not saying anything at all. Performance at the dinner table is everything, as well Kate’s occasional crossing of the eyes.

Loss

Loss. It’s inevitable, and John and Kate know it all too well. Both of them are mourning the loss of their mentor that they’ve been lucky enough to call a friend. But when John and Kate learn that they are both speaking at the funeral, there is no holding back. Who can out-grieve the other? Who has the deeper connection with the deceased? The comedy duo take turns sharing their complicated and emotional past with their mentor and expertly showcase the performative side of grief.

Dinner Party

Have you ever had a genuinely good time at a dinner party? Do the hosts really want to bring everyone together or do they just want the spotlight on them? These are a few of the many questions that will be swirling around in your head after you witness John and Kate’s aimless and uncomfortable toasts. It was one heck of a successful year for John’s career and he has a lot of people he wants to thank. Well, okay, he actually just wants to make Kate feel inferior. Despite being best friends and collaborators for years, Berlant and Early thrive when their characters have deep-seated animosity for each other. “Dinner Party” was directed by Andrew DeYoung, who will hopefully include even more uncomfortable close-ups in the Peacock special.

How Have You Been?

Hmm, long time no see. After years of not keeping in contact, Kate and John happen to bump into each other at an eclectic and claustrophobic home goods shop. Their panicked side-eyes say so much about their past that they are reluctant to address. Every other line is an under-the-breath jab as the two former collaborators try to outdo the other in every area of their lives. Buckle up as you watch Kate and John try to mask the palpable resentment they so strongly cling to after all these years.

Sex

Sex is a very complex subject for Miles (Early) and Petra (Berlant), a couple who’s very in tune with each other’s needs and desires. Why is now the right time for them to be opening up about their 3-year relationship? Unclear. Are they a lot of people dying to know about Miles and Petra’s romantic history and journey of sexual expression? Probably not. Are they sharing too much information? Definitely. “Sex” isn’t the best video to watch at work, but it is one of the best examples of how Early and Berlant magically ping-pong their quick wit back and forth.

Paris

Have you been to Paris? You have to go to Paris. John and Kate have, and they cannot stop thinking about it. It was an unforgettable experience that changed them in ways they can’t articulate. But no one else “gets” what they are talking about unless they, too, have been to Paris. This video captures the comedy duo’s manic energy and impressive ability to build off of each other’s many strengths. We’ve all been in those unbearable conversations when someone won’t stop talking about their life-changing excursion. The struggle is real, folks. The solution? Go to Paris!

Would It Kill You To Laugh? is set to premiere on Peacock this summer.

