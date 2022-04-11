With the King of the Hill revival series in development, it’s time to revisit arguably the funniest resident of Arlen, Texas. The father-son relationship between Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his son Bobby (Pamela Adlon) is the heart and soul of the series, with Bobby’s outgoing and silly behavior providing a stark contrast to his more reserved father. While Bobby’s antics often confound Hank, they give the show a lot of its humor and life. For those who can’t get enough of Bobby’s comedy, here are his 15 essential episodes of King of the Hill.

1. Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The introductory episode introduces the viewers to the small town of Arlen, Texas, and the Hill family. A misunderstanding leads Child Protective Services to investigate the Hills when rumors spread that Hank is abusing Bobby. Thankfully, the misunderstanding is cleared up, but Bobby intercepts the call from CPS that says Hank’s name has been cleared. Enjoying his newfound control, Bobby keeps the call a secret for a whole week before Peggy (Kathy Najimy) finds out. The reason behind Bobby’s manipulation is actually understandable: because Hank is uncomfortable showing affection and because their interests are so different, Bobby doesn’t truly believe that his dad loves him. Despite being a hilarious pilot episode, the story takes a heartwarming turn when Hank and Bobby are able to make up in their own way.

2. Plastic White Female (Season 1, Episode 12)

When his best friend Joseph (in the early seasons, voiced by Brittany Anne Murphy-Monjack, the same voice actress as Luanne) invites him to his first boy-girl party, Bobby becomes terrified of girls and feels the need to practice flirting and kissing with Luanne’s plastic head from beauty school. When he’s finally caught, the embarrassment is great: Peggy struggles to accept that her son is in love with a plastic head, while Hank takes the dummy away, believing that Bobby is only using it as a crutch. Poor Bobby feels even more nervous about attending the party, but fortunately his neighbor Connie (Lauren Tom) has similar insecurities. They practice kissing with each other, which calms their nerves. One would think that Bobby’s kissing troubles are over — until Bobby’s turn at spin the bottle lands on Joseph’s mom Nancy (Ashley Gardner), ending the episode with a brave Bobby rushing toward the shrieking Nancy.

3. Husky Bobby (Season 2, Episode 6)

When the department store clerk says they don’t have any clothes Bobby’s size, Hank and Peggy are forced to take him to a plus-sized store. At first crestfallen by this development, Bobby’s despair turns to excitement when the clothes fit well and his enthusiasm for them leads to him being recruited as a children’s plus-sized model, much to Hank’s chagrin. Happy and confident, Bobby makes a great model and loves that he gets to follow a new dream. Things get complicated when Hank attempts to save Bobby from getting embarrassed by a group of heckling kids, but for the short time Bobby gets to be a model, he struts his stuff.

4. Life in the Fast Lane, Bobby’s Saga (Season 2, Episode 21)

In an effort to teach his son a lesson about hard work, Hank encourages Bobby to take a job at the racetrack. Bobby is open to learning about earning his own money, but his boss Jimmy Wichard (David Herman) “ain’t right”: he’s a horrible taskmaster of a boss who makes Bobby’s job miserable. Nevertheless, Bobby tries his best to learn all he can from Wichard, which becomes a hilarious but demoralizing experience for Bobby. Thankfully, when Wichard almost gets Bobby killed by insisting that he cross the racetrack — while a race is still underway — Hank notices and puts an end to it. Not only does Bobby try his best throughout the episode to be a stellar employee, but he does it with the best of attitudes, proving that any boss would be lucky to have him.

5. The Wedding of Bobby Hill (Season 3, Episode 14)

When Bobby is put into a position of responsibility by house-sitting Boomhauer’s (Mike Judge) home, Luanne’s charismatic new boyfriend takes advantage of both of them to throw a party there, getting Bobby into horrible trouble. This creates a rift between Bobby and his cousin, which is partly made worse by the fact that they were both charmed by Luanne’s now-ex. Spurred on by the not-so-rational advice of Dale (Johnny Hardwick), Bobby initiates a prank war against Luanne, ending when he switches out her birth control pills for candy. Luanne sees the opportunity of a lifetime and convinces Bobby that she’s now pregnant. To teach Bobby responsibility, Hank takes the prank one step further by insisting that Bobby marry Luanne. They even go through with a fake wedding, which horrifies poor Bobby. One thing’s for sure: he won’t be doing pranks again anytime soon.

6. Revenge of the Lutefisk (Season 3, Episode 21)

Bobby just wants to do the right thing, but sometimes you just can’t resist the lutefisk. When a new pastor comes to Arlen, everyone is surprised that she’s a woman, but they are ready to welcome her during a town-wide potluck. No one is interested in eating Reverend Stroup’s (Ashley Gardner) homemade lutefisk except Bobby, who eats all of it and then, embarrassed, sets off a chain reaction of misunderstandings and hijinks that begins with Stroup’s assumption that someone threw her dish in the trash and ends with the church burning down. While Bobby’s one mistake gets out of hand, he learns a lot about accountability — and the dangers of gluttony.

