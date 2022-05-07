Since the launch of Disney+, a huge number of movies and shows have been released from the archives of Disney’s combined holdings. Many of the movies released have been new productions, but more than a few forgotten gems have been brought up from the annals of history. Whenever you want to have a fun family movie night, Disney+ has plenty of great options for an enjoyable night. And of course, with so many options, it can be hard to find the right fit for your mood. But don't fret, because that's exactly why we've put together this handy guide that'll give you all the information you need on the best kids and family movies on Disney+ right now.

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Run Time: 72 minutes

Directors: Elliot M. Bour and Saul Andrew Blinkoff

Cast: Patrick Warburton, Tracey Ullman, Eartha Kitt, John Goodman, Wendie Malick, John Mahoney, John Fiedler, David Spade

The first of these great options is a fairly unknown sequel to the hit movie The Emperor's New Groove. Kronk’s New Groove is a sequel focused on one of the henchmen from the original movie, and his path towards reunification with his father. Along the way, Kronk tries to tell his father that he does not have all the things his father wanted for him. Kronk spent most of his life trying to help others, and that came with a few personal costs, but Kronk’s hilarious stories help him learn that telling the truth can be the best way to connect.

Run Time: 98 minutes

Director: Jon Turteltaub

Cast: Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and John Candy

Cool Runnings is a Disney movie set in 1988 about the Winter Olympics and Jamaica. When a group of track stars doesn’t make it to the Olympics for their preferred sport, they turn to a disgraced American bobsledding coach who now lives in Jamaica. Publicly ridiculed for even the attempt to have a bobsledding team, the team is the very definition of an underdog attempt. As the team tries to rally together and make an Olympic run, they learn valuable lessons in friendship and working against long odds. It's easily one of the best sports movies on streaming and definitely worth checking out.

Run Time: 102 minutes

Directors: Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama

Encanto is one of Disney’s newest breakout movies, with "We Don't Care About Bruno" topping out the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The main story focuses on Mirabal, who is the only member of her magical family that does have superpowers. As the source of their magic starts to falter, Mirabal takes it upon herself to solve the mystery, and in the typical Disney fashion, the movie is filled with laughs, songs, and a story about the struggle of being in a family. The film has received widespread acclaim and won an Academy Award.

Run Time: 97 minutes

Directors: John Musker and Ron Clements

Cast: Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Keith David, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, and Terrence Howard

Set down south in my home state of Louisiana, The Princess and the Frog is a different type of Disney princess who lives in the soul center of the world, New Orleans. Traveling royalty is visiting New Orleans when a voodoo man Dr. Facilier sets Prince Naveen’s world upside down. As Prince Naveen’s life changes, he runs into a 19-year-old waitress named Tiana. On their way back to New Orleans, Naveen learns about the value of hard work, and Tiana learns about the value of family.

Run Time: 95 minutes

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan

Luca is an interesting movie set in a small coastal Italian town known as Portorosso but the main character isn’t from the mainland. Luca is a young sea monster who lives just off the coast, and who has been told frightening stories about humans for most of his life. That is until he meets Alberto, a young sea monster who discovered they can look human as long as they don’t get wet. Luca’s parent's overbearing nature makes him run away from home to explore the human world with Alberto where he goes on a fun adventure and learns what makes someone human.

Run Time: 106 minutes

Director: John Lasseter

Cast: Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer, John Turturro, Eddie Izzard

Cars 2 is a classic parody of a swanky Bond-style British spy movie mixed with following Lightning McQueen around the world on a massive worldwide Grand Prix. Mater, the fun-loving tow truck, has been mistaken for an undercover American spy. This movie revolves around the harms of assuming things about people and the cost that secrets can have on friendships. If you want some fun amusing action scenes, mixed with plenty of comedic jokes then Cars 2 is the movie for you.

Run Time: 97 minutes

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy, Sigourney Weaver, Fred Willard

Wall-E is a movie about the possible future of Earth after humans have left it behind. The only surviving trash cleaning robot finds a newly growing plant, just before a probe known as E.V.E. Finding the plant sends E.V.E on a journey towards the human spaceship in a far-off galaxy, with WALL-E along for the ride. It's widely considered one of the greatest animated movies of all time, with important themes of ecological awareness, overcoming apathy, and reclaiming humanity.

Run Time: 102 minutes

Director: Dan Scanlon

Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer

Onward follows the stories of two brothers who live in a modern fantasy world, and who lost their father. In their desperation to connect with their dad, they find an unexpected opportunity to live one more day with their father, which sends them out on an unexpected adventure. They set out in Barney’s van Guinevere, only to have their mother chase after them across the world as they try to extend their time with their father.

Run Time: 100 minutes

Director: Andrew Stanton

Cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe, and Geoffrey Rush

Finding Nemo is a classic movie focusing on a dad whose son is taken away unexpectedly. As Marlin, Nemo’s father, attempts to cross across the Pacific Ocean, he meets an amusing bunch of eccentric sharks, forgetful fish, and chill turtles. Meanwhile, Nemo finds a group of captured fish who have some strange habits in a dentist's office, and between him and his father, they needed to find a way to get Nemo home.

