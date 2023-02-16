With his new movie, Jesus Revolution coming out on February 24, it only seems right to dive in and see the marvelous works of Kelsey Grammer. In Jesus Revolution, Grammer plays the real-life church pastor icon, Chuck Smith, who founded the Calvary Chapel movement in the 1960s, and is moved to expand his church after meeting a hippie of faith, played by The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie.

Grammer has not always played such wholesome individuals in his career, though. His roles have ranged from a cartoon killer sideshow act in The Simpsons to a super intelligent mutant in the X-Men series, and everything in between. Grammer continually demonstrates how much talent he holds.

10 'The God Committee' (2021)

With The God Committee, Grammer plays a doctor who is part of a committee charged with making the difficult decision about which of three individuals will receive a life-saving heart transplant. The stress and anxiety follow these committee members for years, as the film follows them.

Along with Grammer, on the committee is Julia Stiles and Janeane Garofalo. Seeing the emotional depth of each of these characters is truly a beautiful thing to watch as each demonstrates a sincere heart of compassion. The emotional struggles they face are both devastating and inspiring.

9 'The Simpsons' (1989-Present)

In one of the longest-running shows on television, The Simpsons was where the amazingly awful character of Sideshow Bob was created. Grammer voiced this wildly murderous and horrifically inappropriate character with perfection.

He attempted to frame his clown boss, Krusty the Clown, but is foiled by Bart, and Bob ends up going to prison. While there, Bob begins a long-standing feud with Bart as well as plotting his demise. Despite Bob’s consistent villainy, he always comes to his senses... or just gets arrested again.

8 'Down Periscope' (1996)

In one of Grammer’s most whimsical films, Down Periscope is an excellent mixture of silly, goofy, and downright ridiculous! Grammer portrays Lt. Commander Thomas Dodge attempting to get promoted to captain of the submarine command program.

Along with Grammer is a truly dynamite and eclectic cast of Lauren Holly, Rip Torn, Bruce Dern, Harland Williams, William H. Macy, and many others. This film shows that even subject matter that can be seen as rather serious can be approached with a sense of humor, as well.

7 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

It was in this delightful show where we first got the honor of meeting Dr. Frasier Crane. He was a somewhat soft-spoken and nerdy intellectual, but his dweeby mentality broke right into our hearts and became so beloved by any and all who watched as he graced the screen.

For many the years as he starred on Cheers, he became a fan favorite of the bar where everybody knows your name. He went on to star as the same character on his own show, as well as guest star as the same on other shows, also. His quirkiness was so beloved that he is coming back for a reboot later this year.

6 'Anastasia' (1997)

In one of his most endearing roles, Grammer here lends his voice to the character of Vladimir Vasilovich, a former nobleman-turned-con artist. Along with his con-artist friend and partner in crime, Dimitri (John Cusack), they work together to try and con Anastasia’s grandmother.

As the story continues, though, truths are revealed and surprise even the con artists. Cusack and Grammer learn and grow so much through this story, and they become involved in the beautiful truth of the history and excitement learning the truth of the Romanov family mystery.

5 'Frasier' (1993-2004)

The famous radio psychologist, Dr. Frasier Crane is a household name. What began as an ancillary role on the show Cheers, became a wildly successful spin-off spearheaded by Grammer playing the titular character. The popularity of the show was only eclipsed by its sheer hilarity and silly antics.

It is interesting to note that Grammer’s portrayal of Frasier Crane was nominated for Best Actor or Supporting Actor Emmy Awards across three separate shows. Outstanding Supporting Actor for both Cheers and a guest appearance on Wings, and Outstanding Lead Actor for Frasier.

4 'X-Men' Franchise: 'The Last Stand' (2006), 'Days of Future Past' (2014)

In these films from the X-Men franchise, Grammer played the character of The Beast/Hank McCoy to absolute perfection. As a highly intelligent biochemist with PhDs in biophysics and genetics, Beast often serves as a field medic and in-house physician for the whole team.

In portraying Beast, Grammer seems to have brought in some of his intellectual acumen from his years of perfecting the Frasier Crane character. While others have portrayed the character of Beast, none have done so with such absolute perfection as Grammer did in these films.

3 'Boss' (2011-2012)

In a departure from the majority of his work, Grammer here portrays a current Governor of Chicago struggling with an early diagnosis of dementia with Lewy bodies. As he struggles to conceal the diagnosis from everyone around him, he also attempts to find a suitable replacement for him.

Along with a cast being rounded out by Jonathan Groff, Connie Nielsen, Hannah Ware, and Martin Donovan, Boss, while short-lived, was one that packed quite an emotional punch. Lasting only two seasons but winning Grammer a Golden Globe for Best Actor, it is truly worth binging.

2 'Like Father' (2018)

This is truly an inspiring redemption story. Kristen Bell is a workaholic who has her husband walk away from the altar because he realized she would never be able to commit to him fully. Grammer is her deadbeat and estranged father. They reconnect, and they learn to grow together and individually.

After her almost-husband walks away from the altar, Bell and Grammer’s characters decide to go on the pre-paid honeymoon cruise together in an attempt to become close once again. Through a series of wacky hijinks and silly antics, the two become close and their relationship redeemed.

1 'Reach Me' (2014)

In Reach Me, we see an ensemble cast of Grammer along with Sylvester Stallone, Kyra Sedgwick, Terry Crews, Kevin Connolly, Thomas Jane, and Lauren Cohan as a diverse group of individuals inspired by a recent self-help book. Despite a knockout cast, the film struggled greatly with critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a horrifically dismal approval rating of a staggering 4% only. While the cast is amazing, and the concept for the film is fairly original and inspiring, the story struggles with coherence. Despite all of that, however, it is still a marvelous performance from Grammer.