7. Rodeo Days (Season 4, Episode 12)

During a Calf Wrangle gone wrong, Bobby’s dreams of becoming a cowboy are replaced with his dream of becoming a rodeo clown. Much to Hank’s horror, Bobby is discovered doing his clowning act in public and at school, which also embarrasses Joseph enough to create a rift between them. Thankfully, Bobby’s clowning around ends up saving the day when Joseph is bucked off his bull during the rodeo, giving everyone a newfound appreciation for Arlen’s funny man.

8. Won’t You Pimai Neighbor? (Season 4, Episode 18)

When a group of Buddhist monks arrive in Arlen looking for the reincarnation of Lama Sanglug, they think the most likely candidates are Connie and her rival, Chane Wassanasong (Maury Bandell). While trying to help Connie one-up her enemy, Bobby accidentally passes the monks’ test and is announced to probably be the reincarnated lama himself. At first, Bobby feels bad about undermining Connie’s moment, but he soon begins to believe the monks; after all, Sanglug had a similar sense of humor and several physical similarities. Even though Bobby gives up on the idea of being a lama without any romantic ties in order to preserve his relationship with Connie, it’s unclear whether he actually is the reincarnation of Lama Sanglug — but he most likely is.

9. I Don’t Want to Wait… (Season 5, Episode 3)

Bobby is excited to finally become a teenager on his 13th birthday, but his happiness is undermined when Joseph (now voiced by Breckin Meyer) returns from summer vacation several inches taller with a deeper voice and the beginnings of a mustache. Joseph’s puberty becomes an inconvenience for both of them as Bobby wants to be seen as more mature but falls into his best friend’s shadow, and Joseph hates how it feels to grow up. The two of them, plus Connie, get into several complicated situations, one of which involves a car crash, before accepting their circumstances and the positives and negatives of being teens. Growing up is a messy process, but thankfully none of them have to go through it alone.

10. Kidney Boy and Hamster Girl: A Love Story (Season 5, Episode 20)

To avoid getting bullied by high schoolers, Bobby tells a tall tale about him being a high school senior whose short stature is a result of bad kidneys. His new friends spread the story around school, accepting him into their group, and the lies keep piling up, one of which is that Connie has a hamster tail. Bobby is too busy with his newfound fame and forgets to buy tickets for him and Connie to go to the middle school prom. Faced with the danger of Joseph taking her instead, Bobby comes clean and takes the punishment. The ending is especially sweet, even featuring a song dedicated to Kidney Boy’s memory.

11. Bobby Goes Nuts (Season 6, Episode 1)

Following a particularly embarrassing bullying experience, Bobby goes to enroll in boxing classes only to find them all full. Instead, he joins the women’s self-defense class, which teaches him to scream, “That’s my purse! I don’t know you!” and follow it up with a kick to the groin. Using this new technique, Bobby quickly becomes feared at school, but Hank is beyond disappointed to learn that he’s using below-the-belt tactics to win fights. Crazy with power, Bobby becomes a menace now that he is free to use his secret move and even rebels against Hank. He’s shocked when Peggy steps in and reveals that she is immune to his groin attacks. Thankfully, Bobby’s reign of terror is stopped before he can become too powerful.

12. I’m With Cupid (Season 6, Episode 6)

Never go to Bill (Stephen Root) for romantic advice. When Bobby and Connie mutually break up, Bobby is fine with the change until Bill starts lamenting about being single. Seeing Bill so sad and alone scares Bobby into trying to get back together with Connie, but his desperation mounts as he’s met with failure after failure, his efforts varying from asking Connie to go to a party with him to smearing chocolate on his stomach in the shape of a heart to win her back. It isn’t until he tags along with Boomhauer to see how he shamelessly searches for women, that Bobby understands that sometimes new relationships shouldn’t be forced. It’s a desperate, chaotic, and ultimately sweet Valentine’s Day episode that proves Bobby has nothing to worry about in the romance department.

13. Stressed for Success (Season 8, Episode 19)

Thanks to his extensive knowledge of pop culture, Bobby is able to join the Quiz Bowl team at school and leads his team toward victory. Unfortunately, he underestimates how important his part is to the team and eventually buckles under the pressure put on him by his classmates and teacher. Poor Bobby even experiences a panic attack. With so many people counting on him, he can either back down or rise to the occasion, and Bobby conquers his nerves with flying colors.

14. Bobby on Track (Season 9, Episode 14)

Bobby has never been the most athletic of kids, so when he joins a Fun Run and can’t keep up, Hank decides to sign him up for a 5K run, during which he’s recruited by the school track and field coach. Unfortunately, it turns out that the only reason the coach wants Bobby on the team at all is to help motivate the other kids by showing them what they could become if they fail to push themselves hard enough. Despite being far from the best athlete, Bobby has a positive attitude and good sportsmanship to spare.

15. Master of Puppets (Season 13, Episode 10)

Similar to Bobby’s scheme from the very first episode of the series, he is able to use his parents’ mistakes against them. When Hank and Peggy accidentally leave Bobby at the mall until after closing, their guilt is too powerful not to manipulate. Bobby turns his parents against each other to receive more love from them both with the eventual goal of going to a concert. But the plot doesn’t last for as long as he’d hoped, and Bobby is forced to come clean. Despite being generally well-behaved and amiable, Bobby can be an evil mastermind.

