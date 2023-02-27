The Banshees of Inisherin is sweeping award shows this season, and for good reason - the cast gels together perfectly, the screenplay is witty and emotional, and Martin McDonagh seems like he can do no wrong. Yet, one of the stars of Banshees shines brightly among the more known names like Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and that's Kerry Condon.

Condon's portrayal of Siobhan brought her to the spotlight, earning her Golden Globe and Oscar nominations and most recently a BAFTA win. Still, Kerry's a seasoned actor - she has several memorable projects that have been superbly rated on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans can learn where they may have watched (or may watch) Kerry Condon next.

10 'This Must Be the Place' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Sean Penn may not be as active nowadays, but for a long time, he had a decent string of features lined up, like This Must Be the Place. Penn plays a renowned retired rock star named Cheyenne, who returns to the US to find out more about his father and his father's past. Along the way, he meets people that help him learn about himself and life after isolating for so long.

Kerry Condon plays Rachel, a server at a diner that remembers Cheyenne and his career fondly. He spends time with Rachel and her son, and they form an interesting bond over time. Condon's career didn't just start here, but her performance made it clear she's ready to aim for the stars.

9 'The Last Station' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Leo Tolstoy's life and work are already immortalized, but this British movie brought parts of it to the silver screen. The Last Station is about Tolstoy's legacy; one of his disciples convinced him to leave his entire legacy to the Russian people, thus becoming an anti-materialist. However, his wife Sofya (Helen Mirren) doesn't approve of his legacy being left to everyone else.

Tolstoy (Christopher Plummer) struggles to balance his status in the Russian society with his status of a husband and family man. James McAvoy plays Valentin, Tolstoy's young assistant, and Condon plays Masha, Valentin's love interest. Fans of period dramas will enjoy this one a lot.

8 'The Runway' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

The Runway was based on a true story from 1983, and it's a heartfelt story of kindness, humanity, and clashing cultures. Demian Bichir plays Ernesto Córdoba, a South American pilot that crashes into Cork County, Ireland with his plane. The residents of the nearby town join forces in building him a runway, so he can come back home, but while that unravels, Córdoba gets to know the residents.

Kerry Condon plays one of the Irish residents that catches the pilot's eye, and her role in this film made people fall for her more than any other role. The Runway is a well-scripted independent film; it has all the qualities of a good feature, Irish or otherwise, but it's also quite underrated. It's a must-watch for fans of Bichir, Condon, and heartfelt comedies in general.

7 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

After seven seasons of brutal showdowns and difficult family ties, Ray Donovan was shut down, but not before it was fully rounded up with a feature film. Ray Donovan: The Movie provides an exciting closure to the story of Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber), a "fixer" for the rich and famous residents of Los Angeles.

Kerry Condon appeared in nine episodes of the seventh season as Molly Sullivan, Sully Sullivan's daughter. Her connection to the Donovan family appears to be bigger than what her father had with them, but anything and anyone that touches the Donovans doesn't end well. Fans that are yet to indulge in the spectacular violence of Ray Donovan will have to wait for season seven to see Condon.

6 'Luck' (2011-2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Luck is a limited series with Dustin Hoffman, produced by Michael Mann andHBO. The story revolves around various people involved in the same horse-racing track, from gamblers and managers to jockeys and the audience. The series was canceled after one season, most speculatively because of three horses dying on set, which caused massive controversy.

However, bad luck aside, Luck was filmed and presented as a fast-paced, high-stakes series (in Michael Mann fashion) and garnered numerous fans upon release. Kerry Condon stars as Rosie, one of the jockeys on the track.

5 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Rome is one of the most underrated HBO series, but also one of its most beloved ones. There was no true fan of HBO's gritty production or Roman history that didn't enjoy this beloved series when it first came out. Although brutal and uncensored, Rome gave viewers an exciting story with masterfully crafted sets, costumes, and cast.

Fans of Kerry Condon probably remember her the most for her role of Octavia of the Julii in Rome; her acting style allowed her to embody Octavia and play her passionately and with reverence. It might be challenging to admire Condon's talent in a series with no holds barred, but that freedom gave her the ability to hone her skill.

4 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Martin McDonagh's casting choices remain similar in most of his features. Parallels can be drawn between Banshees and In Bruges, which star the same two leading actors, but in terms of featuring Kerry Condon, it's easy to add Three Billboards to the mix.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a cinematic triumph in many ways, but McDonagh's biggest strength lies in screenwriting. He writes his characters with love and conviction, helping the actors find the characters' voices easily. Condon appears briefly as Pamela, the advertising company secretary, but her appearance there (as well as many of her other movies) was enough for McDonagh to give her the reins in The Banshees of Inisherin.

3 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

In Banshees, Kerry Condon plays Siobhan Súilleabháin, one of the few female actors in the film, and the female lead in the main cast. Despite the presence of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Banshees is made complete by its supporting actors - Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

She shines as the main character's sister, a woman who understands when it's time to move on. Her feet are firmly on the ground, but her mind is miles away, perhaps someplace with more people and job opportunities. Her presence in the movie is strong and defining of Colin Farrell's character. Condon won a BAFTA for this role most recently, and people are expecting the best for her at the Oscars.

2 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

The beloved series Better Call Saul ended after six seasons, but its praises are still coming in. The sixth season is widely considered the best television of 2022, and the best of the entire show; Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks are also nominated for SAG Awards this year.

But, if fans remember Banks's Mike Ehrmantraut, they likely also remember his daughter Stacey, played by Kerry Condon. She last appeared on the show in 2017, but portrayed an integral character in Mike's life and development (as much a daughter can be). Fans who haven't seen Rome likely know Condon from Better Call Saul.

1 'Women on the Verge' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Women on the Verge is a six-episode Irish miniseries co-written by the brilliant Sharon Horgan. This show belongs to the category of great viewing of only several episodes; it revolves around three women in their 30s trying to navigate life while everyone around them seems to have things figured out.

The characters of the women aren't perfect, which is something Horgan understands how to depict honestly - it's not about being the ideal woman, person, or human. It's about learning what's best for you without hurting others. Women on the Verge is essential for fans of Condon, Sharon Horgan, and darkly comedies.

