As Barbie continues to smash box-office records worldwide, perhaps it's time to reflect on the films that came before. Ask anyone born or raised in the early 2000s — the classic Barbie animations were peak entertainment. They were picturesque and featured exciting stories filled with love, danger, and mystery. Of course, there was also the occasional song and dance, many of which are absolute bops, even today.

But much like in Greta Gerwig's masterpiece, these early animations mostly positioned Barbie at the helm of heroism. Obviously, that's totally reasonable, but if Ryan Gosling's Ken has taught us anything, one should never disregard the contributions and capabilities of a "Ken." That's why this list is here to celebrate the best of the animated "Kens."

10 Prince Daniel — 'Barbie of Swan Lake' (2003)

Image via Universal Pictures Video

Based on the classic ballet, Barbie of Swan Lake continues Barbie's traditions of sweet love stories. However, this one does start off rather unorthodoxly as Prince Daniel (Mark Hildreth) almost shoots Odette (Kelly Sheridan) down while she's in her swan form. Luckily for everyone, that doesn't happen as he quickly becomes enamored by her beauty, and the two spend some time getting to each other.

Sure, falling head over heels in love with someone after just one night may seem a little rash; but this is Barbieland. Anything can happen. It's quite endearing to see Daniel so protective over Odette. Indeed, the man literally throws himself in harm's way because he doesn't want her to get hurt. Now, that is dedication.

9 Prince Nalu — 'Barbie: Mermaidia' (2006)

Introduced to the world of Barbie as the arrogant Prince, Nalu's (Alessandro Juliani) only initial redeeming factor was that he aided Elina (Sheridan) and Bibble in their quest and guided them to safety. Luckily with the release of Mermadia, Nalu finally had his moment to really shine and grow.

Mixing his cheeky sense of humor with his intelligence, Nalu gave audiences iconic moments such as the "lefting, leftaroo" scheme. He was also seen to be a good leader, fiercely protective of his people — even under duress. Plus, he continued to be a great friend to Elina and was seen to be a loyal and loving partner to Nori.

8 Prince Antonio — 'Barbie as the Island Princess' (2007)

A story of two worlds colliding, Prince Antonio (Juliani) not only stole hearts with his dashing explorer ways but also with his sense of wonder and openness. He never lets Ro (Sheridan) feel ashamed of being different; he praises her daring and adventurous nature. In doing so, compared to most Ken's in these Barbie movies, Antonio keeps his heart on his sleeve.

However, this does cause some problems. His love for Ro, though pure, does drive a wedge between him, his family, and his duties as Prince. In fact, for a moment, Antonio's fierce love leads him to give up the crown to his young sisters. Where this is a win for the romantics, realistically, it's kind of a sign of poor leadership. Then again, this is Barbie. It's escapism for life and love.

7 Prince Carlos — 'Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends' (2008)

Like many of the Kens on this list, Prince Carlos (Juliani) proves himself to be very savvy. Not only is he smart and resourceful when dealing with the bad guys, but he's also incredibly caring — especially regarding Mariposa (Chiara Zanni). Always encouraging and supporting her, he's the kind of guy you want by your side.

In fact, what makes him even more endearing is the fact that he's a complete bookworm. Carlos and Mariposa form a bond because they love the same book. This is arguably one of the most wholesome ways two characters have ever connected within the Barbie-verse.

6 Prince Eric — 'Barbie in the Nutcracker' (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures Video

Unlike other Barbie movies, Barbie in the Nutcracker really drives its narrative on the backstory of its Ken. Wrongly exiled from his kingdom, cursed in Nutcracker form, and misunderstood by his people — Prince Eric (Kirby Morrow) had much to work through. Yet still, this never stopped him from fighting to get back what was rightly his. That's the vigor of a great leader.

Undoubtedly brave and skillful, Eric balances this out with his soft side - most notably through his kind and his vulnerable conversations with Clara (Sheridan). The two form a sweet bond built on trust and kinship. Plus, the Prince is also a fabulous dancer. Who could ever fault that?

5 Prince Stefan — 'Barbie as Rapunzel' (2002)

Image via Universal Pictures Video

Prince Stefan (Hildreth) radiated kindness and compassion when he was introduced onscreen. Not only was this made apparent by his fierce love for his younger siblings, but it was also noted through how he interacts with Rapunzel (Sheridan), which is gentlemanly.

However, his journey to becoming a wise and fair leader makes him even more endearing. As the prince of a kingdom stuck in a feud, he remains open-minded and tries to find new peaceful ways to resolve the dispute. For a young royal, this is quite impressive. It shows how seriously he takes his responsibilities and does so with the best intentions.

4 Derek — 'Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses' (2006)

Image via Universal Studios Home Entertainment

It's hard not to like such an artistic Ken. The man's a jack of all trades — a cobbler, a flute player, and he even dances gracefully. But even though Derek (Shawn Macdonald) is much more shy than the other Kens we see in the Barbie world, this doesn't discredit his charm and likability. His sweetness is what makes him special.

Where he takes a special liking towards Genevieve (Sheridan), Derek's kindness extends to her whole family. Looking out for the other sisters and even investigating the poising of the King, Derek uses his bravery and intelligence to help as many as he can. What a great guy.

3 King Dominick — 'Barbie is the Princess and the Pauper' (2004)

Not only is Princess and the Pauper the best Barbie movie, but it's also the one with the greatest collection of Kens. King Dominick (Hildreth) quickly won the hearts of audiences with his integrity, kindness, and gentleman-like manner. A romantic at heart, his quest to find true love without any pretense was incredibly charming, especially since he did so by singing the best song.

Brave and resourceful, Dominick was quick to save Erika (Sheridan) in her time of need, even forgiving her for initially deceiving him. But frankly, his understanding and open-minded nature make him so alluring. Extremely supportive of Erika and her singing dreams, he never rushed her into marriage - not that she needed his permission, but still, in that era, it was rare to see such a supportive King.

2 Aidan — 'Barbie and the Magic Pegasus' (2005)

As the Ken of an enemies-to-lovers story, it's hard to deny Aidan's (Hildreth) charm. Witty, cheeky, and filled with sarcastic humor — audiences would never guess that this is one of the more complex Kens of the bunch. Eventually revealing his gambling past to Annika (Sheridan), Aidan goes through a journey where he learns from his demons to become a better man.

Helping the princess throughout her quest, his heart slowly unravels from his tough exterior. He somehow seems to be his best when he's with her, as he constantly throws himself in dangerous situations to protect Annika. By doing so, Aidan learns to let his guard down and become more vulnerable. On top of the great banter, this growth in character is top-tier.

1 Julian — 'Barbie is the Princess and the Pauper' (2004)

Where Julian (Juliani) is easily a Ken of bravery and intelligence, he sets himself apart with his sheer attentiveness. As her tutor and friend, Julian knows Anneliese (Sheridan) to the tee; he takes her out to explore as a means to ease her worries, and he even remembers how she scents her stationery with rose, not lilac. It's in the details, people.

Not only does he risk his life to discover the truth behind Anneliese's disappearance, but he does so without a hidden agenda. In fact, Julian's love for the princess is selfless; he knows their union would not be traditional or likely, yet he never holds a grudge about it. He's happy to be second fiddle. This makes him an honorable man. Plus, just listen to the passion he has when he praises Anneliese in song. It's very swoon-worthy.

