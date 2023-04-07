With the release of Kill Boksoon on March 31, Netflix has added yet another to the slew of great Korean crime films. The film follows Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do-yeon), a middle-aged single mother by day and the top hired assassin in all of South Korea by night; her teenage daughter struggles to reveal her LGBT identity to Boksoon, while Boksoon herself longs to return to a life of normalcy from the violent one she lives.

After watching Kill Boksoon, it's almost a guarantee that audiences will want more Korean assassin-action thrills; fortunately, one of South Korean cinema's primary fixations, over the years, has been the life and work of the assassin, and there are plenty of fantastic movies to choose from in order to get your taste of Korean-language neo-noir about hired killers plying their trade.

10 A Company Man (2012)

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

In this action-thriller, after a highly skilled assassin is tasked with eliminating his young partner and falls in love with the man's widow, he must choose between his relationship and his loyalty to his comrades.

A Company Man starts with a bang, and never lets up. Constantly ratcheting up the tension through its tight runtime, the film has drawn positive comparisons to the works of John Woo and Kim Jee-woon. While the film is more serious than the action-comedy bent of Boksoon, it's sure to offer audiences a solid dose of action to whet their appetites.

9 The Villainess (2017)

Image via Next Entertainment World

A young girl witnesses her father's death, not seeing the killer's face and only hearing him whistle a particular tune. Trained to be a killing machine, she seeks revenge, only to be captured by the South Korean intelligence services and press-ganged into service to their own ends, uncovering a web of deception beyond anything she could have ever expected.

This action movie received large amounts of buzz upon its initial American release for its stylish visuals, hyperkinetic choreography, and twisting, non-linear plot. The opening first-person-POV fight scene, in particular, received heavy praise. While certainly more dark and serious than Boksoon,The Villainess offers more than enough thrills and twists to satisfy any viewer.

8 The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

When a high school student (Kim Da-mi) suffering from frequent migraines demonstrates the ability to levitate a microphone with her mind, she finds herself pursued by the government. Upon finding out that she was given superhuman abilities in an attempt to create a perfect human weapon, she turns against her would-be masters and fights back.

The Witch drew praise upon release for its stylish action and inventive concept. While the film sometimes shakes under the weight of all the concepts it stacks upon itself, it moves at a quick enough clip to prevent itself from collapsing. With the film's superhuman fight scenes, it certainly holds more than enough appeal for any fan of Korean action cinema.

7 The Yellow Sea (2010)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A struggling taxi driver in China is offered a large sum of money to travel to South Korea and assassinate a specific man. Upon completing the task, the driver finds out he's been set up, and must fight for his life against both the police and the forces of the man who hired him.

With some of the most brutal knife fights in cinematic history, The Yellow Sea is a must-see for anyone who loves Korean action cinema. The film drew strong praise, with an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, for its bone-crunching brutality and surprisingly touching tone. While certainly darker and more overtly noir-tinged than Boksoon, any viewers who loved that movie owe it to themselves to watch this one.

6 No Tears for the Dead (2014)

Image via CJ Entertainment

When a professional hitman botches a job and kills a young girl, he's tasked with eliminating the girl's mother, as well, in order to clean up the loose end. Traumatized by the young girl's death, he finds himself conflicted, and resolves to instead protect his mark, betraying his comrades.

This cold, brooding film may seem like a shock of cold water compared to the relatively comic bent of Boksoon, but No Tears for the Dead makes it worth it. The film wowed audiences with a memorable turn from Brian Tee (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift's "Drift King") and a surprising amount of emotional depth, in addition to its gritty, ultraviolent action sequences.

5 The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Image via CJ Entertainment

A quiet pawn shop owner attempts to ply his trade in Seoul, befriending a young girl living next door to him. When the young girl is kidnapped by opium traffickers, the pawn shop owner springs into action, revealing himself to be a former South Korean intelligence agent and highly trained assassin, as he tears a bloody swath of revenge through every single person involved.

This action film became an instant classic upon release, drawing positive comparisons to Luc Besson's Leon: The Professional. The film won numerous awards upon release in South Korea, including several at the prestigious Grand Bell Awards (the rough Korean equivalent to the Oscars), and was an immediately obvious influence on the John Wick franchise. For anyone seeking more Korean assassin thrills, The Man from Nowhere is sure to whet their appetite.

4 Asura: The City of Madness (2016)

Image via CJ Entertainment

A dirty cop in crime-ridden Seoul finds himself caught between the corrupt mayor he acts as an assassin for, and a prosecutor attempting to blackmail him in order to take the mayor down. As the protagonist attempts to balance his loyalties, he finds himself caught in a bloodbath beyond anything he could have predicted.

While tonally almost polar opposite to Boksoon,Asura is an extremely strong crime thriller sure to impress any fans of Korean cinema. Hwang Jeong-min (of The Wailing fame) puts in an incredible, twisted performance as the corrupt mayor that almost singlehandedly carries the movie on its own. Audiences may want to have a stiff drink handy for this one, but Asura is a descent into Hell sure to please any action lover.

3 New World (2013)

Image via Well Go Entertainment USA

In this action epic, an undercover cop must balance his loyalty to his handler (Oldboy's Choi Min-sik) with his rising status in South Korea's largest crime syndicate. Caught between the two, he finds himself in a web of assassinations, conspiracy and intrigue that threatens to swallow up all in its path, cop and criminal alike.

While somewhat less bloody and hyperkinetic than most Korean action cinema, New World makes up for it in spades with depth. At times, the film feels almost more akin to Goodfellas or Infernal Affairs than it does to John Wick. However, to the patient lover of explosions and gunfire, the film is exceptionally rewarding, and anyone hoping for a slower breather after Kill Boksoon will be pleased with this one.

2 Luck-Key (2016)

Image via Showbox

When a professional assassin slips and hits his head in the sauna, losing his memory, an aspiring actor swaps keys (and lives) with him. The assassin, however, finds his memory returning after he lands a role as an action hero, and chaos ensues.

While more overtly comedic than the vast bulk of Korean crime cinema, Luck-Key is funny enough to carry itself and then some. Hae-jin Yoo is hilarious as the assassin-cum-actor, and the script gives him plenty of opportunities to flex his comedic muscle. Anyone looking for something with similar comedic energy to Boksoon is in for a treat with this film.

1 The Killer (2022)

Image via Shaw Entertainment Group

A retired assassin finds himself taking care of a teenage girl while his wife goes on vacation. After saving her from a group of delinquents, the killer finds himself pitted against a human trafficking ring run by the Russian mafia.

Not to be confused with John Woo's inimitable 1989 classic, The Killer is a slice of action cinema sure to please anyone who likes them bloody, brutal, and no-frills. Best described as a Korean take on John Wick or Taken, the film barely stops to breathe as Jang Hyuk's Ui-gang shoots and slashes his way through the Korean underworld. At a tight, effective 90 minutes, this film is a perfect treat for anyone who came away from Kill Boksoon wanting more Korean assassinations.

