To be successful, every film of course needs an effective beginning, middle, and end. The rarest of films not only stick the landing, but leave the audience stunned with a jolting punch in the last line. Here are nine films that accomplished just that, saving the best for last with moments that have become permanently imbued into film history and pop culture at large.

9. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while you might miss it."

In this John Hughes picture, Matthew Broderick plays a teenager who skips school and ends up on a wild adventure in Chicago with his best friend and girlfriend. Cars are stolen and crashed, a principal is duped, a parade float ridden. Throughout the film, Broderick breaks the fourth wall several times, speaking to the viewer. In the final scene. A day he’ll never forget now over, Broderick lays in bed, hands behind his head, and looks to us one more time. He wants us to not get so caught up in the rat race of life, but to remember to have fun. A knowing smile says he sure did. Ohhh yeahhh.

8. Se7en (1995)

"Ernest Hemingway once wrote, ‘The world is a fine place and worth fighting for.’ I agree with the second part."

David Fincher’s second feature is this grimy crime thriller about a serial killer using the seven deadly sins as the pattern behind his mayhem. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play the retiring and new to town detectives tasked with catching the madman. At the film’s conclusion the killer is caught, but not before it’s revealed that he has killed the pregnant wife of Pitt’s character and placed her head in a box. Pitt snaps, shooting the killer dead. At the end it’s implied that Freeman’s character will not be retiring after all. This final line voiceover seems to confirm this, but the veteran has seen the worst in humanity and doesn’t know if it’s worth it.

7. The Usual Suspects (1997)

"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist. And like that...he’s gone."

This Bryan Singer film is best remembered for its blindsiding final twist, crafted by writer Christopher McQuarrie, who would go on to win an Oscar for his screenplay. The plot revolves around the interrogation of a conman with cerebral palsy named “Verbal” Kint, one of only two survivors of a mysterious ship fire. Through flashbacks, Kint tells the story of what happened, speaking of a crime boss named Keyser Sӧze, an almost mythical figure who no one can identify. He is the unseen mastermind behind the boat fire and the murder of many men. The audience is left wondering, who is Keyser Sӧze? In the film’s last scene it’s revealed that Kint’s story is a lie. We see him walking away, the limp from his supposed disease gone. Kint is Keyser Sӧze. He has fooled everyone.

6. The Thing (1982)

"Why don't we just wait here for a little while... see what happens..."

John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror remake of 1956’s The Thing From Another World is a perfect blend of phenomenal special effects and heart pounding mystery. A group of men at a research station in Antarctica are hunted by an alien creature who can imitate its victims. As the researchers are killed one by one, the paranoia matches the terror. Anyone could be the alien. No one can be trusted. The film’s climax sees our main protagonist, R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell), blowing up the research station and hopefully the alien along with it. He and another man named Childs (Keith David) are the only survivors. As they sit in the cold, their shelter gone, their lives now doomed, they watch either, waiting to see if the alien is still alive in one of them.

5. Psycho (1960)

"I'm not even gonna swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They'll see. They'll see, and they'll know, and they'll say, 'Why, she wouldn't even harm a fly.'"

Everyone knows about the shocking twist behind Alfred Hitchcock’s horror classic. As dead bodies pile up around a hotel owned by a strange man named Norman Bates, we are led to believe that his crazed mother is the killer. At the end it is revealed that Bates is the killer. His mother is long dead, her mummified corpse still in the house, and Bates has created an alternate personality of her in his mind. As he sits captured in a jail cell, we learn through a psychiatrist that Bates killed his mother as well and that his recreation of her has completely overtaken his mind. We see Bates sitting alone in a room, watching a fly crawl across his hand, the voice of his mother in his head. She is all that exists now. Norman Bates is gone.

4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

“I do wish I could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner.”

The 1991 Academy Awards were dominated by this thrilling horror film, winning the Oscar for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Audiences ate up this shocking story about an FBI agent (Jodie Foster) who turns to the infamous incarcerated cannibal, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), for insight in helping to catch a serial killer. We are left with a multilayered ending. The killer is caught, his latest victim saved, but Lecter escapes from custody and is now on the run. In the last scene Foster’s character receives a call from Lecter from a Bahamas airport. He tells her that he won’t be coming after her, but his last line before hanging up lets us know that someone else isn’t going to be so lucky. We then watch him get up and slowly stalk his doctor through the streets.

3. Casablanca (1942)

"Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

Film legends Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Berman star in this classic World War II romance. Bogart’s Rick Blaine is an American expatriate now running a nightclub in Casablanca. He is torn by the difficult decision of whether to help the woman he loves and her husband escape from the Nazis. Rick decides to help, but when his former love confesses that she still has feelings for him, the task becomes much more difficult. Still, he helps, learning to let go of his past and do the right thing, no matter how much it hurts. The final moments see what we thought was a love story become a tale about friendship. When Rick’s on-again off-again friend, Captain Louis Renault (Claude Rains), has the chance to take in the fleeing couple, he has a change of heart and decides to join the Allied cause. As he and Rick walk away through the foggy streets, we know both men are forever changed.

2. King Kong (1933)

"Oh, no! It wasn't the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast."

This monster movie is more about love rather than horror. When a film crew travels to a mysterious island, Fay Wray’s Ann Darrow is served up as a sacrifice to a giant ape-like beast named Kong. Kong does not kill Ann, however, but takes her away in an attempt to save her. We discover that the giant is lonely and gentle. He cares for this woman that he can hold in the palm of his hand. Kong is attacked by other members of the crew and taken away to New York, where he’s shown off as an attraction. When he escapes through the Big Apple streets, he goes after Ann, thinking that she is in danger. Kong grabs her and climbs the Empire State Building. As planes shoot at him, he fights to protect Ann, but the attack is too much for him to overcome. After a dying Kong takes one last look at Ann and falls to his death, the filmmaker responsible for Kong’s capture tells a police officer what we already know: King Kong died for love.

1. Planet of the Apes (1968)

"You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!"

This sci-fi classic has not only perhaps the greatest film twist of all-time, but the best last line as well. Charlton Heston stars as an astronaut who crashes on a strange planet inhabited by human-like talking apes. The roles we’re used to have been reversed. Apes rule here, and humans are held captive like animals. After Heston’s character is released with another human at the end, they ride away on a horse across a barren beach. When they turn a corner we see it: the fallen remains of the Statue of Liberty. The audience and Heston are both left shaken. We are not on an alien planet. We have been on Earth this entire time, in a future in which man has destroyed itself and apes have taken over. Heston falls to his knees and curses humanity for what it has done.

