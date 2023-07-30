Each knight of these franchises have their own redeeming qualities which make them worthy of the title of a knight. Knights protect the kingdoms of their respective countries. They will do everything in their power to create a safe environment for their people. Each knight becomes more worthy than the rest and will stop at nothing to protect their kingdom as well protect themselves from the evils of their respected country.

The honor of knighthood comes from the medieval chivalry. Each knight embodies different virtues that make them worthy of their title, such as loyalty, courage, and righteousness. They protect their kingdoms and themselves from evil.

10 Sir Gawain, 'The Green Knight'

Sir Gawain in The Green Knight is an honest, loyal knight who lacks courage but possesses other virtuous qualities that set him apart from King Arthur's Knights of the Round Table. He is a skilled warrior, but he lacks courage. He is rude, masculine, and valiant.

This makes him different from King Arthur's Knights of the Round Table. He teaches a great lesson about dishonesty. He avoided having a romantic relationship with Guinevere, but he fell into the demise of lying for his greater good.

9 The Knights of Umbar, 'The Lord of the Rings'

The Knights of Umbar in The Lord of the Rings prioritize loyalty and protect their people from evil, led by skilled warrior Mautark. The Knights of Umbar are mysterious, skilled warriors who prioritize loyalty and step up to the plate when needed the most.

Mautark is one of the most skilled warriors of The Knights of Umbar. They are courageous and protect their people from the evils of Shakhbürz. The Knights of Umbar fight for the justice of Shakhbürz; they will do everything in their power to fight for their kingdom's freedom.

8 William Wallace 'Braveheart'

William Wallace in Braveheart is a brave, righteous leader who stops at nothing to protect his fractured nation and unites his troops through emotional connection. His stubbornness makes him a great warrior as well as his fearless nature. His goal is to reunite his fractured nation.

He is a terror to all of his enemies, and he is determined to do anything to protect his kingdom. He is a transformational leader; he uses his emotions to define the role of his troops. He leads his troops, and he believes in a united front.

7 Robin Hood 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves'

Robin Hood is in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves adventurous, generous, and believes in the happiness of others. He is a heroic outlaw who steals from the rich and the poor. He is skilled in archery as well as disguising himself. He is known as the greatest archer of all time.

He is in love with the Maid Marian, and she helps him realize there is more to life than just thieving. He is an efficient and effective leader to protect his kingdom from The Sheriff of Nottingham and Prince John. Although Robin Hood is not a royal knight; he acts as if he is sworn to protect his kingdom from harm from their enemies.

6 Luke Skywalker 'Star Wars'

Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is a Jedi, but he can also be considered a knight. He is compassionate despite who his father is. He shows braveness and heroism. He becomes one of the greatest Jedi's ever known. He does not let his emotions for others get in the way of protecting his friends.

Even in the midst of danger, he seeks others' perspectives. He is a powerful connection to the Force. Luke Skywalker shows bravery and heroism as a Jedi, protecting his friends and fighting against the Empire to save the Rebels.

5 Lancelot 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

Sir Lancelot in Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a member of King Arthur's Round Table. In this version of Sir Lancelot, he gets arrested because he killed a historian from bloodlust. He was wrongfully accused. He is the second knight to King Arthur. He is considered one of the bravest knights within The Round Table.

Lancelot is unable to achieve the Holy Grail due to his adulterous love for Guinevere, King Arthur's wife. The quest for the Holy Grail is a set of fatal events that brings destruction to the Knights of the Round Table.

4 Brienne of Tarth 'Game of Thrones'

Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones is the daughter and heir of Lord Selwyn Tarth of Evenfall Hall. She is deeply mistrusting, but good-hearted and has an incredible moral compass. In her youth, her dream was to become a knight. She was knighted by Sir Jamie Lannister before the infamous battle to save the Seven Kingdoms from the White Walkers.

She is trusted by Sir Jamie Lannister because she is a skilled warrior and chivalrous. Her determination to become a knight makes her a loyal companion and savior to the Seven Kingdoms. She becomes the first woman knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

3 Prince Arthur 'Merlin'

Prince Arthur in Merlin is the son of Uther Pendragon and Igraine. He is a product of magic, and his father banned magic after Igraine was taken from him. This led Arthur to believe that sorcerers are terrible. At the beginning of the series, he is arrogant and rude, and a skilled warrior.

He is the one true king of Camelot, and he will bring peace between the lands. He becomes friends and loyal to his servant, Merlin. Although he does not know Merlin is a sorcerer he treats him with respect. Prince Arthur's divination to fulfill the destiny of becoming the greatest king Camelot will ever know makes him worthy to hold the attributes of a knighthood.

2 William Thatcher 'A Knight's Tale'

William Thatcher in A Knight's Tale is a thief and a commoner. Knights need to be of royal blood. Since he is a commoner his friends needed to disguise him. He is driven, outgoing, and somewhat awkward. He is a risk-taker and will stop at nothing to win the jousting tournament.

In his humorous and awkward nature, he can not remember what the prize is. He is chivalrous because of his bravery and honor. He respects women and defends the poor and the weak. William has the willpower to become a great knight; although, the rules of knighthood will not allow him to become a knight. He fights to bend the rules to become knight.

1 Antonius Block, 'The Seventh Seal'

Antonius Block in The Seventh Seal is disillusioned, tormented, and anguished. Despite The Seventh Seal is in Swedish, Antonius Block being one of the bravest knights. Each knight of The Seventh Seal represents expressing conflicts that interfere with love. Antonius Block represents everyone’s fear of death.

He protects his kingdom under any circumstance, yet he feels no bitterness or self-reproach for his actions. He talks a great deal but without meaning creating a comedic relief throughout the film. He becomes a fierce warrior who defends the honor of the knighthood.

