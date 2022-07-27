In Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope (2022), Keke Palmer is just fantastic. She builds a high-energy screen presence, sharing it with co-star Daniel Kaluuya. The two make a family dynamic that is grounded against the film's otherworldly scares. You want to be in the same room as them, with Keke’s zippy personality and Daniel’s stoic listening. But this isn’t too surprising. In Palmer’s past movie and TV roles, she’s made her character relationships just as captivating and lived in. She has had formidable mothers in Angela Bassett and Queen Latifah and Palmer has even been the mother (and grandmother) herself in Turnt Up With the Taylors, a role that earned her an Emmy.

If the dialogue is quick, she’s faster. Her face is expressive to display the joy or anguish happening in her head. Determination is a constant character trait within the roles she plays. Many times she goes up against so many odds which she always faces with resilience. Aliens are no big deal. Not after Keke Palmer has taken on slashers, spelling bees, Wall Street duds, and even the fashion industry. Here are Keke Palmer's best roles to get you ready to see her in Nope.

RELATED: 'Nope' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Jordan Peele's Sci-Fi Horror

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Image Via Lionsgate

“Latin? I thought this was supposed to be English.” Young Akeelah gets confused early on as to why someone needs to know the origin of a word. It doesn’t stop her from strengthening a raw talent that makes her eligible for the National Spelling Bee. Her mother (Angela Bassett) isn’t the most supportive, out of fear and anxiety. Akeelah’s middle school has never had any student reach the finals, let alone enter the competition. The young girl struggles with getting her mom to understand but finds support in spelling coach Dr. Larabee (Laurence Fishburne). For as small and young Palmer is, she holds her own in scenes with Bassett or Fishburne. When she’s alone, she’s even better. Standing on the competition stage, Palmer’s hand fidgets depending on if a word is challenging or how fast it spills out. Akeelah’s determination, the reoccurring trait in many of Palmer’s roles, surprises everyone including herself. It makes for an empowering tale.

Jump In! (2007)

Image Via Disney

Starring alongside Corbin Bleu, Palmer plays Mary, a young competitive Double Dutch player. Bleu’s Izzy is a rising boxer, who realizes he’s only doing what his father wants him to. What he really wants to do is help Mary and her group get better scores and do better tricks. This being a Disney Channel original movie, the stakes are personal and not so high. Izzy gets the big story arc, but Mary is just as important. There’s a naturalism to Palmer’s performance, someone who just wants to do what fulfills her and to help her team win. The wittiness in how she delivers dialogue is there, which will only grow into a staple of her acting. Plus, “Jumpin’” gets sung by Keke and it won’t be the first time her vocal talents are put to use in a project. First Disney and soon Nickelodeon, Palmer is in many childhood classics.

True Jackson, VP (2008 - 2011)

Image Via Nickelodeon

“You said what now?!” True Jackson gets the job of a lifetime after selling sandwiches to an eccentric fashion CEO, ending up as VP of Mad Style's youth apparel. What better way to get into the mind of who they’re creating for than by hiring someone of the demographic age. The only problem is the adults don’t want to respect the young businessperson. When True figures out that the environment is not unlike high school, she quickly turns complications into successes. Determination, anyone?

Palmer gets the laughs, whether it comes from slapstick (True literally gets body slammed by a clothes rack in the pilot) or situational comedy. Young viewers might be nervous about growing up, so True makes sure to see life as more of a next step than a giant leap. Friends (Ashley Argota, and Matt Shively) are by her side, helping or causing the problems per episode. Nickelodeon alumni like Jennette McCurdy and Tom Kenny enter as guest stars. Above all that, Palmer’s starring role made her the first Black woman to have her own show on the channel. And yes, the theme song by its star should be on everyone’s feel-good playlist.

Joyful Noise (2012)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Vi Rose (Queen Latifah) and G. G. (Dolly Parton) are divas and moms who have very different ideas on how to keep up their small-town choir. Palmer is Olivia, daughter to Vi and Jeremy Jordan’s Randy is G. G.’s son. The children find it easier to cross their parents’ rift. They fall for one another, opposites very much attracting. The more laid-back Randy pulls Olivia out of her comfort zone. She starts to rebel against Vi and at one point, there’s a screaming match between mother and daughter.

