Kathryn Newton will make her MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, playing the teenage version of Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. Fans of the comics will know Cassie is Young Avengers-bound, meaning this film will be only a taste of what's coming for Stature.

Newton rose to prominence in television before making a splash in movies with the deliciously wicked Freaky. However, the young actress has been working for years, building a solid and diverse resume full of bangers and a few meant-to-be-cult-classics. Many of her films attracted highly positive reviews, as evidenced by their high rankings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

1 'Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Loosely based on the video game of the same name, Detective Pikachu follows Tim, a young man who teams up with a talking Pikachu to discover the mystery behind his father's vanishing. Newton plays Lucy, an aspiring reporter usually accompanied by her Psyduck, who helps Tim and Pikachu on their investigation.

Detective Pikachu received mostly positive reviews from critics, who considered it one of the best movies based on video games. Praise went to Ryan Reynolds' voice performance as the title character, the design for most of the Pokémon, and Newton and Justice Smith's performances as the film's leads. However, the film's plot received a more divided response from critics and fans alike.

2 'The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Blending romance and sci-fi, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is among the most charming rom-coms of the last few years. The film stars Newton and Kyle Allen as two teenagers stuck in a time loop, repeating the same day and creating a map to help them deal with their new reality.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things received mainly positive reviews. Critics considered it a familiar but effective entry into the teen sci-fi genre, mainly thanks to Newton and Allen's chemistry and performances. However, the film's reluctance to go all-in on its unique premise was lamented by most reviewers.

3 'Ben Is Back' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Peter Hedges directed his son, Oscar-nominee Lucas Hedges, in the 2018 drama Ben is Back. The film focuses on a mother's effort to support her son, who recently returned home following a stint at a rehab center. Oscar-winner Julia Roberts co-stars alongside Courtney V. Bance and Newton, who play Ben's mother, stepfather and sister, respectively.

Ben Is Back received positive reviews. Most praise went to Hedges and Roberts' performances, with critics also noting director Hedges' subtle approach and avoidance of tired tropes usually found in similar familial dramas. The script and performances of the supporting cast also received positive notices.

4 'Little Women' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Little Women, Louisa May Alcott's timeless coming-of-age story, received a television adaptation in 2017. Comprised of three one-hour episodes, the series adapts the story of the March sisters. Maya Hawke stars as Jo March, with Newton playing Amy and Jonah Hauer-King as Laurie.

Although not as well-received as Greta Gerwig's adaptation from two years later, 2017's Little Women received positive reviews. The series received praise for being a faithful and charming adaptation of the source material, although critics and viewers noted its lack of warmth. Newton and Hawke's performances were well-received, especially compared to the series' other young actors.

5 'Freaky' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Newton takes center stage in the deliciously wicked black comedy Freaky, co-starring Vince Vaughn. The film tells the story of a bullied teenage girl who accidentally switches bodies with a male serial killer.

Unlike other films in the body-swap genre, Freaky goes all-in on its wacky premise. Vaughn is reliably funny in the role of an aging serial killer turned teenage girl, but Freaky belongs to Newton, who delivers a delightfully bonkers performance. Critics praised the film for its successful blend of humor and horror, noting it lived and died, if not quite soared, on Vaughn and Newton's capable backs.

6 'Blockers' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Kay Cannon's directorial debut brings John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Berinholtz together for a hilarious sex comedy. Blockersfollows a trio of overly-protective parents who attempt to stop their daughters from losing their virginities on prom night. Newton plays Mann's character's daughter Julie.

Blockers is wild and hilarious, elevated by a trio of committed performances from Cena, Mann, and Berinholtz. Newton and the young cast get little to do, mainly acting as straight men to the adults' antics. The film received highly positive reviews, with critics praising its raunchy humor and ultimately heartwarming message.

7 'The Society' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The Society starred an ensemble of up-and-coming actors led by Newton. It centers on a group of teenagers living in a town where all the adults suddenly disappear. Unable to leave by the appearance of a thick forest outside, the group must learn how to live in their new and complicated reality.

The Society received highly positive reviews. Critics praised the show's approach to the coming-of-age genre and its inclusion of mystery elements. The cast also attracted highly positive commentaries, as did the show's deeper themes. Although it was initially renewed for a second season, The Society was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 'Big Little Lies' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

One of HBO's most iconic shows of the new millennium, Big Little Lies starred an A-list ensemble including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern. The plot follows a group of women whose lives become entangled by a conflict surrounding their young kids, ultimately leading to a murder mystery. Newton plays Abigail, Witherspoon's character's teenage and headstrong daughter.

Big Little Lies received universal acclaim from critics, who praised its addictive quality and the cast's performances, particularly Kidman and Dern. Although billed as a limited series, it returned for a second season that received a more mixed response from critics.

9 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Martin McDonagh's black comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, and Woody Harrelson. The film follows Mildred, a woman who rents three massive billboards on the outskirts of her town to draw attention to her daughter's unsolved murder. Newton plays said daughter, Angela, seen only in flashbacks.

Three Billboards received critical acclaim, with major praise for McDonagh's screenplay and McDormand and Rockewell's performances. The film received six Oscar nominations, winning two: Best Actress for McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for Rockwell.

