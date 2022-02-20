King of the Hill is one of the most beloved animated sitcoms of all time. Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the show tells the story of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), their son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), and their friends and neighbors from Arlen, Texas. The show ran for thirteen seasons, with a revival series currently in development. To celebrate the show, and get ready for the revival, here are 25 can’t miss episodes of King of the Hill.

Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

King of the Hill’s pilot is a stellar introduction to the series. The plot revolves around a “pencil-necked city boy” trying to take Bobby away from his parents for being “abusive”. The art, animation, and voice acting are a bit rough compared to later episodes, but the humor is spot on and the audience can instantly understand and appreciate who the Hills are.

Shins of the Father (Season 1, Episode 8)

Hank’s father, Cotton Hill (Toby Huss), is a war hero. He killed fifty men in WWII and lost his shins while serving. But when Cotton comes over for Bobby’s birthday, the boy picks up some of his grandpa’s bad habits. It’s up to Hank to set his son right. Cotton Hill is undoubtedly one of the funniest characters in King of the Hill, and any episode he’s in is a must watch.

Keeping Up With Our Joneses (Season 1, Episode 10)

Another Season 1 classic, “Keeping Up With Our Joneses” shows what happens when old-fashioned parenting goes wrong. After catching Bobby experimenting with cigarettes, Hank makes him smoke an entire carton. But instead of hating tobacco, Bobby becomes hopelessly addicted and so do his parents. Watching the Hills fight like animals over a cigarette is hilarious, and the episode provides some back story on Hank and Peggy’s relationship and past addiction.

How to Fire a Rifle Without Really Trying (Season 2, Episode 1)

Typically, Bobby is embarrassing Hank with his incompetence at sports. But in this episode, the tables are turned. Bobby turns out to be an extremely talented rifle shooter, but his dad can’t hit the broad side of a barn. When Bobby wants to enter a father/son shooting tournament, Hank unsuccessfully tries to get out of it. Ultimately, Hank learns that Bobby just wanted to have a good time and didn’t care about how talented his dad was. This is a heart-warming episode and a great reversal of expectations.

Jumpin’ Crack Bass (Season 2, Episode 5)

In “Jumpin’ Crack Bass”, Hank finds himself facing criminal charges after buying fishing bait that turned out to be crack cocaine. For the charges to be dropped, Hank must prove to the judge that he can catch a fish using drugs.

The Final Shinsult (Season 2, Episode 18)

The United States is returning the artificial leg of General Santa Anna to Mexico and Cotton isn’t happy about it. But when Cotton fails the driver’s license eye exam, he hatches a plan with Dale to get a license another way. The two set up a scheme to steal the artificial leg from the Arlen Museum and trade it to the Mexican government for a new driver’s license.

A Firefighting We Will Go (Season 3, Episode 10)

Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer begin serving as volunteer firefighters but end up getting accused of burning down the Arlen firehouse. The gang has to prove their innocence to the police in an entertaining whodunnit. The best part of the episode by far is Boomhauer explaining his side of the story. In his flashback, Boomhauer speaks clearly while everyone else has the typical Boomhauer speech pattern.

Jon Vitti Presents: "Return to La Grunta" (Season 3, Episode 16)

In this episode, Hank and his niece Luanne both end up victims of sexual harassment. Luanne is repeatedly groped while she’s working at the La Grunta Hotel, and Hank is attacked by a sexually aggressive dolphin. Although the episode is humorous overall, it does appropriately represent the effects sexual assault can have on victims.

Aisle 8A (Season 4, Episode 5)

While Connie is staying with the Hill’s, she gets her first period. With Peggy at work, and Connie’s parents not answering the phone, it’s up to Hank to help the moody and emotional 13-year-old. This is one of the few Connie-focused episodes, and it’s hilarious.

A Beer Can Named Desire (Season 4, Episode 6)

The Hills and their friends take a trip to New Orleans, so Hank can compete in a contest held at the Cowboys and Saints game. If Hank can throw a football through a giant beer can, he’ll walk away with one million dollars. Or he could let former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith take the throw for a chance at one hundred thousand dollars. Hank spends the episode mulling the decision over while Bill’s gay cousin Gilbert (David Herman) teaches Bobby to dress and act like a southern gentleman.

High Anxiety (Season 4, Episode 14)

In “High Anxiety” Hank is suspected of murdering his coworker, Debbie. However, at the time of the crime, Hank was smoking marijuana (unknowingly) with Debbie’s roommate, Gayle. Hank’s reluctance to explain what he was doing on the night of the murder leads to Gayle being arrested. Hank must choose between admitting to drug-use or letting an innocent man face murder charges. This episode has an unforgettable story, and watching Hank get high is one of the funniest moments in King of the Hill.