Palmer demands respect, her character throwing out all kinds of frustrations she’s held back. Olivia might be right on some matters, but she doesn’t know everything. She says the right and wrong things when caught up in the moment. When Queen Latifah has her chance, she doesn’t hold back either. It’s a small scene but crucial. Both need this release to eventually heal. Despite this boiling point, this is also a musical, including songs from Michael Jackson and other artists with lyrics altered to fit the soulful tone. If the choir wants to win big at the “Joyful Noise” competition, they need to modernize. Hearing Keke sing "Man in the Mirror," ends up being one of many highlights of the actress' career.

Scream Queens (2015 - 2016)

Image Via Fox

The Kappa sorority is targeted by a killer wearing the campus mascot Red Devil costume. Palmer’s Zayday Williams is a fighter and survivor. This being a campy and bloody slasher series, that turns Zayday into a final girl. Don’t think this takes her off the suspect list. Maybe there’s more than one killer? Zayday gets pinpointed as a culprit at one point, due to a suspicious chainsaw found under her bed. To which there’s a simple explanation for it. Her grandmama sent over the power tool to use against the Red Devil killer. Palmer tells this in a straight, matter-of-fact way, doing her part to sell the wackiness that colors in this show’s universe. Ms. Williams’ ambitions are endearing and can’t be understated. She plans to take on Kappa’s mean girls and clean up the mess the sorority has long been turned into. Palmer never gets lost on screen, all the more impressive acting in an ensemble of actresses like Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash, and more.

Pimp (2018)

Image Via Vertical Entertainment

As Wednesday, Palmer is a survivor and a fighter. She has to be, Wednesday is a pimp in the Bronx who wants to get out of the game. There are dreams of a better future, for herself and her girlfriend. But a new rival threatens everything, making the dream of escape start to seem impossible. Wednesday has to look after her mother and girlfriend, without the father who raised her to take on this responsibility. But she doesn’t back away from it or any confrontation for that matter. Wednesday stands her ground. The world here is gritty and dangerous. It’s a different movie than most of Palmer’s filmography. The sense of dread in the story should make the ending not too surprising. Through it all, Keke Palmer delivers a ferocious performance.

Hustlers (2019)

Image Via STXfilms

Based on a news article, a group of NYC strippers understands that “this whole country is a strip club. You've got people tossing the money, and people doing the dance.” Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu organize a way to collect all the cash they believe they deserve. They drug rich clients and surcharge their credit cards. Part of the group is Mercedes (Palmer), becoming a team player to afford a lawyer for her boyfriend. As Mercedes, Palmer gets to be glamorous, sexy, and morally dubious. Her confidence grows the longer she's a part of this sisterhood. Such as when she sits back, figuring out a chicken wing order while a client is unconscious nearby. When under pressure, Mercedes can't be relied on too much. Some men deny the spiked drink. Other situations are worse. Mercedes freaks out over a possibly dead client, deciding to run away to escape any trouble. It's dark, but Palmer finds the humor in all the increasing panic.

Turnt Up with the Taylors (2020)

Image Via Facebook

Palmer takes the reins without holding back on this satire of the American family reality show. She’s in multiple roles, playing the members that make up the Taylor family. The Taylors have their own reality show, "Taylor Time" but it could be ending soon. Time for a bombshell announcement. Teen daughter Barbie plans to leave, wanting to be a music star in a solo act away from the family. The Taylors won't let their beloved series and money-maker end so easily. Facial prosthetics help Palmer create a distinct character, without getting lost in it. Besides makeup, everything is exaggerated. Under stress, each of the Taylors turns to a mirror to talk to themselves. Palmer’s background in a sitcom and then a slasher show with stylized dialogue are skills used for this one-woman show. The drama is ridiculous, and it's obvious the star is having fun playing into it. Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy did the multiple roles thing, and now Keke Palmer. No wonder she got an Emmy for it.

Alice (2022)

Image Via Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment

Alice is loosely based on true events. Alice (Palmer) escapes from slavery only to somehow end up in 1973. By luck, she meets a trucker, Frank (Common). He saves her not once but twice, realizing what will happen if she stays at a local hospital. Although Alice needs to adjust to the time period, a plan is made. She wants to return to the plantation and get revenge. Her family is still there and a new, stronger will to survive makes her stick to this. Blaxploition movies from the ‘70s, the setting this movie takes place in, comes to mind while watching. And many times, it’s more than hinted at. From the costuming, the title font, and Alice’s appearance, Palmer channels Pam Grier, one of the first Black female faces she sees at the start of this new life. And after watching the actress’ movies, Alice takes in Grier’s way to deliver justice.