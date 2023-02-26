1995 Casino is still recognized as one of Martin Scorsese's best films, as well as one of the best films set in Las Vegas since it captures the essence of the city and the soul of the casino business. Las Vegas is renowned for its world-famous nightlife and various entertainment alternatives, hence, filmmakers are loaded with ideas when it comes to this city.

Vegas is so vibrant and adventurous that it can play a lead character, a supporting one, or merely a backdrop that helps to enhance the plot. From mobster films to romantic comedies, Las Vegas is alive and full of possibilities that have all been translated onto the screen and fully captured the quintessence of the city as Casino once did.

1 'The Hangover' (2009)

The Hangover revolves around a group of guys, led by Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper) who go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party to celebrate his best friend, Doug's (Justin Bartha) upcoming nuptials. However, when the gang wakes up the next day, Doug is nowhere to be found and they have no recollection of what happened the night before. Thus, they have to find the groom before the wedding.

The Hangover may not be top-tier independent pop art, but it epitomizes humor at its finest, which is simple, unadulterated fun, especially when you're in Las Vegas. Additionally, the film succeeds not only because it is funny, but rather because a much more compelling detective story frames its lackluster comedy.

2 'Ocean’s Eleven' (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven is the first movie in the Ocean trilogy and a remake of the 1960 movie of the same name. The plot centers on buddies Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), who scheme to steal $160 million from Terry Benedict (Andy García), the owner of a casino, and Ocean’s ex-wife’s lover.

Ocean's Eleven has stood the test of time for over twenty years, encapsulating not only the divided identities of Las Vegas but also the contemporary heist movies era. In addition, it's one of the best films Steven Soderbergh has ever made, and it's humorous, exciting, and all-around enjoyable.

3 'Rain Man' (1988)

Rain Man depicts the tale of arrogant, egotistical young wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise), who learns that his estranged father has passed away and left Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) an autistic prodigy, whose existence Charlie was unaware of, the majority of his multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The excellent soundtrack, the beautiful cinematography, and the cutting-edge editing are just a few examples of how Rain Man exposes itself as a movie made with attention, intelligence, and a welcome unwillingness to accept the status quo. Although Vegas isn't the main character in the movie, it emerges as a very essential supporting one that moves the plot along.

4 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas follows an eccentric journalist (Johnny Depp) and his psychotic attorney (Benicio del Toro) as they go around Las Vegas, where their initial intentions to cover the city for a newspaper turn into an investigation of the city while under the influence of psychoactive substances.

The movie received mixed reviews when it was first published, but it is now regarded as a groundbreaking and bizarre masterpiece that brilliantly caught the spirit of Hunter S. Thompson's writing and made a daring statement on the extremes of the nation. It also included the Strip and its numerous eye-catching features, which are nonetheless magnificent despite being viewed through the eyes of heavily drugged.

5 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Based on John O'Brien's semi-autobiographical 1990 novel of the same name, Leaving Las Vegas follows a suicidal alcoholic (Nicolas Cage) in Los Angeles who has made the decision to relocate to Las Vegas and drink himself to death after losing his family and his job recently.

The film features the career-best work by Elisabeth Shue and Cage while director Mike Figgis' artistic direction maintains it realistic and stoic. Moreover, Leaving Las Vegas is a dark and joyful film that brings us to dreamy, drunken realms no other film about an alcoholic has gone to before.

6 'Swingers' (1996)

Swingers follows Mike Peters (Jon Favreau), a struggling comedian who moved to Los Angeles in search of stardom and is still angry over Michelle, his girlfriend of six years, leaving him six months earlier. In an effort to lift Mike out of his despair, his friend tries to reintegrate him into society.

Swingers is blessed with a beautifully quotable screenplay, one of the most electrifying and intelligent ever written, demonstrating that in modern Hollywood, sincerity and compassion are not incompatible with humor. When it initially came out, it caught the film industry and audiences by storm, propelling Favreau and Vince Vaughn to the pinnacle of their careers and successfully transforming Vegas into a very compelling character.

7 'Hard Eight' (1996)

Hard Eight follows a professional gambler named Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) who teaches a homeless man, John Finnegan (John C. Reilly) how to win his money in Vegas. John has become Sydney's mentee after two years. However, John is doing well until he develops feelings for cocktail waitress Clementine (Gwyneth Paltrow).

This debut picture from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is noteworthy not only for its tight and pristine storytelling but also for its performances. Despite the slow pace, the film is a cool, precisely observed thriller that recognizes and capitalizes on its own merits.

8 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Based on Mario Puzo’s 1960 novel of the same name, The Godfather Part II is the second installment in The Godfather trilogy. The film depicts the early years of Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) life in New York City in the 1920s as well as his son, Michael (Al Pacino), as he strengthens and extends his control over the family's criminal organization.

Part II is the best example of a sequel outperforming its predecessor, making it one of the best films of all time. The film also depicts America's corruption accurately while providing a glimpse into New York City's underground. Furthermore, the film's usage of Vegas as a plot device is clever, standing out from other places in the film.

9 'Honeymoon in Vegas' (1992)

Honeymoon in Vegas follows Jack Singer (Cage), who promised to never get married to his mother when she was dying. However, he still proposes to his long-term girlfriend, Betsy (Sarah Jessica Parker) and they fly to Las Vegas to get married, where Jack loses Betsy in a high-stakes poker game that has been rigged.

Integrated numerous major elements of an entertaining film: Romantic comedy crashing into Las Vegas in numerous ways, as well as Elvis influence and homage, making it both amusing and thrilling. Furthermore, the film's brilliance is enhanced by the major performers, who seamlessly transport spectators into the plot.

10 'The Cooler' (2003)

The Cooler follows a casino "cooler", played by William H. Macy, who frequently brings bad luck to the other players just by their presence at the gambling tables. That is until he develops feelings for a cocktail waitress (Maria Bello) and experiences "lady luck," which flips the scenario. When the casino director tries to end the romance, things get ugly.

The Cooler is a well-constructed picture with strong performers and exquisite photography. It’s also a strange blend of gangster brutality, romanticism, and humor that takes some risky aesthetic risks and mostly succeeds. Furthermore, Macy's excellent acting raises this Vegas-set drama above the standard.

