Michael Myers has racked up one of the highest body counts in horror across his four decades-long career on the big screen. While his murders are not as over the top as Jason's best kills from Friday the 13th, Michael is adept at using the tools at hand to inflict maximum damage. His primary weapon is a kitchen knife, but he has killed people with light bulbs, hot tubs, and even his bare hands throughout his twelve films (eleven if you dismiss the Michael-less Halloween III: Season of the Witch).

With the thirteenth entry, Halloween Ends, releasing soon, it is a good time to look back at Michael's greatest hits before the latest film hopefully adds some more stunners to the highlight reel.

Bob - 'Halloween' (1978)

The original that started it all, Halloween is pretty tame by today's standards. Rejecting the need for blood and gore, John Carpenter instead relies on tension to keep his audience uncomfortable, with every corner and open doorway potentially hiding the masked maniac as he stalks babysitters on Halloween night.

While iconic final girl Laurie is busy looking after her young charges, her friend Lynda is across the road getting frisky with her boyfriend Bob. When Bob goes downstairs to get a beer, Michael pins the teen to the pantry door with a knife. A basic kill, but it set the tone early for the franchise and remains one of the most iconic moments in Halloween history.

Halloween is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

Nurse Karen - 'Halloween II' (1981)

Picking up directly where the first movie ended, Halloween II moves the action to a hospital, as Laurie is recovering from her run-in with the boogeyman. The night isn't over yet, however, and Michael checks himself in to hunt down the surviving teen and murder anyone unfortunate enough to get in his way.

Further proving that sex equals death in slasher movies, one of the nurses, Karen, slips away with another employee for a romp in a hot tub. After Michael murders her lover, he plunges the poor nurse's head into the boiling water. He then pulls the body out to reveal her burnt, peeling face.

Halloween II is available to stream on Peacock.

Nurse Janet - 'Halloween II' (1981)

Look away if you are afraid of needles. After Laurie suffers a reaction to her medication, Nurse Janet runs off to find the missing Dr. Mixter for help. Finding him sitting in his office, she spins his chair around only to discover his corpse.

Before she can even scream, Janet backs into the darkness of the office, where a waiting Michael is revealed. He covers her mouth and stabs a syringe into her temple, injecting compressed air into her head. Despite being a bloodless death it remains one of the most disturbing in the franchise, and the way Michael slowly appears from the shadows is a masterwork of suspense.

Halloween II is available to stream on Peacock.

Kelly - 'Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers' (1988)

Following a seven-year hiatus for Michael after the second film, Halloween 4 follows a new cast of characters as Michael hunts down his young niece, Jamie. It is a strong return to form for the Shape and remains one of the best films in the series.

When the characters hole up in Kelly's house to prepare for Michael, she begins to make coffee in the kitchen. It's not long before Mikey appears, and he uses a dead deputy's shotgun to impale the girl to the wall. It is a nice homage to Bob's death from the original, while the use of a shotgun to stab someone is unique.

Halloween 4 is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

Jamie - 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

Image Via Dimension Films

It's never a good sign for a character's health when they are re-cast in between movies, but that's exactly what happened after scream queen Danielle Harris stepped away from the role she played in the previous two films. Halloween 6 begins with a now-teenage Jamie escaping from the cult that appeared at the end of the fifth entry.

With Michael hot on her heels, Jamie takes refuge in a barn. It does not take long for her uncle to find her, however, and he impales his niece on a piece of farming equipment, before turning the machine on and tearing her stomach apart. It is a gruesome end for a young character we have followed for three films.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is available to stream on AMC+.

John - 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

After Jamie's death, Halloween 6 shifts perspective to a new Strode family, Laurie's relatives who had conveniently never been mentioned until now. Living across the road from Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd, joining the club of famous actors who debuted in horror movies), a survivor from the original film, the Strodes are a dysfunctional family before Michael even enters the picture.

John, the patriarch, is a horrible human and abusive towards his wife and children. Arriving home alone to discover the power dead, John enters the basement to fix the problem. It's there he comes face to face with Michael, who stabs him with a knife before shoving him into the power box. The resulting electric shock causes John's head to explode in glorious fashion, making a fitting end for one of the franchise's worst characters.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is available to stream on AMC+.

Oscar - 'Halloween' (2018)

A reboot of the franchise that ignores everything that happened after the original film, Halloween moves Michael's killing spree to the modern day. With an older Laurie becoming a survivalist that lives in the woods, the Shape instead targets Laurie's granddaughter Allyson and her friends over the course of one night.

Dorky Oscar is one such friend, and after Allyson ditches him due to an unwanted romantic advance, he is attacked by Michael in a neighbor's backyard. The scene is great as Michael's appearance is hidden by motion-activated lights, which heightens the tension before Michael stabs the boy in the back and impales his face on a fence post.

Dr. Sartain - 'Halloween' (2018)

With Donald Pleasence passing away in 1995, the creators of the recent Halloween films were unable to bring back Dr. Loomis. Instead, they replaced him with Dr. Sartain, Michael's second doctor who attempts to work with the police after Michael escapes to continue his rampage.

Towards the end of the film, Sartain is revealed to be a baddie and stabs a police officer to save Michael. Wanting to see Michael and Laurie reunited, the doctor drives the killer to her house. Before he can witness their meeting, Michael attacks Sartain and stomps his head to mush on the road, creating the film's goriest death.

Big John - 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Big John and his husband Little John are two of the best additions to the second film in the recent trilogy, their run-ins with rouge trick-or-treaters and general banter a highlight of the film. Living in Michael's childhood home, the audience is waiting with bated breath for the killer to arrive and ruin their plans.

That moment finally comes towards the end of the movie, when the couple discovers an intruder has entered their home. With Little John patrolling downstairs, Big John heads upstairs armed with a cheese knife. Michael gets the jump on him and stabs him in the armpit, before gouging Big John's eyes out with his thumbs.

Halloween Kills is available to stream on HBO Max.

Cameron - 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

One of the biggest disappointments in the Halloween reboot is that Allyson's douchey boyfriend Cameron doesn't bite it, so when he reappears in Halloween Kills you just know death is coming for him. Working with Allyson and his father to track Michael, they finally locate him in his childhood home.

After finding his dad dead in the attic, Cameron is attacked by Michael upstairs. The Shape stabs Cameron twice in the abdomen before ramming him through the stairway's wooden railing, where he is impaled on a broken post. Michael then violently snaps the boy's neck, gifting Cameron the best death in the film.

Halloween Kills is available to stream on HBO Max.

NEXT: 'Halloween' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best