Run Time: 105 minutes

Director: Lee Unkrich

Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos

This story is focused on a young boy who loves music, but his family has never allowed music because their great-great-grandfather had been a musician and left the family. As Miguel tries to tell his family, he accidentally breaks his family ofrenda. This ofrenda is their connection to their family members who have passed on, and when Miguel breaks it he accidentally runs into the world of the dead. After he gets there, he must rely on his family to get him back home.

Run Time: 128 minutes

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Lindsay Lohan

An iconic story of twins separated at birth, one with the mother, and one with the father, The Parent Trap is a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name. In the film, these twins (both played by Lindsay Lohan in her film debut) have not had any interaction until they both end up at summer camp together. After tormenting each other at camp, and ending up in detention together they figure out who they are. From there they decide to get their parents together, by any means necessary. While there are some twists and turns along the way, this story is a love story between a split-up family.

Anastasia (1997)

Run Time: 94 minutes

Directors: Don Bluth and Gary Goldman​​​​​​​

Cast: Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Hank Azaria, Christopher Lloyd, Bernadette Peters, Kirsten Dunst, and Angela Lansbury

For many years, people said that Anastasia should be a Disney princess, and with the Disney-Fox merger, she has become one. The story of Anastasia follows the story of the only remaining Romanov heir and her trip out of Russia followed by an undead Rasputin. While there are some scary scenes for younger children, this movie also has a heartwarming story of young love and a woman reuniting with her family.

Pollyanna (1960)

Run Time: 134 minutes

Director: David Swift​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Hayley Mills, Jane Wyman, Karl Malden, and Richard Egan

Pollyanna is a young girl who was orphaned and sent to live with her wealthy aunt. When she arrives, Pollyanna reinvigorates the town, which has been completely controlled by her wealthy aunt. Pollyanna’s sunny disposition gives the town a new perspective and gives them a better way to interact with others. This causes the town to revisit how they have been treating each other, and her arrival changes the town for good.

​​​​​​​Run Time: 96 minutes

Director: Pete Docter​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, and Bob Peterson

This story starts with a pair of young people who spend their life together, originally focused on the dream of becoming explorers. After life gets in the way of their dreams and Carl’s wife passes away, he decides that he wants to explore. Using his experience of being a balloon salesman, he decides to take flight, but unknown to him, he picks up a stowaway. This enduring adventure has exciting action, talking dogs, and fanciful creatures that all showcase how Carl learns that dreams aren’t always the end, and how to move on.

Run Time: 128 minutes

Director: Guy Ritchie​​​​​​​

Cast: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar, Alan Tudyk, and Frank Welker

This recreation of the 1992 classic movie is one of the best live-action Disney remakes released so far. With Will Smith to portray the genie, this new movie keeps the original storyline and adds some important details. In this portrayal, Jasmine has a larger part and gives us a more interesting outlook on her life. Additionally, Will Smith’s portrayal of the genie brings a new fun hip-hop flavor of magic and is exciting and shows us how the Aladdin and the genie help each other.

Run Time: 101 minutes

Director: David Mickey Evans​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary, and James Earl Jones

A story set in 1962 about America’s favorite pastime, The Sandlot is a call-back to the past. The main story is about a group of young boys that play together on the neighborhood sandlot. The new kid in town wants to fit in, and accidentally uses his step-father's prized baseball. It goes over the hedge into what the kids perceive as No Man’s Land, and the rest of the story follows the kid's attempts to get it back.

Run Time: 93 minutes

Directors: Ron Clements and John Musker​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Rip Torn

The movie Hercules is the kid's version of the Greek myth with some fun elements. The movie focuses on the demigod’s path to reconnecting with his father, and discovering what being a true hero means. Over the course of the story, we see Hercules become willing to give up on his hopes and dreams for the sake of the right thing. Fun animated action, along with some quippy henchmen, makes this an enjoyable movie night for everyone.

Run Time: 87 minutes

Directors: Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong

Tiny fire-breathing dragons, a handsome commander, and a woman determined to save her father make for an amazing story of heroism. Mulan is not your typical Disney princess, and as she fights to protect her country she also fights to conceal her identity. Along the way, we meet an amusing cast of fellow warriors, one of the best Disney soundtracks, and see what fighting for your country can do to change negative stereotypes.

Run Time: 102 minutes

Directors: Don Hall and Chris Williams​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Genesis Rodriguez, James Cromwell, Maya Rudolph, and Alan Tudyk

While there are a ton of great superhero movies around nowadays, few are as good as Big Hero 6. In this movie, we follow Hiro Hamada, a young robotics expert who lost his brother to an explosion. While he is struggling with the loss of his brother, he finds Baymax, a medical robot made by his brother. With the help of a modified Baymax and a bunch of new friends, Hiro sets out to discover what really happened to his brother. It's a wonderful and underrated story about moving on from death, with some much-needed Asian representation and stunning visuals.

Run Time: 78 minutes

Director: Kevin Lima​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cast: Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Jim Cummings, Kellie Martin, Rob Paulsen, Pauly Shore, Jenna von Oÿ, and Wallace Shawn

A Goofy Movie is a father-son adventure into the wilderness that takes Goofy and his son Max on a crazy adventure. After Max gets in some trouble at school, Goofy takes him on a trip to reconnect with him just as his dad did. Max starts the trip upset, but through the adventures and problems, Max starts to open up and understand why Goofy wanted to go on the trip, and the audience sees what communication can do to strengthen a family.

