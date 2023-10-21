Horror movies are great fun to watch in groups, but it can be hard to find horrors that the whole family can enjoy. By their nature, horrors lean toward more adult content. Fortunately, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which horror movies are kid-friendly - and still good.

The users came up with a ton of spooky, enjoyable picks, from animated gems to Disney classics to live-action horrors that are refreshingly free of gore. These movies should be entertainingly creepy without being too frightening for younger viewers.

10 'Coraline' (2009)

Image via Focus Features

Coraline, directed by Henry Selick from a story by Neil Gaiman, is one of the most enchanting stop-motion films ever made. Dakota Fanning voices Coraline Jones, a young girl who moves into a dreary old mansion with her neglectful parents. Feeling bored and isolated, Coraline discovers a hidden door in her new home that leads to a parallel world where everything seems perfect and magical.

However, she soon realizes that this alternate reality conceals a sinister secret, and she must summon all her bravery to confront the otherworldly and malevolent Other Mother. "Coraline is a fantastic movie, and very, very creepy," said user Smeegs666. "Coraline is a must. Awesome animation and some scary scenes (maybe for kids)," agreed Redditor backjucher.

9 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan directed this slow-burn fright fest. Set in the 1960s, Ouija: Origin of Evil follows the Zander family, whose matriarch, Alice (Elizabeth Reaser), works as a medium to make ends meet. When she incorporates a Ouija board into her act to bolster business, she unwittingly opens a portal to maleficent forces.

The story is well-crafted, and there isn't really any gore or adult content. "[My] kids are 10, 11, and 14. [Ouija: Origin of Evil] was the exact perfect amount of everything for these kids—horror, story, character, not too much kissing stuff" said user LevelMiddle.

8 'Tremors' (1990)

Image via Universal Studios

Tremors centers around Val (Kevin Bacon) and Earl (Fred Ward), two handymen who become trapped in the town of Perfection, Nevada when they discover that the ground beneath them is infested with giant, underground-dwelling creatures. These monstrous, subterranean worms are lethal and hunt by sound, forcing the townspeople to rely on their wits and resourcefulness to stay alive.

Tremors pays homage to B-movie creature features, delivering a mix of suspense, humor, and endearing characters that have earned it a cult following. "Tremors is such a fun movie. 11/10," said user CaptainDue3810. "[It's a] great family-scare film," agreed Redditor Flybot76. "[It's a] good barely scary movie that even the older kids will enjoy while still being safe for the younger," added user GooneyBird36.

7 'Krampus' (2015)

Adam Scott and Toni Collette star in this comedy-horror about a dysfunctional family coming together for Christmas. Young Max (Emjay Anthony), disillusioned with his family's lack of holiday cheer, accidentally unleashes Krampus, a figure from European folklore who punishes those who have lost their Christmas spirit. As a blizzard blankets their town and isolates them from the outside world, the family members find themselves besieged by a series of sinister and supernatural events.

"Krampus is amazing [and] not super scary," said user SknarfM. "Krampus is a wonderful 'gateway' horror film for kids. Highly recommend," said Redditor nohairthere. "I love this one. It's creepy but also a movie about a family, and doesn't have anything too extreme," said user ThisIsAyesha.

6 'The Others' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros

This gothic horror follows Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman), a woman who lives in a dark, secluded mansion with her two light-sensitive children, Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley). Unsettling occurrences start to unfold, and Grace becomes convinced that her house is haunted.

The Others is phenomenal, with terrific acting and a thoughtful script. Atmosphere and gorgeous visuals are at a premium here. It's also not too scary, and never violent or bloody. "I love [this] movie. That would be a good one [for kids]!" said user LevelMiddle.

5 'The Gate' (1987)

12-year-old pals Glen (Stephen Dorff) and Terry (Louis Tripp) discover a mysterious geode in Glen's backyard. Inadvertently, they unlock a portal to another dimension, awakening a horde of pint-sized demons. As the creatures grow in number and power, the two friends must find a way to close the gate and stop the invasion.

The Gate is geared toward kids, with shabby but endearing practical effects and a youthful sense of fun. It has a Goosebumps-esque feel to it. "The Gate is a fun one from the '80s that would be okay for that age group," said user xjxhx.

4 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' (2018)

Eli Roth directed this adaptation of the classic novel. Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) is an orphaned boy who goes to live with his eccentric uncle, Jonathan (Jack Black), in a creaky old mansion. Lewis soon discovers that his uncle and their neighbor, Mrs. Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett), are practitioners of magic, and the house holds many hidden secrets.

Together, they must uncover the mysteries hidden within the walls, particularly a clock placed there by the mansion's previous owner, Isaac Izard (Kyle MacLachlan), which is counting down to a malevolent event. Boasting delightful spells, fantastical creatures, and a propulsive plot, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is a charming adventure that shows off Roth's softer side. "It's] a good intro horror if that's what you are looking for. My kid loved it," said Redditor Mcletters.

3 'The Halloween Tree' (1993)

The Halloween Tree is an animated movie about a group of young friends who embark on a supernatural journey through time and space on Halloween night. When their friend, Pip, is taken ill and hospitalized, they learn from a mysterious figure named Mr. Moundshroud (voiced by Leonard Nimoy) that Pip's spirit is in danger. To save him, they must explore the history of Halloween and its various customs across time, from ancient Egypt to the Middle Ages.

The Halloween Tree towers over most animated kids' horror, thanks to the strong voice acting and script by legend Ray Bradbury. "I watch The Halloween Tree every year. I remember it being probably the first movie that made me think about death as a kid it is really impactful," said user Roltistotem.

2 'Rare Exports' (2010)

Rare Exports is a Finnish comedy horror set in the remote Korvatunturi mountains. Young Pietari (Onni Tommila) and his friend discover that scientists are conducting strange experiments in the nearby excavations. As Christmas approaches, the children begin to suspect that Santa Claus might not be the benevolent gift-bringer they've been told.

Instead, they uncover the terrifying truth: Santa is an ancient and malevolent being imprisoned beneath the mountain. Now, the boys must join forces with the local reindeer hunters to fend off the monster's return and save Christmas. "Depending on [the kids'] tolerance to subtitles, Rare Exports might be worth a punt," said user dustyfaxman.

1 'The Watcher in the Woods' (1980)

Often touted as the darkest Disney film, The Watcher in the Woods follows an American family, the Curtises, who move to a secluded English manor. As they settle into their new home, they encounter eerie occurrences. Soon, they are entangled in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young girl named Karen, who vanished without a trace 30 years prior.

With the help of a local resident, Mrs. Aylwood (Bette Davis), the Curtises dig deeper into the secrets of the ancient forest that surrounds the manor and the unsettling presence known as "the watcher." "It's a little dated, but still quite scary while being appropriate for younger kids," said Redditor woolboy76.

