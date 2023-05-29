Kidnapping is the central storyline element for many well-known movies of several different genres. Whether we're talking action movies or horror flicks, it isn't hard to figure out how such a terrifying act would fit into the narrative and make for a thrilling premise that keeps viewers invested.

Through the years, a few films have managed to master this element; an example that stands out is, of course, the iconic first installment of the Taken franchise. Nevertheless, plenty of other movies from different genres have also integrated it in a terrifying (but compelling) way. On Reddit, users share their favorite flicks featuring kidnapping situations, from The Black Phone to Prisoners.

10 'The Black Phone' (2021)

This 2021 film starring Ethan Hawke is an adaptation of the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone centers on the escape story of a 13-year-old boy (Mason Thames) who receives calls on a disconnected phone from a child killer's past victims after being captured and held captive in a basement.

Although the horror thriller counts on mixed reviews, it handles the kidnapping storyline really well. On the platform, diavolo_187 wrote, "Go to your local movie theater right now and watch Black Phone while you still can," when a user asked for recommendations.

9 'The Disappearance of Alice Creed' (2009)

In J Blakeson's crime thrillerThe Disappearance of Alice Creed, two ex-convicts (Eddie Marsan and Martin Compston) kidnap the daughter (Gemma Arterton) of a wealthy man and hold her hostage in an abandoned apartment in exchange for her father's money.

As it turns out, the 2009 movie astonished many viewers, exceeding many people's expectations, including SanDiablo's, who commented that the film surprised them "by how good it was." Another user also recommended the feature in a different post and proceeded to explain its premise to Redditors.

8 'Split' (2016)

Starring James McAvoy, Split is an engaging horror thriller that follows the kidnapping of three girls (Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessica Sula, and Haley Lu Richardson) by a man diagnosed with Multiple Personality Disorder, counting on with 23 distinct personalities. In the meantime, they must try to escape before a 24th one develops.

While it has been criticized for its depiction of mental illness, M. Night Shyamalan's memorable and anxiety-inducing film is seemingly a fan favorite on Reddit. "Split is could be a solid choice," a now-deleted account wrote. "I highly recommend Split, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The hype around this movie is pretty unavoidable, but if you haven't seen it, I definitely think you should!" Another user added.

7 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

An unsettling South Korean feature through and through, Jee-woon Kim's I Saw the Devil is guaranteed to blow viewers' binds with its thrilling narrative. It centers around a private detective's (Lee Byung-hun) journey to find a serial killer and avenging his victims.

When a user on the platform asked for recommendations regarding kidnapping/horror flicks, RCH2288 couldn't help suggesting the 2010 film, which features a perfect blend of both genres. "This has everything in your description," they wrote. In truth, I Saw the Devil is likely one of the most absorbing thrillers out there and is likely to astound audience members with its jittery narrative.

6 'Taken' (2008)

One of the most unforgettable action movies out there, Taken stars Liam Neeson and features a good dose of memorable lines that are still quoted today. The actor plays a retired CIA agent who puts his skills to practice and goes on a quest across Europe to find his missing daughter, who was kidnapped while on a trip to Paris.

Out of all movies, Taken had to take — no pun intended — a top spot for Reddit, as it is one of the most referenced movies in pop culture and also one of the many that deal with this specific storyline element best. When a user mentioned the film on the platform, though, Bmac_TLDR made a point to highlight that the first one was the real deal. "Don't bother with the other 2," they wrote.

5 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Originally titled Spoorloos, this Dutch film, which inspired an American remake of the same name, is a fan favorite among Redditors. When lovebirds Rex (Gene Bervoets) and Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) stop at a gas station while on vacation, the latter is abducted and held captive. After three years, though, Rex begins to receive strange letters.

"Incredible slow burner psych thriller. Do not watch the [redacted] American remake," Ahmari90 warned others on the website. "The Vanishing (original 1988 Dutch version) is a great film," DemonGroover commented on another post after moviegoers asked for recommendations. The Vanishing undoubtedly stands out in the genre thanks to its flawless execution; it's haunting, eerie, and intense.

4 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Directed by the undeniably talented Coen brothers, Raising Arizona is one of the rare examples of a well-executed comedy in the "kidnapping genre." The enjoyable feature stars Nicholas Cage and Holly Hunter as a couple who longs to have babies but cannot. The move? You guessed it: Snatching a baby and attempting to keep it lowkey.

It's pretty clear how users feel about this engaging flick on the platform. "Everyone knows the greatest kidnapping film of all time is Raising Arizona," a user wrote, with many people agreeing. This innovative 1987 screwball comedy counts on many humorous moments and is assured to provide viewers with a great time.

3 'Misery' (1990)

In Misery, a famous novelist (James Caan) is luckily rescued from a car crash by a former nurse and the self-proclaimed "number one fan" (Kathy Bates) of his work. When Annie takes Paul back to her remote mountain house and holds him captive, he realizes he should've killed off her favorite character.

The Rob Reiner movie is a classic of the genre, as many users on the website acknowledged. "Misery is most likely the best recommendation on the topic," Lerolero_Yadayada said. Analyzing the thin line between admiration and obsession, Reiner's flick reflects on the shocking effects of some fans' all-consuming adoration.

2 'Room' (2015)

With Brie Larson in one of her best roles (and a critically acclaimed one), Room — not to be mistaken for Tommy Wiseau's The Room — tells the agonizing story of a 24-year-old woman and her five-year-old son as they live in a squalid shed. In the film, Jack (Jacob Tremblay) is held captive in a room with his mother since birth.

"The Room (2003) isn't about kidnapping but it kidnaps the audience's hearts," a user dryly remarked when someone mentioned the 2015 film. It's clear that Lenny Abrahamson's dramatic feature is very impactful, thought-provoking, and recommendable for those who enjoy the genre. It also counts on one of the best adult and child acting partnerships.

1 'Prisoners' (2013)

A masterclass feature by Denis Villeneuve (like many of the director's work), Prisoners makes for a compelling watch involving abduction, as it focuses on the case of two young girls who go missing, which leads Keller Dover (played by Hugh Jackman) to take the matter into his own hands.

Of course, the 2013 crime drama had to make it to a spot on the list; its nail-biting narrative and brilliant execution make every second worth the watch. "I watched it a couple of weeks ago, great film," Bodymaster wrote. "THE GOAT. A f**king panic attack of a movie," ratmfreak commented on another post.

