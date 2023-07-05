Keanu Reeves has built a reputation on-screen and off for being tremendously likable and charismatic, as is evidenced by a recent AMA ("Ask Me Anything") on Reddit that proved incredibly popular. Reeves responded to various questions from fans on the website, with one of the most interesting responses coming from a question that asked the actor which of his films was his favorite.

As most would be aware, picking a single favorite when it comes to the topic of movies is difficult, and that goes for those who star in them and therefore have personal favorites they're attached to, too. Reeves responded with a total of 10 movies, admitting he was unable to select just one, and some of his picks were overall quite surprising. According to his Reddit AMA, what follows are some of Keanu Reeves' best movies, according to Reeves himself.

10 'John Wick' (2014)

Image via Lionsgate

Unlike another action series starring Keanu Reeves, the actor singled out only one of the John Wick movies as being among his personal favorites: the first. Indeed, the original John Wick from 2014 is arguably the simplest and most satisfying of them all and undeniably the most self-contained (though it expertly sows seeds for later, larger films in the series to build on).

RELATED: All Four 'John Wick' Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

It's a movie with a familiar, almost charmingly simple plot revolving around an ex-hitman getting revenge on a group of gangsters who were foolish enough to steal his car and murder his dog. It's paced incredibly well, features some compelling action, and also would have to be one of Reeves' best performances, making it easy to see why it kickstarted such a successful series.

9 'Point Break' (1991)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Over 20 years before John Wick, Keanu Reeves proved he had what it took to be an action star with 1991's Point Break, another thrilling and entertaining movie in his body of work. Reeves plays a young undercover agent who's sent to infiltrate a gang of bank robbers, only to find himself getting a certain about of excitement out of the gang members' lifestyles.

Before Point Break, Reeves was best known for appearing in smaller-scale, generally comedic movies, with his performance here showing he had both range and a believable presence as an action movie star. Point Break is bombastic and maybe a little cheesy in parts, but it's also incredibly endearing and just a blast to watch, making it one of the decade's best as far as the action genre's concerned.

8 'My Own Private Idaho' (1991)

Another one of Keanu Reeves' personal favorites from his filmography is My Own Private Idaho, which was released the same year as Point Break while also being a completely different kind of film. It's a quiet, character-focused drama about a pair of young men going on a road trip together, with the film being loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Henry IV.

It's a moving and often somber film, with the passing of Reeves' co-star, River Phoenix, two years after its release making things feel particularly bittersweet in hindsight. Nevertheless, the two are both very good here. My Own Private Idaho is well worth a watch for anyone unconvinced of Reeves' acting capabilities outside either the comedy or action genres.

7 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves stated in the aforementioned AMA that the "Matrix trilogy" was one of his favorites he appeared in, meaning three out of four movies in the saga qualify for his top 10. Of those, the original is the hardest to fault and undeniably the best, being an exceptional blend of martial arts action and thought-provoking science-fiction.

RELATED: The 25 Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked

The Matrixfollows a seemingly ordinary man who becomes involved in a huge battle between humanity and machinery after he's told the life he's been living is a computer simulation and that advanced machines have enslaved the human population. It's an interesting and entertaining 1990s classic and has shown very few signs of aging in the more than 20 years since its initial release, with Reeves' performance here probably (and understandably) his most well-known.

6 'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

Keanu Reeves is known for underplaying things much more than chewing scenery, which makes his pairing with notorious devourer of scenery Al Pacino in The Devil's Advocate an interesting one. Pacino plays the boss at a prestigious New York law firm, and Reeves is a relatively young lawyer who's just joined the firm and is unprepared for where his new position is about to take him.

It's a law-themed drama/thriller with a supernatural spin, and while some may find it silly in parts, there's also something strangely captivating about it. Pacino steals the show — naturally, he has the showiest role — but Reeves makes for a great protagonist who sees a strange new world through fresh eyes, much like the audience who are also along for the wild trip.

5 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

A Scanner Darkly is probably one of the least expected personal favorites Keanu Reeves mentioned in his AMA, as it's not quite as popular as most of his other picks. It's fair to label it a cult classic of sorts, though, and even fairer to say that it's certainly an interesting movie for those who like their science-fiction psychologically heavy and even psychedelic.

The film features unique, often disorientating animation and centers on an undercover cop whose life starts to unravel after he comes under the influence of a mysterious new drug. It can be a frustrating or even slightly off-putting movie at times, but it contains hard-to-forget qualities, making it possible to see why Reeves considers it one of his favorites.

4 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The second film in The Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded builds upon the story and the world introduced in the first movie. It's a strong sequel, even if it's not quite as good as the first movie, with some spectacular action and an emphasis on the romance between Neo (Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), making it stand out.

RELATED: The 25 Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked

It's a little less narratively coherent, with the Wachowskis biting off a great deal and inevitably mostly finding themselves able to chew it... but the film is a little bumpy at times. Still, it is a worthwhile and very much entertaining sequel, and anyone wanting to spend more time with the characters and unique qualities of this series' world ought to give it a chance.

3 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Image via De Laurentis Entertainment

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was indeed one of the most excellent releases of 1989. It's a goofy and good-hearted time-travel comedy about two high school slackers who are at risk of failing history, only for their luck to turn when they come into contact with a time-traveler from the future and use a time machine to witness various historical events for their class presentation.

Of Reeves' most popular and iconic roles, his portrayal of the titular Ted might be the earliest, with it being instrumental in gaining him recognition and additional popularity as an actor. It's a fun and lightweight movie, not taking itself too seriously at all and being a breeze to watch.

2 'River's Edge' (1986)

While A Scanner Darkly is a lesser-known Keanu Reeves movie, River's Edge would have to be the most obscure mentioned by the actor in his Reddit AMA. It's one of the few early movies starring Reeves that isn't comedic, given River's Edge is a bleak crime/drama film about a group of friends being torn apart when one member of the group murders another.

The resulting film isn't fun to watch, with the premise potentially being one reason why it's not super popular. But it is worth watching for fans of Keanu Reeves, and the man himself is clearly (and justifiably) proud of it, with the film also boasting compelling performances from the likes of Crispin Glover and an expectedly scene-stealing Dennis Hopper.

1 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

The final film in the original Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions scores a spot among Keanu Reeves' favorite films, though the fourth (and arguably better, or at least more interesting) film, The Matrix Resurrections, is ultimately left out in the cold.

It wraps up the main narrative of the trilogy surrounding the large-scale war between machines and humanity, though does so with less compelling action than seen in films 1 and 2, and a story that's not amazingly well-told. However, there are sequences in the movie that work, and a good deal of the emotional scenes between Neo and Trinity have an impact, making it a flawed yet ultimately still solid concluding chapter of the original Matrix trilogy.

KEEP READING: 'John Wick' and 9 More of the Best Long-Running Action Franchises