Ho Yeah! (Season 5, Episode 13)

Hank’s new coworker Tammi (Renée Zellweger) starts living with the Hills while she’s studying for her GED. But it turns out Tammi is a prostitute who’s using Hank as a pimp. Things get dicey when Tammi’s former pimp, Alabaster Jones (Snoop Dogg) wants Tammi back. Watching the normally straight-edge Hank Hill fight with Snoop Dog over “hoes” makes this episode unforgettable.

Bobby Goes Nuts (Season 6, Episode 1)

“Bobby Goes Nuts” is one of the funniest and most iconic episodes of King of the Hill. After getting bullied, Bobby signs up for a shockingly effective women’s self-defense class. He learns that the best way to deal with a threat is to scream “That’s my purse! I don’t know you!” and then deliver a swift kick to the crotch. With his new fighting skills, Bobby gets out of control, until he faces someone without testicles to kick.

Soldier of Misfortune (Season 6, Episode 2)

Dale (Johnny Hardwick) accidentally discharges his gun while at the Arlen Gun Club, which threatens his chances to get re-elected as the Club President. To help Dale get his confidence back, Hank pretends to be the mysterious “Mr. Big” who hires Dale for a special mission. Dale completely fails the fake mission, and his friends end up in a hostage situation. Now Dale has to save the day for real.

I’m with Cupid (Season 6, Episode 6)

After breaking up with Connie, Bobby falls into a pit of depression. He does everything he can to get her back, but his plans fail spectacularly. Desperately needing advice on love, Bobby asks Boomhauer to show him how to get women. In one of the best scenes in television history, Boomhauer takes Bobby to a department store and asks out every woman he sees until one of them says yes. This scene alone makes the episode un-skippable.

The Bluegrass Is Always Greener (Season 6, Episode 9)

Connie shows a talent for playing bluegrass music, so Hank and friends form a band with her. The newly formed “Dale Gribble Bluegrass Experience” then heads to Branson, Missouri for a music contest. But when they get to Branson, Hank’s strictness takes the fun out of performing, and Connie runs away with Bobby. Guest appearances by Charlie Daniels and Yakov Smirnoff make this episode a lot of fun, and hearing Boomhauer sing is unforgettable.

RELATED: 'King of the Hill': Greg Daniels Confirms a Planned Time Jump for Reboot Series

My Own Private Rodeo (Season 6, Episode 18)

Dale and his wife Nancy (Ashley Gardner) are renewing their wedding vows, but Dale doesn’t want his father, Bug, to come. At Dale and Nancy’s first wedding, Bug made a move on Nancy, and Dale has hated him ever since. However, it turns out Bug is gay, and only grabbed Nancy to hide the fact that he was about to kiss a man. The episode revolves around Hank getting Bug to come to the ceremony and admit his homosexuality to his son. The episode is a ton of fun and Hank responding “No! I sell propane!” when asked if he’s gay is an iconic line.

Dang Ol’ Love (Season 6, Episode 20)

Boomhauer (Mike Judge) is used to breaking hearts, but he’s not prepared to have his own heart broken. After falling in love with a woman named Marlene, Boomhauer proposes and gets brutally rejected. He falls into depression, and it’s up to Bill (Stephen Root) to get him back on his feet. “Dang Ol’ Love” is a fun episode that lets the audience see a different side of both Bill and Boomhauer.

The Incredible Hank (Season 8, Episode 4)

Peggy begins secretly giving Hank testosterone pills with great results. But after Peggy ups the dosage, Hank ends up acting like a rebellious and aggressive teenager who’s going through puberty. The medical effects are worse though. The overdose of testosterone could shrink his testicles by 20% and seriously impair his cognitive and physical abilities. Ultimately, Peggy has to come clean and help her husband recover.

Livin’ on Reds, Vitamin C and Propane (Season 8, Episode 7)

Hank’s mother needs some furniture transported, and a normal moving van just won’t do. So, Hank rents a big rig truck and gets ready to drive through Texas with Bobby. However, without Hank knowing, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer stow away in the back of the truck. Hank is initially angry at the three, but when the truck breaks down on top of a mountain, it takes everyone to get it down safely.

'King of the Hill' Writer Teases Possible Revival of the Mike Judge/Greg Daniels Show A key plot detail has been revealed, too.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email