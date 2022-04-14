Last year, Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended, and with it, an era. But of course, we weren’t to be without access to America’s royal family for long, as it was announced not long after the series finale of Keeping Up that The Kardashians, a "new" reality TV series following one of the world’s most famous families, would be arriving at Hulu in April 2022.

Throughout the show’s 20 seasons, fans were treated to all sorts of drama and antics, but we’ve put together a list of the 10 stand-out episodes, so you don’t have to sort through them all on your own (seriously, there are some where not a lot happens). Of course, we made sure to include episodes that feature some of the most quote-able moments, like what to say when your daughter is posing for Playboy, or when said daughter is taking selfies in the car as you drive your other daughter to jail.

“Birthday Suit” (Season 1, Episode 4)

One of the most enduring moments in television history - nay, in all pop culture history, comes early on in the very first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Said moment occurs as Kim Kardashian, then only known for her friendship with Paris Hilton and her sex tape, poses for Playboy as her mother/manager, Kris Jenner, looks on with pride. As Kim, still relatively new as a sex symbol before she eventually became established as the sex symbol, poses nude, legendary sleezeball Hugh Hefner looks on as Kris declares that Kim is “doing amazing, sweetie”. Despite being totally cemented in the year 2007, this episode certainly has a legacy that has endured.

“Kardashian Civil War” (Season 2, Episode 7)

Let’s skip ahead to Season 2, shall we? So, Kim gets a Bentley, which irritates her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé. Their irritation with Kim’s attitude leads to them talking about her behind her back, which Kim overhears. Kim bursts through the door, swinging around her oversized purse, and yells “Don’t be fucking rude!”, giving us another meme for the ages. Now, the first couple of seasons really played up the whole “Kim is a diva” angle, even going so far as to actually name an episode that. Kim was the family’s ticket to fame, and she often played the villain role in early seasons. Kourt would take that mantle on herself in later seasons, but we’ll get to that.

“Free Khloé” (Season 3, Episode 1)

Khloé’s trip to jail after her DUI is hilariously staged, making for some great moments. Khloé, Kim and Kris sit together in the backseat, and Kim is busy taking selfies with a digital camera. A concerned Kris admonishes her daughter with yet another iconic quote: “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.” A little backstory on this season premiere: Khloé got her DUI back in Season 1, and was put on probation as a result. Her little jail stint comes when she violates her parole, and what follows is a hilariously melodramatic Kris likening her daughter’s DUI to when she was involved in the O.J. Simpson trial.

“Pussycat Vision” (Season 3, Episode 4)

This episode is all about the time Kim, fresh off of Dancing with the Stars, performs with the Las Vegas Pussycat Dolls. The catch isn’t that Kim isn’t exactly known for her skills as a dancer, but that she undergoes eye surgery the day before she is set to perform. What follows is the kind of Kim Kardashian moment that you just wouldn’t get to see nowadays.

“Blame it on the Alcohol” (Season 4, Episode 10)

To see how far Scott Disick has come in the new series, check out this Season 4 episode, featuring a classic Scott meltdown. Back when he was still with Kourtney (the two share three kids), Scott accompanied the family on a trip to Las Vegas. Scott’s drinking causes him to act out, and no one can calm him down. One of the most gasp-inducing moments comes when a drunk and belligerent Scott shoves money into the mouth of an employee of the restaurant the family is eating at. This episode is heavy on the drama, culminating in the events that cause Kourtney to end her relationship with Scott. It isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last, but insight into this former couple’s history is important to have before starting on the new series.

“Getting to Know You” (Season 6, Episode 11)

Yes, another episode pretty much defined by its most meme-able moment: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” Kim brings then-fiancé Kris Humphries on a family vacation to Bora Bora, where he doesn’t exactly hit it off with the Kardashian-Jenners right off the bat. In the long run, not such a big deal, since his marriage to Kim famously lasted only 72 days. Kris’s “unique” sense of humor has him tossing Kim into the ocean, causing her to lose one of her diamond earrings. Kim falls into hysterics over this, and the ever-calm Kourtney delivers her iconic quote with her signature deadpan delivery.

“Chicago Loyalty” (Season 16, Episode 1)

This one is for those who might want to take a peek at Kim’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she’s been on the receiving end of all kinds of internet drama in recent months. This episode shows the two struggling with a disagreement over the handling of a feud between Kanye and Rhymefest, which winds up resolved by the gift of a crystal. Come for Kanye, stay for the crystal.

“Aftershock” (Season 16, Episode 12)

Fans were sadly used to bearing witness to Khloé Kardashian’s tragic history with romance, but the bad times just kept coming for her in Season 16. Earlier seasons heavily featured her first marriage to Lamar Odom, who she eventually divorced after his struggles with drug addiction and infidelity took a toll on their marriage. Khloé found love again with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has daughter True. Tristan cheated on her quite publicly just before she went into labor, but she forgave him, and they decided to work it out after becoming new parents. Things seemed good between them, until another scandal occurred that somehow managed to eclipse the first. Tristan cheated again, this time with Jordan Woods, younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend. This episode shows the fallout of this betrayal.

“Fights, Friendships, and Fashion Week Part 2” (Season 18, Episode 2)

This episode deserves its spot on the list for the sheer drama, marking the first time punches are thrown (that we can recall) among the Kardashian sisters. Kim and Khloé are fed up with Kourtney’s attitude, and a confrontation becomes physical between Kourtney and Kim. Sister Khloé looks on with shock as she tries to break up the fight, which is hardly the first to occur between the two eldest Kardashian sisters, but the first to literally come to blows on camera.

“The End, Part 2” (Season 20, Episode 12)

After announcing that the 20th season of the show would be the last, everything suddenly became geared towards giving closure to the fans, while also giving a glimpse at what the future looked like for America’s most loved and hated family. The finale delivers on what it should, with the family burying a time capsule and reflecting on the last couple of decades. After years of being on and off with boyfriend Scott, Kourtney finally asks herself if she wants to be with him. Khloé considers her future with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who she’d reconciled with after his big betrayal in Season 16. Of course, fans know how both of these relationships ended up. Still, there’s plenty of sweet to mix with the bitter in the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

