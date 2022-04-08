LaKeith Stanfield, one of the most promising young actors of the last decade, has a trim but diverse filmography that showcases a wide range of talent as a performer. With a slew of awards nominations—as well as plenty of critical acclaim—it’s clear that he’ll continue to impress. Having tried his hand at portraying several real-life historical figures such as Jimmie Lee Jackson in Selma and William O’Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as finding key roles in such beloved films as Uncut Gems and Sorry to Bother You, and even providing voice acting to the Netflix anime series Yasuke, Stanfield has kept himself busy with many iconic screen characters.

The FX series Atlanta, which is currently airing its third season, is an artful dramatic comedy with a style completely of its own. It’s a great home for Stanfield, whose performance as the endearingly strange Darius Epps is one of the show’s best. Including Atlanta, we’ve assembled a list of 9 essential LaKeith Stanfield performances as an introduction to the talented actor.

Andre Hayworth/Logan King in Get Out

For the minimal amount of screentime Stanfield is given in Get Out, he manages to make a lasting impression. When Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) goes into the country with his girlfriend (Allison Williams) to meet her family, he quickly finds that things aren’t exactly as they seem. Stanfield’s double-pronged role as Andre and Logan plays a pivotal role in the plot’s development, and in the few scenes he’s in, he manages to evoke a deeply unsettling feeling. Not every actor can demand attention so effortlessly, but Stanfield’s jaunt as this unexpected party guest is a tight grasp on the audience’s shoulders that pulls them further into Jordan Peele’s nightmarish world.

Darius Epps in Atlanta

Atlanta is a series chockful of young talent, and Lakeith Stanfield’s role as Darius Epps is no exception. A close friend to Earn (Donald Glover) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius is the oddball of the group, a frequently-high and always-philosophical comedic foil. He gabs about obscure philosophies and offers insight on preposterous conspiracy theories. Yet, this character isn’t all meme-able moments and quotable one-liners—he’s also a complicated, fascinating man who operates on his own set of rules. When Darius is finally given the center stage in the series highlight “Teddy Perkins,” we’re given a front-row ticket to the character at his best. With Darius, LaKeith Stanfieds continues to gift us one of television’s great personalities, a character who absolutely deserves each moment he’s given in the foreground.

Cassius Green in Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley’s feature debut is an odd cultural satire staring deep into the heart of race relations in a late-stage capitalist system. Set in a bizarro-world version of Oakland, Sorry to Bother You follows Cassius Green (Stanfield), a telemarketer who uncovers an insidious secret hidden beneath one of the world’s biggest tech companies. Stanfield juggles the absurdist tone of the film with the somber nature of the message at its core. He knows his comedic timing, yet he breathes empathy into his character. It isn’t enough to pry some laughs—it’s also important to care about the protagonist, and Cassius Green oozes the sort of hustler’s charisma that makes him impossible not to love.

Demany in Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems is a high-anxiety thrill ride that starts at a breakneck speed and maintains it throughout. A dramatic folly to Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner, Stanfield’s Demany is a slippery business acquaintance whose New York connections are an invaluable asset to Ratner’s hustle. The young actor plays off Sandler (as well as NBA MVP Kevin Garnett, played by himself) spectacularly, aiding the film’s unstoppable sense of urgency. A sort of thorn in Ratner’s side, Demany moves about with a causal sense of hustling, and even though his reluctance to comply with Ratner’s needy demands serves as a dramatic shift in the film, Stanfield’s performance allows us to see that the two aren’t so different. Demany, like the film’s antihero, is just trying his best to make a buck.

William O’Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah

Steinfield nabbed an Oscar nomination for his performance as William O’Neal, the real-life FBI informant who played a role in the assassination of civil rights activist Fred Hampton. The film follows O’Neal’s transition from a petty criminal in Chicago into an infiltrator in the Black Panther Party, and Stanfield creates a complicated portrait of the man, one who’s neither a hero nor a villain. The actor masters the art of portraying inner conflict, with O’Neal being simultaneously terrified of being discovered and guilt-ridden about betraying his friends. The inevitable psychological breakdowns are captured in stark believability, with Stanfield transforming into a crucial figure in one of history’s great tragedies.

Cherokee Bill in The Harder They Fall

The excellent revisionist western The Harder They Fall boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathan Majors. A hyper-stylish reimagining of stories about real-life outlaws in the American Wild West, the film breaks ground by employing an all-black cast of principal actors. Lakeith Stanfield is chilling as the murderous outlaw Cherokee Bill, a man whose philosophy can essentially be boiled down to “it’s all about who’s alive…and who’s dead”. The actor exudes a calm menace, knowing perfectly well that explosive line delivery isn’t always necessary to make an intimidating impression. Dressed to the nines in stylish threads, Stanfield’s interpretation of Cherokee Bill gives an impressive lesson in sketching a cool, calm member of a gang of thieves and villains.

L in Death Note

Alright—say what you will about the American film adaptation of Death Note, but Stanfield’s performance as L deserves a lot of respect. It’s true: the movie itself is, uh, not very good, but a couple of strong performances (namely Stanfield, as well as Willem Dafoe as the bone-chilling demonic figure Ryuk) save it from utter atrocity. When it comes to portraying L, a much-beloved character in an immensely popular anime series, Stanfield takes some risks. What’s impressive is that they mostly work, and the actor is able to make the most of the questionable circumstances that the film frequently finds itself in. The calm and composed L is reimagined as an emotionally volatile figure, though his awkward, childish mannerisms remain intact. In a film filled with campy acting and over-the-top special effects, Stanfield is the gold sifted from all the dirt.

Marcus in Short Term 12

Stanfield’s astounding debut role in Short Term 12 features the kind of high-caliber acting one could typically only expect from a seasoned performer. This first-timer delivers on all fronts, showcasing a set of acting chops that would place him amongst the greatest breakthrough performers of his generation. A depressive teenager residing at a home for troubled youth, Marcus is on the cusp of eighteen and ready to set out into the world on his own. With Marcus, Stanfield masters the concept of restraint, and while his character is undeniably emotional, the actor has a tremendous skill for knowing when to hold back and when to let loose. Marcus is a confrontational but wounded young man who frequently tries to hide his emotion in feigned indifference, but thanks to Stanfield’s vulnerability, it immediately becomes clear that there’s a lot to this character hiding under the surface. With a performance as confident as it is heartbreaking, Short Term 12 is an essential entry in Stanfield’s filmography.

Detective Lieutenant Elliot in Knives Out

Rian Johnson revitalizes the whodunnit genre with Knives Out, a razor-sharp, darkly comic mystery film about the death of a wealthy patriarch. In a picture that’s absolutely star-studded (Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer among many others), Stanfield remains largely in the background as Lieutenant Elliot, but that isn't to say his presence is forgettable or easy to ignore. His straight-laced, by-the-books professionalism is a glimmer of hope amongst an entire family's worth of self-involved narcissists. Even if he isn't a key player, he's still along for the fun of the ride.

