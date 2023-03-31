Kieran Culkin comes from a family of actors, most famously his brothers Macaulay and Rory, though he tops both as a comedic performer. He began acting at a young age, appearing in movies such as Home Alone and Father of the Bride. He has since established himself as a versatile and dynamic actor, earning critical acclaim for his roles in independent films such as Igby Goes Down and Margaret.

From there, Kieran successfully transitioned to television, with his standout performance as Roman Roy in HBO's Succession. Kieran brings impeccable comedic timing to the character, as well as surprising depth and complexity. He more than holds his own alongside heavyweights like Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, which is no small feat. It'll be fascinating to see what projects he tackles now that the series is coming to an end.

10 'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

"He smells like he could put you to sleep." The Cider House Rules is a drama based on the novel of the same name by John Irving. It recounts the life of Homer Wells (Tobey Maguire), an orphan who is raised by a kindly doctor (Michael Caine) and becomes conflicted about his role in the world.

Kieran has a small part as Buster, one of the older children at the orphanage. He looks after the younger ones and generally tries to keep everyone's morale high despite the challenging conditions. The part doesn't give him all that much to work with, but he nevertheless delivers an authentic and believable performance.

9 'Lymelife' (2008)

Lymelife is an independent drama set in the 1970s in a suburban Long Island town. It follows two families as they deal with issues of infidelity, illness, and family dysfunction. Rory Culkin plays the lead character Scott, alongside Alec Baldwin and Emma Roberts.

Kieran has a supporting role as Scott's brother Jimmy, who returns from the army to find the community and the household in disarray. He butts head with their philandering father (played by Baldwin) and the two have some great scenes together. The movie remains something of a hidden gem, worth watching for fans of its stars.

8 'Wiener-Dog' (2016)

Wiener-Dog is a black comedy directed by Todd Solondz and starring Greta Gerwig, Kieran, Danny DeVito, and Ellen Burstyn. It revolves around a dachshund as she travels from owner to owner, each with their own unique set of problems. Through this device, the movie explores themes of mortality and loneliness from a darkly comic perspective.

Kieran plays Brandon, Dawn's (Gerwig) ex-boyfriend. They cross paths in a pet store and set off to visit Brandon's brother Tommy and his wife, both of whom have Down syndrome. Along the way, they discuss their past and future and Brandon's continued struggles with addiction. It's one of his most damaged characters up til that point, which he absolutely nails.

7 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World' (2010)

Kieran is joined by Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in this cult action comedy from Edgar Wright. Cera plays the titular slacker musician who falls in love with Ramona Flowers, a mysterious girl with a dangerous past. In order to win her heart, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes in a series of epic battles.

The film is a visual and auditory feast, blending video game aesthetics with punk rock energy. Kieran plays Scott's roommate, the sarcastic Wallace Wells who has some of the funniest lines. With the character, Kieran hints at the comedic powers he would unleash on Succession.

6 'The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys' (2002)

Kieran stars alongside Emile Hirsch, Jodie Foster, Jena Malone, and Vincent D'Onofrio in this coming-of-age drama about a group of rebellious Catholic schoolboys who cope with their troubled lives through their shared love of comic books. It's a poignant and honest portrayal of adolescence, friendship, and loss.

Kieran brings an infectious energy and charisma to his role as Tim. He's a defiant but kind-hearted kid with a love of pranks. He stands up for what's right, even though it frequently lands him in trouble. The role, both funny and tragic, shows off Kieran's range.

5 'Infinity Baby' (2017)

Infinity Baby is a black-and-white comedy set in a future where a genetic engineering company has created a batch of "infinity babies," who never age beyond three months. It centers on a group of characters who are involved in the business of taking care of these babies, exploring their dysfunctional relationships and personal struggles.

The talented cast, including Nick Offerman and Trieste Kelly Dunn, all deliver witty and deadpan performances. Kieran, in particular, brings a sardonic and sarcastic edge to his role. His character is a great foil for the film's minimalist production design and cinematography, which underscores its themes of dehumanization and commodification. Overall, Infinity Baby is a bold and unconventional movie that offers a satirical take on our obsession with eternal youth and technological progress.

4 'Fargo' - Season 2' (2015)

The second season of Fargo is a masterful blend of crime drama and a black comedy about corruption and violence in a small Midwestern town in the 1970s. The ensemble cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, and Jesse Plemons.

Kieran has a supporting role as Rye, the youngest son of the criminal Gerhardt family, whose death forms a major plot point. The role has some parallels with Roman Roy. Both characters are scrappy twerps fighting to earn their father's approval while generally overrating their own abilities. He also has what might be the worst mustache in recent TV history.

3 'The Mighty' (1998)

Based on the novel Freak the Mighty by Rodman Philbrick, The Mighty follows the unlikely friendship between two teenage boys: Max (Elden Henson), who is large and slow-witted, and Kevin (Kieran), who is small and disabled but brilliant.

Together, they navigate the challenges of adolescence and overcome their personal struggles through their shared love of adventure and storytelling. Henson and Kieran bring an authentic and endearing charm to their roles. The result is an inspiring film that offers a message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

2 'Igby Goes Down' (2002)

A kind of profane Catcher in the Rye, this coming-of-age dramedy tells the story of rebellious and disaffected teenager Igby Slocumb (Kieran). He is expelled from several prestigious schools and becomes estranged from his parents and older brother, leading him to seek refuge with unconventional mentors and love interests.

Along the way, Igby sleeps with his godfather's mistress (Amanda Peet) and starts a relationship with the terminally bored Sookie (Claire Danes), who later leaves him for his brother Ollie (Ryan Phillippe). Kieran's performance is miles above anything else he had done up to then. He's vulnerable, cynical, and frequently hilarious. For good reason, Igby Goes Down has become a cult film, a must-watch watch for any fan of Kieran.

1 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Kieran plays Roman, the youngest son of media tycoon Logan Roy. Roman is a complex and unpredictable character who is often caught between his desire for power and his need for validation from his family. He is known for his sharp wit and biting humor, but also his reckless behavior. Throughout the series, Roman struggles to find his place in the family business and gain his father's approval.

Despite his flaws, Roman is a fascinating and compelling character, thanks to Kieran's layered performance. He brings a mix of vulnerability, bravado, and cunning to the part, making him both infuriating and sympathetic. Culkin's chemistry with the rest of the cast is also a standout, particularly his scenes with Brian Cox and Sarah Snook. Not to mention, Culkin delivers the show's best one-liners and zingers, in a seemingly never-ending stream of jokes and profanity. Roman is one of the highlights of Succession, and Kieran's defining performance so far.

