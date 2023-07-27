When thinking about the Golden Age of Hollywood, one name instantly comes to mind: Katharine Hepburn. Named the greatest female icon of Classic Hollywood, Hepburn was a major star for over five decades, starring in multiple box office hits and receiving acclaim from critics. With a record 4 Best Actress Oscars, Hepburn remains the most-awarded performer in Academy Awards history.

Hepburn's career includes a variety of genres, from screwball comedies to rom-coms, dramas, and even a few adventure films. Celebrated for her versatility as a performer, Hepburn starred in many movies now considered iconic, a few of which even rank among the all-time best pictures in film history.

10 'Summertime' (1955)

Davin Lean's bittersweet romantic drama Summertime stars Hepburn as Jane Hudson, a lonely middle-aged secretary from Ohio. She spends her lifelong savings on a summer vacation to Venice, where she finds love for the first time in Renato de Rossi, a local man with a painful secret that might derail their blossoming romance.

Summertime is Hepburn at her most vulnerable. The actress portrays Jane's longing with overt sensibility, giving the film the necessary warmth to sell its tragic romance. Summertime is one of Hepburn's finest turns, showcasing the softer side she seldom showed in her early career.

9 'Woman of the Year' (1942)

Few acting partnerships were as fruitful as the mighty pairing of Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. George Stevens directed the film about the hectic relationship between Tess Harding, a driven political journalist recently named "Woman of the Year," and Sam Craig, a sports writer with traditional values.

A classic battle of the sexes story, Woman of the Year is very much the product of its time. It's rough around the edges and settles for the most basic approach to its compelling premise. However, Hepburn and Tracy, in their first on-screen pairing, are electrifying together, creating a hilarious and irresistible dynamic that makes Woman of the Year a must-watch.

8 'Alice Adams' (1935)

The 1935 romantic drama Alice Adams stars Hepburn in the titular role. The plot centers on Alice, a working-class woman who pretends to be from the upper class to impress a wealthy author. When he agrees to dinner at her house, her family struggles to maintain the facade for her benefit.

Alice Adams is a key film in Hepburn's filmography. It solidified her status as a box office draw and fan favorite and confirmed her versatility as a performer. Alice Adamsremains one of Hepburn's brightest turns, with the actress excelling as the spirited and mercurial Alice. The film might not be among the best classic romances from the Golden Age, but Hepburn's exquisite portrayal elevates it to new heights.

7 'The African Queen' (1951)

Hepburn joined forces with Humphrey Bogart for John Huston's 1951 adventure film The African Queen. Set in World War I, the plot follows a straight-laced English missionary who convinces a dissolute ship captain to traverse a dangerous river and attack a German gunship.

An early blueprint for modern adventure/romance films, The African Queen is a thrilling and charming ride. Hepburn is Bogart's ideal partner, with the two revered performers sustaining the film on their capable shoulders. The film famously gave Bogart his only Oscar, and it's easy to see why; The African Queen is smart, exciting, and visually dazzling, a cinematic triumph that remains influential today.

6 'On Golden Pond' (1982)

Hepburn's last Oscar for Best Actress came thanks to Mark Rydell's 1981 family drama On Golden Pond. The plot follows a married couple with a strained relationship with their daughter. They agree to care for the young son of her new boyfriend while at their vacation home, and an unexpected relationship blossoms.

On Golden Pond is a loving and tender love letter to family, elevated by Henry Fonda and Hepburn's beautiful acting duet. Hepburn shines in her scenes opposite Fonda, with the two veteran actors creating the kind of undeniable magic that made them legends of the big screen in the first place.

5 'The Lion In Winter' (1968)

Katharine Hepburn as Eleanor of Aquitaine might be the most inspired casting choice in Anthony Harvey's long career. The Lion in Winter stars Peter O'Toole as Henry II of England, who tries to settle his succession during a Christmas gathering in 1183.

Eleanor of Aquitaine is a classic Hepburn role: determined, decisive, and domineering. The actress' English accent is questionable at best, but her performance is so daring, so confident, and so overwhelming that it doesn't matter. Hepburn won her third Best Actress Oscar for The Lion in Winter, infamously tying with Barbra Streisand at the 1969 ceremony.

4 'Bringing Up Baby' (1938)

Howard Hawks' Bringing Up Baby sees Hepburn starring opposite Cary Grant. The plot follows a clumsy paleontologist who becomes involved in a series of misadventures with a charming and madcap heiress who falls instantly in love with him.

Widely considered among the greatest screwball comedies, Bringing Up Baby features one of Hepburn's most enchanting performances. Susan Vance is a fascinating creation of quirky, delightful chaos. The grandmother of the modern manic pixie dream girl, Susan is a spitfire, relentlessly pursuing Grant's David Huxley with near-inexhaustible aplomb.

3 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' (1967)

Hepburn won her second Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Stanley Kramer's drama Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. The actress stars opposite her longtime companion, Spencer Tracy, and Sidney Poitier, in the story of a young interracial couple meeting her wealthy liberal parents for the first time.

Guess Who's Coming to Diner was among the first films to present an interracial relationship in a positive light. Hepburn is wickedly entertaining as the strong-willed Christina Drayton, supportive of her daughter's relationship but not blind to the many obstacles they'll face as an interracial couple in 1960s America. Hepburn delivers one of her finest portrayals, blending shrewdness with grace and resolution and creating one of the most memorable cinematic mothers.

2 'Adam's Rib' (1949)

Adam's Rib is the best Hepburn/Tracy collaboration. George Cukor directs the legendary actors in this 1949 romantic comedy about married lawyers facing each other in court. Both are determined to win the case, bringing their professional rivalry to their home setting.

A classic rom-com and one of the best entries into the genre, Adam's Rib is a triumph for everyone involved. Hepburn is her usual spirited self as the fiercely competitive Amanda Bonner, a champion of feminism at a time when the word wasn't even well-known. Adam's Rib is a classic "battle of the sexes" story, but Hepburn and Tracy find the perfect balance between playful rivalry and genuine contempt.

1 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

The Philadelphia Story stars Cary Grant, James Stewart, and a career-best Katharine Hepburn. The plot follows Tracy Lords, a spoiled socialite whose wedding day is thrown into chaos by the sudden arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine reporter looking for the next big gossip.

Tracy Lords might be Hepburn's finest creation. Deftly balancing superficiality with emotional turmoil, Hepburn is a knockout as the mercurial yet endlessly engaging Tracy. The Philadelphia Story is a masterpiece of screwball and romance, and it's largely thanks to Hepburn's spirited, commanding portrayal. This performance has stood the test of time as one of the finest ever to be put on celluloid.

