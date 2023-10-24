Although Halloween is a Western holiday, that doesn't mean South Korea doesn't join in the spooky festivities. South Korea boasts a collection of adept, genre-blending horror movies that take their audience through love, laughter, and, most of all, fear. This is an astonishing accomplishment, especially considering that South Korea's Motion Picture Law didn't legally allow independent filmmakers until 1984 due to censorship. However, with the rise of South Korean arthouse cinema in the 90s, an array of impressive and unique films emerged.

From the moment South Korea entered the horror genre, they've produced some of the industry's finest, ranging from standout creature features to psychologically tormenting films.

Whether you choose to watch them dubbed in English, with subtitles, or decide to learn Korean, you'll be missing out if you don't watch the best Korean horror movies.

The Host (2006)

Image via Chungeorahm Film

Director: Bong Joon-ho Cast: Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona, Go Ah-sung The Host is a monster feature from 2006 that was directed by Bong Joon-ho, who went on to direct the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. His ability to expand genres of films into multiple layers that create a deep and authentic meaning is executed spectacularly in The Host. The story follows a family's struggle to rescue their daughter from a terrifying creature that emerges from the Han River. The visual effects of crowds running scared when the monster's first attacks were filmed in a voyeuristic style are brilliant and effective. Bong Joon-ho balances out the horror with dark comedy and slight undertones of environmental politics, creating one of the greatest South Korean horror flicks ever made. Stream on Paramount+ with Showtime read more

Train To Busan (2016)

Image via Next World Entertainment

Director: Yeon Sang-ho Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Su-an, Kim Eui-sung Train To Busan captured the hearts of undead movie fans and the zombie averse alike. It presents incredible action scenes and touches on class division within South Korea when survivors on a train are forced to work together. The touching premise forces viewers to become very invested as a single father, played by Gong Yoo (Squid Game), sets off to deliver his daughter, portrayed by Kim Su-an (The Battleship Island), to her mother in Busan. Each character's development drives such a phenomenal story that viewers almost forget, until they are violently surprised, that killer zombies are on the loose. Stream on Prime Video read more

Peninsula (2020)

Jung-Seok and Chul-Min of Peninsula

Director: Yeon Sang-ho Cast: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae For better or worse, Peninsula is an action-packed sequel to Train To Busan. In this version, the story focuses on the incredible action scenes used sparingly by the former film. Set four years after the tragic train ride, a team of former soldiers battles thousands of zombies in a post-apocalyptic South Korea. It shows an entirely different perspective from the original film, appealing to fans who prefer a more Mad Max-style horror movie. Stream on Shudder read more

I Saw The Devil (2010)

Image via Showbox

Director: Kim Jee-woon Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik, Jeon Gook-hwan, Chun Ho-jin, Oh San-ha After the horrifying dismemberment and murder of Kim Soo-hyun’s (Lee Byung-hun) wife, he sets off on a path for vengeance against the sadistic serial killer, Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik). Utilizing the National Intelligence Service suspect leads, Agent Soo-hyun tracks down the alleged perpetrators in an unrelenting quest for retribution. Stream on Prime Video read more

Midnight (2021)

Image via CJ Entertainment

Director: Oh Seung-uk Cast: Wi Ha-joon, Jin Ki-joo, Park Hoon, Kim Hye-yoon, Gil Hae-yeon When a deaf woman, played by Jin Ki-joo (Little Forest), witnesses a stabbing, she becomes the target of a terrifying killer. The suspenseful silence in Midnight sets up the audience for intense jump scares and creates a unique perspective for a woman stuck in a seemingly impossible-to-win chase. Stream on Prime Video read more

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

Image via Cineclick Asia

Director: Kim Jee-woon Cast: Im Soo-jung, Moon Geun-young, Yum Jung-ah, Kim Kap-soo, Lee Seung-bi The psychological horror A Tale of Two Sisters is about two sisters who return home to their dysfunctional family after the older sister, Bae Su-mi (Im Soo-jung), is released from a mental institution. As the sisters uncover a haunting past, the eerie home slowly becomes a nightmare. Stream on Kanopy read more

The Wailing (2016)

Image via Fox International

Director: Na Hong-jin Cast: Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Jun Kunimura, Kim Hwan-hee The Wailing is a horror-mystery film that follows a policeman, Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), in a village who begins to investigate an illness that is taking the lives of citizens all around him. With the ever-present threat to his daughter Hyo-jin (Kim Hwan-hee), Jong-goo must protect her and uncover the folklore behind a supernatural killer. Stream on Prime Video read more

Thirst (2009)

Image via Focus Features

Director: Park Chan-wook Cast: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Hae-sook, Park In-hwan When devout priest Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) takes an experimental vaccine, he becomes a vampire. Torn by faith and morals, Sang-hyun must take on an internal battle between his fate and the unquenchable Thirst for blood. Stream on Peacock read more

The Medium (2021)

Director: Banjong Pisanthanakun Cast: Napat Chokejindachai, Sawanee Utoomma, Sirani Yankittikan, Thanatorn Oudsahakul, Jidarat Maknanta The Medium is a supernatural-horror film that's a blend of Thai and South Korean production. Filmed in mockumentary style, the film follows a group who travels to Isan to uncover the folklore around a possessed shaman who, in turn, wreaks havoc on a rural family. Stream on Shudder read more

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Image via Showbox

Director: Jung Bum-shik Cast: Wi Ha-joon, Park Ji-hyun, Moon Ye-won, Park Sung-hoon, Yoo Je-yoon In this found-footage-style film, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, a group explores an abandoned mental health facility only to discover paranormal activity. As they explore deeper into the haunted incidents rumored to occur at the location, they are pulled into the nightmares of each cursed room. Stream on Freevee read more

#Alive (2020)

Image via Netflix

Director: Cho Il-hyung Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye, Jeon Bae-soo, Lee Hyun-wook, Oh Hye-won Another South Korean zombie film, this story centers on a young man, Oh Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), who struggles for survival during a sudden zombie outbreak. As a gamer, he becomes trapped in his apartment and must find a way to stay alive and make contact with the outside world. Stream on Netflix read more

The Call (2020)

Image via Next Entertainment World

Director: Lee Chung-hyun Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jun Jong-seo, Kim Sung-ryoung, Lee El, Park Ho-san When a woman discovers a phone that connects her to other women on different timelines, they must work together to prevent tragic events in the past from occurring. However, the seemingly heroic acts lead to the saving of a young girl who becomes a serial killer, and they must fight to correct their new reality after The Call. Stream on Netflix read more

Office (2015)

Image via Little Big Pictures

Director: Hong Won-chan Cast: Ko Ah-sung, Park Sung-woong, Bae Seong-woo, Kim Eui-sung, Ryu Hyun-kyung In the slasher film Office, a man who murders his family begins to target his co-workers. As an investigation ensues, the employees grow wary that a murderer is in the building. However, in an attempt to stifle the commotion, the company blocks the investigators, resulting in chaos throughout the building. Stream on Freevee read more

The Divine Fury

Image via Lotte Entertainment

Director: Kim Joo-hwan Cast: Park Seo-joon, Ahn Sung-ki, Woo Do-hwan, Choi Woo-shik, Park Ji-hyun When martial arts champion Yong-hoo (Park Seo-joon) gains new superpowers, he must join forces with an exorcist priest to defeat demons. However, Yong-hoo is conflicted as his faith is shattered after the death of his family. With The Divine Fury, will he have what it takes to save South Korea? Stream on Freevee read more

R-Point

Image via Cinema Service