Between joining the MCU and bringing to life the new villain Gavrik in Disney+ Secret Invasion, and playing a proper Ken doll in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated, Margot Robbie-led film Barbie, the future is looking bright for the talented Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is also set to step into the shoes of reggae icon Bob Marley in an upcoming biopic.

The 37-year-old British is also known for his work in the acclaimed series Peaky Blindersand, most recently, High Fidelity, in which he shared the screen with The Batman's Zoë Kravitz. To celebrate all exciting projects coming his way, these are Ben-Adir's finest movies and TV shows by Rotten Tomatoes score.

10 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros

Tomatometer: 31%

While King Arthur: Legend of the Swordcounts on mixed reviews, the Charlie Hunnam-led Guy Ritchie flick is an entertaining one for the most part. This alternative version of the King Arthur legend centers around the titular character, who was robbed of his birthright and is lefted orphanaged — until he comes back to claim what is rightfully his.

RELATED: Most Memorable Weapons From Fantasy Movies & TV

While Ben-Adir's character, Wet Stick, doesn't play a huge role in the film, it is safe to say that the actor delivered a good performance over the course of his short screen time. Furthermore, King Arthur is often criticized for not being loyal to its source material, but there is no way to deny that it features engaging action sequences and an impressive, workout playlist-worthy score.

9 'Noelle' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tomatometer: 55%

When her father retires and her brother (Bill Hader), who was expected to take over the Santa role, decides he doesn't want to, the daughter of Santa (Anna Kendrick) finds she has got no choice but to take over the family business.

This slightly cheesy and predictable Marc Lawrence Holiday film is obviously targeted at kids and it clearly shows. Nevertheless, Noelle still makes for an entertaining Christmassy feature for viewers to immerse themselves in. The actor brings Jake Hapman to life, a private detective that Noelle befriends.

8 'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Image via Disney+

Tomatometer: 64%

Centering around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Captain Marvel'sTalos(Ben Mendelsohn) as they unearth a conspiracy about a group of shapeshifting Skrulls' plot to invade the Earth,Marvel's Secret Invasionjust hit the screens this month.

In the first Phase Five series of the MCU, which was created by KyleBradstreet, Ben-Adir plays Gravik, a new face in the cinematic universe and the mastermind behind the Skrulls' mission. Although the espionage thriller series only counts on one episode so far, it is turning out to be a promising show, especially given the way it explores and studies Nick Fury's character.

7 'The Comey Rule' (2020)

Image via Showtime

Tomatometer: 68%

In the intriguing miniseries The Comey Rule, Billy Ray explores the dynamics of the two powerful men, FBI director JamesComey (JeffDaniels) and ex-President Donald J. Trump (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves in the run-up to the 2016 election against each other.

Featuring Emmy-winning actors, the very well-acted The Comey Rule is better than most viewers initially expect. Though the miniseries is flawed, it provides audiences with an interesting take on real-life events and ultimately delivers an effective drama. The Secret Invasion star plays Barack Obama in this.

6 'Soulmates' (2020)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Tomatometer: 74%

The perfect pick for romance and sci-fi fans, Soulmates stars not only Ben-Adir but Succession's Sarah Snook, It's Bill Skarsgard,and even Stranger Things' CharlieHeaton. The futuristic plot revolves around a discovery surrounding an unique way to find one's soulmate.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix Right Now

With each episode depicting the potential cost of finding true love, the WilliamBridges and BrettGoldstein (Ted Lasso) series makes for a compelling watch, especially for those who enjoy the British series BlackMirror, which offers a similar concept. While some episodes are arguably better than others, Soulmates is, all things considered, a captivating show.

5 'The Photograph' (2020)

Image via Universal Pictures

Tomatometer: 75%

Depicting, as seen in the picture above, the relationship between Mae (Issa Rae) and a rising journalist (LaKeith Stanfield), The Photographillustrates the aftermath of an unexpected loss that ultimately makes the protagonist's life take a wild turn of events.

In the Stella Meghie movie, Ben-Adir plays the ex-boyfriend of Rae's character. Although some argue that the film ultimately falls short of expectations (mostly due to its slow pace, which some viewers may find boring), others agree that it is beautifully shot and superbly acted with an amazing soundtrack to match.

4 'The OA' (2016 - 2019)

Image via Netflix

Tomatometer: 84%

Another great pick for science fiction and Ben-Adir fans is The OA, though the actor only shows up later in the second season as a private investigator. The mystery series follows Prarie (Brit Marling) as she returns home with clear insight after having gone missing seven years prior.

Featuring astonishing visuals and supernatural and fantasy elements,The OA is guaranteed to keep audiences invested. Unfortunately for viewers, though, this astounding Netflix original created and written by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij was canceled after two seasons despite its generally positive reception.

3 'High Fidelity' (2020)

Image via Hulu

Tomatometer: 86%

In this amazing, gender-swapped remake of the 2000 film of the same name, Zoë Kravitz, also known as The Batman's Catwoman, takes the lead. Viewers follow Robyn, an avid fan of music and pop culture, as she runs a local record store in her hometown and contemplates all her prior relationships that went wrong.

One of her major heartbreaks, though, was Ben-Adir's Mac, whom the character truly believed was the love of her life. All in all, High Fidelity truly improves upon its source material, making for a fun comedy-drama with a top-tier soundtrack.

2 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

Image via Netflix

Tomatometer: 93%

A gang that sews razor blades into the tips of their caps and their intimidating leader, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), are the focus of this gangster family epic set in 1900s England. Peaky Blinders is easily among the best crime shows of the genre, and part of what makes it stand out is the fantastic performances.

RELATED: Period Crime Dramas You Need to Check Out

Ben Younger, a colonel, and head of army intelligence officers, is one of the many characters the actor brought to life. Although the star appeared in only five episodes, the first being the fifth one of the fourth seasons, Younger is a fairly important character as he ends up being the father to Ada Shelby's (Sophie Rundle) child.

1 'One Night in Miami' (2020)

Image via Amazon Studios

Tomatometer: 98%

As it turns out, not only did the star play the public figure Barack Obama, but Malcom X as well. One Night in Miami illustrates one poignant night when luminaries JimBrown (Aldis Hodge), SamCooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), and Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) got together to discuss the Civil Rights Movement and the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s.

Directed by actress and filmmaker Regina King, this compelling directorial debut drama, which was adapted from a stage play, features great acting performances from the well-cast actors involved and makes for a strong first feature. While it is hardly a masterpiece, One Night in Miami does manage to stand out.

NEXT: 'Secret Invasion': Is There Any Line Gravik Won't Cross?